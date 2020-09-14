Canadian Household Debt To Income Temporarily Plummets Due To Government Support

Canadian households were in the biggest recession since the Great Depression, but it looks like an economic boom. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the household debt to income ratio dropped in Q2 2020. The ratio had grown to notoriously high levels in the past decade, which were wiped out overnight. The national statistics agency said this is partly due to government support, which means the declines are likely temporary.
Household Debt To Income Ratio
The household debt to income ratio is the proportion of outstanding credit to income. Household debt is calculated by using the aggregate of mortgage and consumer debt. Disposable income is the amount of income households have left after mandatory transfers.
The ratio is helpful in understanding how quickly debt is growing relative to the rate of income. If it rises, usually debt is either growing faster than income, or income is falling. If it falls, income is rising faster than debt, or debt is falling. It’s important to understand there’s a number of reasons why these numbers could change direction. A decline is generally considered good, while an increase is generally bad.
Canada’s Household Debt To Income Ratio Drops To 2009 Levels
The household debt to income ratio dropped to the lowest level in over a decade. The ratio fell to 158.21% in Q2 2020, down 9.78% from the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter one year before, this represents a 9.84% decline. This is an absolutely massive drop, and completely perplexing at first glance.
Canadian Household Debt To Income Ratio
The ratio of household debt (mortgage and consumer) to disposable income.Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.
Did Canadians just knock off a decade of debt burden in just a quarter? Not exactly. Mortgage debt grew substantially, virtually wiping out the decline in consumer credit. Instead, this likely has to do with government support measures.
Remember, a rise of income can reduce the debt to income ratio as well. As StatCan noted, government transfers to households have increased to “alleviate the economic impact” of the pandemic. The rise in transfers is higher than the decline of income, leading to a temporary decline in the debt to income ratio. As support measures phase out, or adopt higher barriers, this number is expected to rise once again. In other words, the decline in debt to income ratio isn’t the positive indicator it normally is, and doesn’t indicate a healthy economy. It indicates a temporary boost of income, due to the fact households were so heavily indebted, they couldn’t handle the economic shock without government income supports.
At the end of June, 2020 the total debt outstanding in Canada (bottom line of the Statistics Canada credit market summary data table) was $9.319 trillion. At the end of June, 2019 the total debt outstanding was $8.447 trillion. In the 1 year period from the end of June, 2019 to the end of June, 2020 it increased by $872.4 billion. This is an increase of 10.3%.
Update on the total (household, business, and all levels of government) debt numbers in Canada and the size of the Bank of Canada’s balance sheet
https://owecanada.blogspot.com/2020/09/update-on-total-household-business-and.html
Or you could just say that the government started printing money and shovelling it out as fast as they possibly could. Wow, Trudeau is really good with his shovel. A little bit too good maybe.
Does this not mean a lot of people are making more money on CERB than they were without it?
A lot of governments have been waiting for an opportunity to inflate the federal debt away. As a famous real estate developer ( D. Trump, 1981) once said: “Saving is for suckers; pile on the debt”.
So now we are off to the races. But don’t forget that once the game starts, it is very hard to stop.
Good luck,Canada.
There were kids working at employers such as the CDN Tire, staples, clothing stores, and many others that were only making $1000 a month which got an immediate raise to $2000 no questions asked as they were sent home for a couple months.
Does the average household income include minors? what about adult kids living at home? So many variables.