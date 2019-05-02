Canada’s Money Supply Growth Is Slowing, and That’s Bad For Economic Activity

Near record low interest rates may still be too high for highly indebted Canadian households. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the growth of the M1+ money supply fell to a multi-year low in March. The decline of this measure is typically indicative of slowing future economic activity.

The M1+ is a narrow measure of Canada’s money supply, that includes readily available currency. This number includes currency outside of banks, chequable deposits at chartered banks, trust and mortgage loan companies, and credit unions. If they’re Canadian dollars, and you can spend it with no prior notice, it’s measured here. The BoC uses this number to pull “important information about the economy.” The ambiguous statement means it helps us to understand future levels of productivity.

Central banks manage money growth indirectly through rate changes. The M1+ is a measure that gives insight into how households and businesses adjust to those changes. When rates rise, people borrow less and use more cash for debt service. The result is slowing M1+, as less cash kicks around. When rates get cut, people borrow more and pay less to service debt. Less money to service debt, means more to spend and vice versa. The impact of falling M1+ is usually most apparent in goods that need large amounts of financing. Housing and cars are the most obvious ones.

The Growth Rate of Canada’s M1+ Fells Over 45%

Canada’s M1+ has seen the pace of growth drop to a multi-year low. The annual pace of growth dropped to 3.5% in March, down 45% when compared to last year. This is the lowest number since October 2003, when it last matched this number. For the month of March, this is the weakest since 1995, when it made a negative print.

Growth Is Heading Towards The Lowest Level Since The 90s

By annualizing the 3 month pace of growth, we can see this number is likely to head even lower. Annualizing recent data is a common method analysts use to forecast near-term changes. They do this by measuring a few recent data points, and project them as though it were the whole year. For the 12 month growth to change direction, a smaller period number would have to see greater growth. If it’s not greater, the direction of the long-term trend won’t change without a miracle.

The shorter annualized pace of growth turned negative, indicating slower growth ahead. The 3-month annualized pace of M1+ growth fell to -1.1%, a decline of 135.48% from last year. Yes, it was negative – and the largest negative number since January 2003, when it was -1.9%. Way back in 2003, January’s drop helped to pull the annual pace of growth down to the October 2003 low we just matched. March 2019’s negative 3-month annualized print makes it likely we’ll see lower than 3.5% growth in April. If it does drop below 3.5, the M1+ will be at growth levels not seen since the mid-1990s.

The M1+ growth rate is falling, forecasting a slowdown of future economic productivity. This is the slowest pace of growth since 2003, and all signs point to it falling even further. Worth a mention is Canada faced a similar economic picture in 2003. During that time, the BoC was anticipating a hike as well, but instead had to cut rates to avoid a recession print.

