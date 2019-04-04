Canadian Household Credit Growth Barely Moves, Annual Growth Falls To 1983 Levels

Fresh off an epic credit binge, households in Canada are starting to shy away from more debt. Bank of Canada (BOC) numbers show household debt levels barely moved in February. Not only did debt barely move from the month before, but the annual pace of growth fell to levels not seen since 1983.

Canadian Households Owe Over $2.16 Trillion In Debt

Canadian households set a new debt record, but have slowed down dramatically. The balance of household debt at institutional lenders hit $2.16 trillion in February. The balance grew 0.01% from the month before – just $244 million. The annual pace of growth fell to 3.2%, the slowest it’s been since 1983. The credit slowdown is real, and happening in both major segments.

Canadian Household Debt Outstanding, Percent Change

The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Hits $1.5 Trillion

Canadian mortgage debt hit a new record, but growth is at a multi-year low. Mortgage debt represented $1.55 trillion of the total in February, up 0.06% from the month before – about $1 billion. The annual pace of growth fell to 3.2%, the slowest annual mortgage growth since June 2001. It was also the slowest February since 1983.

Canadian Household Debt Outstanding In Dollars

Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Consumer Debt Makes Slight Decline To $618 Billion

The rest of the debt was represented by consumer credit, which fell from record highs. Consumer debt represented $618 billion of the total, down 0.12% from the month before. The annual pace of growth hit 3.4% from last year, a level seen last August. The balance fell a little, but the annual pace of growth is healthy-ish looking. You know, as long as you’re not the consumer borrowing the actual debt.

Canadian Household Debt Change

Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Household credit growth is slowing much faster than most people anticipated. The pace of growth is below the typical rate of interest, meaning replenishment is slow. Sounds great for consumers, who need a break from the debt fueled shopping spree they’ve been on. However, a significant portion of economic growth has been tied to credit expansion. The slowing of growth to near recession levels is going to be felt more broadly than just home sales.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.