Canadian Banking Regulator Warns Members To Prepare For Rising Vulnerabilities

Canadian regulators are asking banks to set aside a little extra cash for a rainy day. Okay, a lot more cash for a downpour. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) completed their bi-annual domestic stability buffer review. The regulator sees systemic risks, those that can cause instability to the financial system, remain elevated. In fact, in some areas – they’re seeing systemic risks get even stronger. Consequently, they’re asking banks to set aside more cash, as debt problems worsen.
Domestic Stability Buffers
A domestic stability buffer is capital set aside, to protect against vulnerability. All banks have to put aside assets for rainy days, but domestically systemically important banks (D-SIBs) need more. The D-SIBs are the banks vital to the operation of the country, known as the Big Six in Canada. Since they’re vital to the operation of the country, we don’t want them scrambling for cash in an emergency. Instead, regulators make them put aside extra cash to create domestic stability buffers. The amount varies from 0% to 2.5%, depending on how much risk regulators see when they set the amount. The buffer is reviewed twice a year in Canada – in June and December.
Increases to the domestic stability buffer mean regulators see elevated risks. As risks get larger and closer, the higher the buffer is set. This doesn’t mean a risk-related financial shock will happen tomorrow. But it means the odds of one happening are getting stronger. The increase to the buffer is designed to prevent banks from having a fire sale on their assets, during a crisis.
Decreases to the domestic stability buffer happen when vulnerabilities are lowered. That happens when vulnerabilities sort themselves out (this rarely happens), or they materialize. In the latter case, dropping the size of buffers happens to give banks more liquidity. Important, since liquidity usually dries up right after a large financial event.
OSFI Is Raising The Buffer As Vulnerabilities Increase
OSFI notified D-SIBs of elevated risks, and raised the buffer this week. The domestic stability buffer was raised to 2.25%, just 0.25 points from the maximum. Banks have until April 20, 2020 to meet this requirement. This comes after it was hiked to 2% in June, and was at 1.5% this time last year. That’s a 50% increase over the span of a year. Not exactly an “everything is fine” indicator.
Why Tho?
Regulators noted the increases are due to systemic vulnerabilities being elevated. In some cases, they noted certain vulnerabilities have continued to get worse. Canadian consumer indebtedness, asset imbalances, and institutional indebtedness were cited specifically as risks. They also cited global trade tensions, and increased leverage as potential spillover risks.
The good news is that regulators see the vulnerabilities in the economy. In the event of a financial crisis, banks will be prepared to handle short-term turbulence. The bad news is OSFI’s job is to protect banks, not people. They’re preparing banks to ready for your household’s potential financial failure.
Would have loved to be a fly at that pre-meeting.
I’m guessing they had an “oh, f&&k. B-20 didn’t work” moment.
Hi,
My understanding is that the Big 6 banks all have their internal capital thresholds well above this minimum already. Is this correct?
If this is the case, what is the “news” here?
Internal capital requirements, and DSBs are different.
A year ago banks were required to hold 9.25% of capital in reserve. Now they’re *required* to hold 10.81% more capital in reserve.
Even if they can easily meet the requirement, there’s a liquidity cost issue, since they have to become more restrictive on lending. A hard min vs a voluntary minimum, are the difference between I could buy it if I wanted to, vs I don’t have the money to buy it.
“liquidity cost issue”
Is going to be the big one. People are focused on the “will banks be fine” narrative. Banks are always fine. Their profits, shareholders, and people servicing debt are going to be the issue.
If lender liquidity lowers, do borrowing costs go up or do they provide more liquidity through monetary policy? Either people pay more (lower consumer spending) or the BOC lowers rates (weaker dollar, higher inflation on imports like food and gas).
Take your pick, but either way it’s not a good situation.
The news might be that the sh*tshow is going to epic, unprecedented, bottomless, worse than planned for. Remember your fundamentals – houses are for living in not for ATM’ing.
Three houses on my daily dog walking course have: been put up for sale, sold, and the homeowners moved out, all in less than 30 days. Since beginning of November. This morning, 2 new listings. Who posts homes for sale in mid December?
Its giving me the heebie jeebies.
Been hearing agents advise investor clients they might make more in the spring, but they shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, since the big increase in sales. If it’s the mortgage industry’s B-20 cohort forecast, this doesn’t last until the end of next year.