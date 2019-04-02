Canadian Borrowing Rates Hit The Highest Level Since 2009… Then Collapse

Borrowing rates are sliding before the traditional busy season for Canadian real estate. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the effective borrowing rate peaked in early March. Shortly after printing the highest number since the Great Recession, the rate dropped. The minor drop made headlines, but only really impacts people shopping in that window. The reality is borrowing rates made the second largest annual increase in over half a decade.

Effective Borrowing Rate

The effective rate is the typical cost a household would pay for debt servicing. The number uses mortgage and consumer rates, and includes both discounted and posted. The data comes from actual borrowers, and is from lender and consumer reports. In short, it’s an index of the rate people actually pay. This is opposed to using posted rates, which only people with less than great credit pay.

Borrowing Rates Are Over 9% Higher This Year

The effective borrowing rate reached a multi-year high, before dropping. The effective rate reached 3.97% in the week ending March 29, down 0.25% from the week before. Even with the weekly drop, the rate is still 9.67% higher than the same week last year. A bit of a mixed indication on where they’re heading – lower week-over-week, but still higher than last year.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The index did breach a level we haven’t seen since the Great Recession. On March 8, the effective rate hit 4.02%, the highest level since the same week in 2009. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen it fall 1.24% since reaching that peak. This add an estimated 0.5% to the maximum mortgage a household can borrow.

The Second Largest Increase In 8 Years

The real estate industry probably only heard rates fell, but households still face less buying power. The effective rate is still 9.67% higher than last year, shaving off an estimated 3.5% from the maximum mortgage. It’s the second highest increase Canadians have seen in over half a decade. Zooming out a little, we can still see the overall impact is going to be less leverage.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on Mar 29.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Worth a mention is the effective borrowing rate typically falls into the spring. Last year was one of the few exceptions, but rates historically rise in February or early March. They then make a slight decline into the spring, as volume picks up. The slide may be less of a sign of credit weakness, and more of an accommodation for seasonal volume. We won’t know if this is seasonal or an attempt at stimulus until well into spring.

