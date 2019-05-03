Toronto and Vancouver Are Placing Absurd Price Premiums On Condos

Toronto and Vancouver homeowners are condo crazy, and it shows in assessment values. Statistics Canada (StatCan) numbers show median assessment values for condos were at a huge premium in 2018. The gap between assessments for a condo apartment is as much as double in Toronto. Vancouver, the country’s most expensive city, isn’t seeing nearly as high of a premium on new builds.

Toronto Condos Are Valued At Huge Premiums

The assessed value of Toronto condo apartments show a massive premium. Toronto’s median assessment value reached $457 per square foot (PSF) in 2018, 32% higher than the median of all housing in the city. Vancouver’s median condo value reached $659 PSF, an 11.13% premium compared to all homes in the city. The premium being fetched by Toronto condos is almost 3x the size of Vancouver.

Median Assessment Value Per Square Foot (2018)

The median assessment value per square foot for housing in Toronto and Vancouver, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Semi-Detached Homes Carry A Large Premium In Vancouver

Vancouver homeowners have their own segment bias for semi-detached homes. Semi-detached units had a median assessed value of $675 PSF in 2018, 20.75% higher than the median of all homes in the city. To contrast, Toronto semi-detached homes hit $337 PSF in 2018, 2% lower than the median of all home types.

Toronto’s Condo Mania Sees Buyers Paying More Than Double

Toronto’s new condo apartments see this assessment trend amplified even more. Condos built from 2016 to 2017 have a median value of $916 per square foot, 131% higher than the median of all segments of housing from the same period. Condos built from 2011 to 2015 have a median value of $548, 28.04% higher than all segments of housing. Yes, a Toronto condo built between 2016 to 2017 has a 67.15% assessment premium compared to those built from 2011 to 2015.

Toronto Median Assessment Value Per Square Foot (2018)

The median assessment of homes in Toronto, by type. In Canadian dollars per square foot.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Condo Valuations Are More Sane Than Toronto

In contrast, Vancouver condos have a much more sane assessment values than Toronto. Condos built from 2016 to 2017 had a median value of $829 per square foot, 11.13% higher than the median of all housing. Those made from 2011 to 2015 had a median value of $772 PSF, 14.5% higher than all segments. The largest premium is for those built between 2001 to 2005 with a median value of $783 PSF, 30.5% higher than all housing. Somewhat surprising to see new builds in Toronto assessed above that of Vancouver.

Vancouver Median Assessment Value Per Square Foot (2018)

The median assessment of homes in Vancouver, by type. In Canadian dollars per square foot.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Toronto and Vancouver real estate buyers are placing a huge value premium on condos. That premium is even higher in new buildings, that tend to have smaller end units. In Toronto, newer condos are over double the assessed value of any other type of home – even those built in the same year. Worth a mention is the condo units delivered in 2017 aren’t the investor cash cow they appear to be. A CIBC study found that over 44% of investors in these units are cash flow negative.

