Canadians Hold Onto Less Cash As The Great Deleveraging Begins

Canadians are holding onto less cash, according to the country’s central bank. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show M1+, a measurement of “cash,” is seeing growth plummet. The deceleration of growth is a sign that consumers are spending more to service debt. That’s the good news. The bad news is it’s also a sign of slowing economic growth, and usually accompanies an interest rate cut. But aren’t we hiking?
What’s M1+?
The M1+ in Canada is the BoC’s measure of the most liquid form of money. This includes currency outside of banks, plus chequable deposits held at chartered banks, trust and mortgage loan companies, and credit unions. In plain english, it’s anything you can spend with little notice. It’s an important number, and one of the most important indicators in the economy. Unfortunately, no one talks about it outside of the BoC.
The BoC manages the rate of money growth “indirectly,” this measure being important. When they increase rates, people borrow less and begin paying down their loans. The result is less cash is floating around, which is reflected by slowing growth of the M1+. Slowing growth is always a sign of declining economic growth. The impact is first seen in product that require large financing, like houses and cars.
Canada’s M1+ Falls To The Slowest Pace of Growth Since 2003
Growth of M1+ is decelerating at the fastest pace in over a decade. The BoC estimates annual growth at 4% in May, down from 11.6% last year. This is a huge drop from just a month ago, when the 12 month rate of change was 5.5%. We’re now at the lowest pace of growth since October 2003. The decline is almost certainly a result of higher interest rates.
Canadian M1+
Percent change in M1+, showing declining economic activity.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Higher interest rates need more cash to service existing debt. The full impact of a policy change isn’t seen until 6 to 12 months after action, according to the BoC. Since this data is less than 5 months from the most recent hike, it would be for this measure to not drop further. That’s before you consider they’re trying to move to neutral policy rate.
What Were Canadians Doing In 2003?
If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering what was happening in 2003? StatsCan noted in a 2004 report that home prices and consumer spending were growing fast. Income growth wasn’t where it needed to be, so “households had to find other means to finance their outlays. They did so by running down their savings rate and borrowing more.” Sounds familiar. The rate environment was also similar – the BoC expected to hike. Instead, they ended up cutting to prevent a recession.
Canadians are keeping less cash accessible, as rates rise and households begin deleveraging. Despite the market expecting a rate hike this week, it would be slightly odd. The most recent hike is still driving both the M1+ and consumer credit growth to multi-year lows. Hiking into this deceleration would likely drop it to levels Canada hasn’t seen in over twenty years.
Spicy. Raise interest rates, even less cash in the economy – recession.
Keep rates low, debt inflates higher, bigger recession.
BoC needs more independence from the Canadian government. They should have been able to make this decision in 2013, and we wouldn’t experience such high debt levels. Instead, they have to feed growth, and default government debt with low interest rates.
The ole’ debt trap, in every direction we look.
The BoC IS independent of the Government of Canada.
Parliament does NOT tell the BoC what to do.
The closest the GoC has on the BoC is to define the objectives.
Justin Thyme – oh, do I have some swamp land in Florida to sell you! The Bank of Canada is no more independent than a five year-old is. Parliament might not have a direct line to the Bank of Canada (although there are probably off-record discussions), but you can be sure that the very people who control the politicians are the same people who control the Bank of Canada.
Co-dependence of entities on a common factor does not indicate dependence between the entities.
Isn’t this a rehash of a previous article?
As I said then, M1+ is quickly loosing its utility as banks respond to online banking with more and more savings products that do not show up in M1+. As consumers migrate their money to these products. it appears that M1+ is tanking, but overall the availability of money to consumers remains strong.
TFSA’s, and high interest savings accounts, neither of which have checking privileges (in some cases, you can not access your funds through terminals) but are instantly accessible through on-line banking,, for example. Cashable GIC’s (but at a much lower rate) also do not show up in M1+.
As banking evolves in response to computerized and online banking, the old indicators become less and less useful.
Yes, you’re right, the M1++ would be a better indicator as it includes non-chequable deposits
Is it really though? Fixed-term deposits aren’t an indicator of financial readiness going into the next recession. Breaking your terms are just as bad as withdrawing from RRSP, etc.
Cash flow is more important to going into a recession. If cash flow is stable, then one does not have to draw down on investments. The more diverse the sources of cash flow, the more resilient one is to a recession. Multi-income families are perhaps a greater buffer to cash flow, along with UI and personal skills, education, and training. Being high on the seniority list is greater comfort than money in a zero-interest savings account. Long-term (non-M1+) retirement accounts are more important than short-term buffers.
From the BOC: “The Bank’s economic research indicates that the growth of M1+ provides useful information about the future level of production in the economy.”
It’s actually one of the most important ones, which is why most of the BOC research depends on the M1+. It’s the most accurate at predicting the amount of ease that will be required for the economy to flow.
The M2+ is better for “wealth,” but that’s become a fairly useless term until we have neutral policy. Most of the the wealth will disappear as contraction begins, and the economy makes its margin call.
It WAS one of the most useful…
Banking has changed so radically in the last five years alone, that what WAS useful is no longer valid.
Radically? How so? I mean I did just come out of a fallout shelter…decentralized ledger system (i.e. blockchain). Nope. Mass movement to another form of storage (i.e. hamster pants, gold…). Nope. Flocking to paypal/online wallets. Nope. 18-34 year olds trying different things (crypto, off grid, etc) with their money but the vast majority of $$$ still within the archaic banking system. Yup. But young people have always been early adopter of new ideas with many just going back to the status quo when it doesn’t work out, like hamster pants as a storage of wealth. So what has radically changed? You’re bordering on subversive JT and you know what Blue thinks of smart people with an agenda…nom nom nom. BD4L.
Blue, HAVE you just come out of a fallout shelter?
When was the last time you actually went to a bank teller for a transaction? Five years ago?
My on-line bank account page allows me to link to bank accounts at other branches, my qtrade account, my paypal account, my credit cards, send and receive money by email, I have TFSA’s, RRSP’s, high interest savings accounts, GICs, all available from this one page.
I can move money from an account at one bank to an account at another. I can transfer funds between my American account and my Canadian account. I can see my American account at an American bank and my Canadian account in both US and Canadian funds on the same page.
I can deposit checks to my account simply by taking a picture of the check.
I am told that paying by check is now a premium service, and it will cost me dearly. Checking accounts are obsolete, and you have to practically beg to get checks.
No human is involved in the entire process of clearing a check, except to code the banking information, and even THAT is being done by a machine AI reading it. Company checks with all the information coded may NEVER be seen by a human. The teller? When was the last time you deposited a check through a teller? Anything deposited in an ABM machine is all processed centrally, and automatically. Even if you use the ATM at your bank, everything is collected by a pick-up service, not by personell in the branch. Checks are not returned to your branch, but kept in a central repository. You could sign it as Donald Duck and it would clear. Best you can hope for is a picture of it.
I’m 29 and I almost solely go to the teller when I have to bank.
I’m 29 and I recognize the lack of security and increased liability when using a debt card.
I’m 29 and I special order my debt card without VISA attached.
Sorry JT but all those convenience features you listed dont impact M1+ in a negative way. Infact they probably have a positive impact on M1+…
The cash available for online banking is reflected in the M1+, and cashable GICs are considered money market accounts not term deposits, so they should be in the M1+ as well (same with cash stored in your TFSA).
Cash held as a stock is also pretty easy to access, but you may have to sell at a loss in a recession to realize the cash. The point of M1+ is to see if people are prepared for a sudden economic shock, which unfortunately they aren’t. People, especially Boomers, tend to use their home as a home, retirement fund, credit card, and savings account.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/32-of-canadians-are-nearing-retirement-without-any-savings-poll-1.991680
If you still don’t think the M1+ slowing is a bad thing (the BoC thinks it’s a bad thing), the M2+ is also starting to hit Great Recession levels of growth. Now that’s bad, but not quite there yet. The BoC is planning on addressing this with another policy measure through another regulator, likely in November.
And the BoC really called it on the run-away housing prices, didn’t they? Boy do they ever have a good handle on the real estate sector.
Two years ago, buying an investment property was a sure-fire method of ‘saving’. Houses were essentially liquid – put it on the market, it sold in days. Your asset value was guaranteed, at far higher interest rates than a savings account.
Even bonds have become, essentially, liquid. They can be exchanged virtually instantly. Just press the right key on your computer.
And locked in term GIC’s that can be ‘bought back’ by the institution as an intact GIC, but at a lower value (like a bond) are NOT considered as ‘money market cashable GIC’s’. Yes, GICs have become the new bonds, transferable before maturity.
I can go onto qtrade, and buy and sell stock in the same day. The money stays in the qtrade account, not a banking account.
I can have a paypal account with thousands in it, if I am an on-line retailer, or just someone who uses it for online payments.
M1+ is such an old-fashioned metric, so old school, so last year (actually, so last five years ago). There are just a plethora of new ways to keep money liquid outside of traditional bank accounts. In the last five years, there have been so many products that are ‘hidden’ from M1+, that it has lost all utility and connectedness to past trends.
Hi friend, you are definitely being a bit of a turd. I sort of thought this a few months ago but pulled back to give you the benefit of the doubt. Not sure if the strategy is lay low, gain some cred and then carpet bomb (very LL or MMr-ish) with a bunch of hyperbole when shit gets really bad. I guess you’re not attacking anyone like they were but I honestly don’t know where this is coming from. You’ve never mentioned any of this drivvle when M1+ was tanking a couple month ago yet NOW everything has changed. Tsk tsk JT. You know if you had ANY data to back this up then we would evaluate and most likely agree…what you’re doing is subversive. Live in the light. BD4L.
BOC started warning about housing back in 2013 under Carney. Repeated messaging to Canadians basically saying “If you get addicted to these rates your going to have a bad time”
Interest rates, or housing prices? They are not the same thing. Carney was talking about interest rates. Housing prices were not yet going ballistic. I don’t think that even Carney thought that the low rates would last as long as they did.
Sorry in 2011 he was warning that low interest could and were leading to financial imbalances and specifically calls out housing.
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/real-estate/the-market/carney-warns-on-housing-markets/article584369/
Here is the BOC write up on this.
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2011/06/housing-in-canada/
In 2013 he did say that recent policy changes should address the issue and to expect a general cooling in prices
I agree though that no one thought the low rates would last as long as they did
Households have less cash going into a recession. What could go wrong? Good thing they have those HELOCs they think are the equivalent of a savings account.
Except, in a recession the value of your house typically goes down. What do you do when you can’t HELOC, and have no cash going into a recession? Hmm…
I have said, here and elsewhere, that it is my belief that somewhere starting around 2004, the entire world economic system switched to a new equilibrium. This is continuously showing up in the economic curves of almost every indicator. Look closely at the curve for M1+. Your history doesn’t go back far enough (one would have to look at centuries of data, instead of 20 years), but look at the long-term frequency of the curve. It is no longer the same since 2004. It changed from a fairly predictable and defined frequency into something that appears to ‘hunt’ – that is, quick jerks above and below some straight-line value, as if it is ‘hunting’ for the stable value. In medical terms, the heart beat has changed from a regular beat into fibrillation – erratic and unsynchronized.
In fact, these last two terms describe perfectly what is happening to the association between all traditional metrics since about 2004 – erratic and unsynchronized. One metric is no longer moving in any pattern with respect to any other metric. All cohesion has been lost. No smooth curves, Everything from sharp discontinuous curves (jumps to new values) to sharp inclines and falls to flat lines (interest rates over the last few years). As if there are no longer any underlying control systems. The checks and balances (no pun to the current topic intended) are no longer interconnected.
Until the new equilibrium is stabilized, and the economy falls into its new rhythm, it is impossible to predict future behavior based on past patterns. The old models just do not apply.
The economy is having a heart attack.
If the economy is having a heart attack doesn’t that leave room for the possibility of economic “death” i.e. a recession? Doesn’t lack of stability and predictability make that more likely?
I have never argued that a recession was or was not coming. In fact, I believe the 2008 recession never ended. But I also believe that calling it a recession is a misnomer, when it is the new normal, the new equilibrium. It is more akin to what the economy was like for the first several thousand years, up until about 1850, when things switched to the equilibrium we took as ‘normal’.
Now, it has switched again.
I am not even sure what a recession would even look like, or how we would tell. Employment is up, but what they do not tell you is that wages in these new jobs are way down. They are minimum wage, marginal employment. For families used to a good middle class wage, they are better than nothing, but definitely not better than before. The standard of living of the majority of Americans has dropped significantly, even though they are employed, and it is not going anywhere. Is that a recession? The old indicators, leading and lagging, are all out of whack. They just don’t work. A pin prick test for responsiveness just isn’t going to tell you anything when the patient is fibrillating.
What does a recovery look like, when the new equilibrium is slow growth, interest rates of 3-4%, and GDP growth of 2% considered very high? If one is expecting that a ‘recovery’ looks like a return to the 80’s, growth of 8-10%, and even casual investments doubling in value every 8 to ten years. and that just does not happen, can they say that there has been ‘no recovery’?
The old economy is indeed dead. This is not just part of the business cycle, not just a typical downturn, not just a routine recession, but dead. No business cycle at all, until a new one, perhaps even one that looks entirely different than the business cycle of the last 200 years, emerges.
Hmmm….JT do I need to go back and check your posts to see if you have EVER made such claims? No, I do not. You know this never happened. You’re being a revisionist which…yawn…is subversive.
I don’t think you’ve even mentioned ‘2004’ in any other post but let me check…nope.
While you agree that there are problems, your narrative that there are no flag/indicators is wrong and that the current metrics for a recession are old/outdated and fundamentally incorrect. M1+ is wrong and in fact Canadians are moving their $ to better options…sure, like Uncle Tony’s pocket on the 12% loan you had to take out to keep your house afloat for another 6 months while you try to sell. Brampton Margin Calls don’t happen because everything is ok. M1+ doesn’t plummet because everything is ok. Nothing that is happening right now is ok. BD4L.
I was going to call out one of his posts last week where I think he was trying to describe what I Karl Marx’s account of how capitalism ends but I decided to hold off.
Have started reading a bit of Marx (don’t shoot me Blue), but very superficially. Thoughts so far, good for calling out some of the problems with our system. Terrible at offering solutions. Think JT is a revolutionary
Good on you, Grizzly. There is hope for you, grasshopper. Karl is rather a bit difficult to read, because all of the terms have morphed. The term proletariat, for instance. Karl never envisioned the middle class. His world was the world that America is now returning to – a polarization of the classes. In fact, it was the rise of the middle class that appeared to make many of Karl’s predictions look false.
Of course, if you are following my thoughts, I am saying that the world economic equilibrium is shifting, perhaps back to the stratification that was Karl’s world. Nevertheless, the existence of the middle class changed all of the indicators, and allowed them to be used the way they have been over the last 200 years. Yet we fail to realize exactly how dependent the predictability of these indicators is on the existence of the middle class. Wipe out the middle class, and the indicators are no longer predictive. The smart money, as I said, does not use any of the M1+ products. Eliminate the middle class, polarize the economic classes, and what predictive ability does it have any more? A drop in M1+ could just mean that much of the money is getting smarter and moving elsewhere, and what is left is transient cash flow of what is remaining of the lower middle class. That is not indicative of a recession, that is a complete resetting of the economy.
Karl was, as you said, more of a philosopher, an observer. It is true that he did not give solutions. It was Engels who super-imposed the idea of revolution as a cure onto Karl’s observations.
That is why China is calling their thinking ‘Marxism (socialism) with a Chinese perspective’. They have adopted the idea and have morphed it into their own solutions.
But make no mistake, Karl never denounced capitalism. He said it was a necessary evil. It was indeed the best way to build up the means of production, and China is using it so. But he also said that once the means of production had matured, and there was no need for further expansion, then capitalism would lead to exactly what we see today – mega-corporations with all of the capital, and hoarding it instead of using it for expansion because production has become saturated.
Yes but what continues to play out at least in my eyes, is that in any scenario where some of Marx’s principals ( or maybe Engles bastardized suggestions) play out, the suffering of the common folk ends up being a lot worse. You could argue that no world leading developed nation has rolled it out but I really wish Marx could have lived another 150 years to write a follow up to how communism has played out so far. Maybe he would have changed his mind. The Chinese example furthers this. Mass surveillance, “re education camps” for the Muslim minority. No rule of law. Huge wealth divide. Huge economic waste and special privileges for the ruling class.
A simple “contradiction” within such systems of absolute “fairness” is; who wants to be the garbage man and who wants to slave away as a doctor……….. at some point the state will always have to step in to force these jobs on people (coercion or workcamps)
Maybe robots will change the last point. We can all live like we are at an all inclusive resort, but the robots are the fun loving workers!
When interest rates in traditional M1+ accounts are essentially zero (and below zero when inflation is considered) I am not surprised that Canadians are taking their savings OUT of M1+ accounts and puting it elsewhere. It is really the SMART thing to do.
So your hypothesis is that Canadians, in doing the smart thing, are generating the conditions that predict a recession?
Think about that for an instant.
Perhaps these statistics indicate less that a recession is coming, and more that Canadians are becoming investment savvy in a world of low interest on savings accounts.
The really important metric is that savings rates are LOWER than the rate of inflation, so money left in traditional M1+ accounts is actually losing value the longer it sits in these accounts. Really, only stupid money is left in these accounts. Your analysis only indicates that there is much less stupid money around, and perhaps a lot more smart money siting elsewhere.
ROFL…I just…ROFL…got to this. You’re right, we’re not in dire straits in fact we’re sooo smart we’ve actually just removed our money from the system to put in more profitable ventures? Vs the reality that debt levels are crushing almost everyone and thus limiting the liquid cash in the system. JT, you’re now on my shit list. I will keep it civil so BD overlords don’t cut yall off some Bluey but I’ll leave it like this: see you tomorrow. BD4L.
‘ in fact we’re sooo smart we’ve actually just removed our money from the system to put in more profitable ventures?’
You are putting words into my mouth.
SMART money is doing that. And there is a lot more smart money around than you may think.
The middle class in Canada is not like the middle class in America. In America, the middle class is polarizing. Those in the mid-to upper sectors are moving UP, those in the bottom middle class are going down. This LOOKS like the middle class is disappearing, and indeed it is. But it is because the upper segments are moving up to the lower upper class. This is the smart money. The gap is widening, polarizing into two statistical populations.
In Canada, there is still quite a viable middle class. Especially when you combine two middle class incomes in one household. Many households in Toronto, for instance, and central Vancouver are dual professional income households, pushing a quarter of a million in combined income every year. They may COMPLAIN about losing ground, when in fact what they mean is that they are just not getting richer as fast as they are used to. Unlimited Freedom 55, which they were promised a decade ago, has turned into Manageable Coasting 65.
But those in the lower economic classes are very unlikely to have had bank accounts in the past. However, with the government, welfare, and most employers going to direct deposit payment, they have been forced to open accounts. And guess what – they report no savings. Surprise surprise. Money in, money out. When averaged into M1+ statistics, there are far more marginal bank accounts than there were even a decade ago, all thanks to the necessity of direct deposit.
Ya think this might skew the figures?
“Growth plummet”
Always has to be called “growth,” even in a crash scenario. Folks, there is and has not been true growth in anything since 2008. They say everything is growing because that supports the “financial recovery” narrative.
For many, and I mean MANY, there was no recovery, and now even the facade of a recovery is dying.
good comment. The last 10 years have been on borrowed time. If you look at the forthy RE in the US, the prices in these markets are worse than 2008…unless incomes have basically doubled in the US since then, they are in for a fucking epic correction. Again, the middle class is gutted. Rich guys with liquid cash will be distressed assets. Live in the light. BD4L.
Depends on what you call ‘growth’,
Shoot a dinosaur in the head, it will lumber on for days before it actually drops dead. It’s systems just go into pure reflex. And yes, the skin keeps growing. It doesn’t yet know that the dinosaur is dead.
That is what the American economy has been since 2004, perhaps earlier. Pure reflex. In 2008, the economy finally caught up to the fact that there was no control. It was a free-for-all. Like a classroom of kids that suddenly realized that teacher was gone and not coming back.But did the recession start in 2008, or in 2004, but it took until 2008 for it to become evident?
But ya, I agree. is there even such a thing as ‘negative growth’? Does ANYTHING grow smaller?
aaaaaaaaaand on that note we’re now seeing 28% of Canadians nearing financial disaster and looking into bankruptcy options.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/very-concerning-28-of-canadians-fear-bankruptcy-ahead-of-bank-of-canada-decision-1.1104704
No wonder there is no money supply.
“Twenty-seven per cent of respondents to the survey said they have no wiggle room after covering their monthly obligations; meanwhile, 44 per cent say they’re within $200 of insolvency every month.”
nope… no credit bubble… nope…
Pray.For.Mojo. BD4L.
Am I blocked?
Who did you insult?
ONE of us is being a bit of a turd.
But it seems that, with the advent of the emoticon, poopsie is getting some pretty good press and an image make-over.
But if you go back to the last time BD had an article on M1+, I gave exactly the same criticism. And perhaps you gave exactly the same attack.
But, well, support for my position, as requested, and as I always have available to back up what I say:
‘Until the mid-1980s, real M2 performed well as a leading indicator. It was procyclical and anticipated turning points in general economic
activity. The leading relationship and usefulness of broad monetary aggregates were documented by Victor Zarnowitz and Charlotte Boschan in the 1970s.1’
…
‘However, this relationship broke down during the past two decades as a result of structural changes in the U.S. economy and the banking and financial sectors (Chart 1). The 10- year correlation between the six-month growth rates of real
M2 and The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the United States, a measure of current economic activity, was fairly stable and high (0.8) during the 1960s and 1970s. However, this relationship deteriorated in the following decades, and it eventually became negative during the past decade. Furthermore, the growth of real M2 began to lag that of The Conference Board CEI for the United States in the mid-1990s.’
from https://www.conference-board.org/pdf_free/economics/BCI_March_Essay.pdf
But of course, the Conference Board really isn’t an authority on the issue, is it?
But alas, this analysis is all about M2, not M1 or M1+, so of course it would not apply.
Also, Blue, see
‘Money supply. The money supply is often considered a leading indicator. Fall in money supply and an indicator of economic activity. However, in last recession, the money supply (both broad and narrow) was a lagging indicator.
‘After 2008 recession, the money supply didn’t fall immediately. It took until the start of 2009 for M4 growth to decline and the second half for M0 to fall.’
from https://www.economicshelp.org/blog/21587/concepts/lagging-and-leading-indicators/, complete with charts.
Like I posted, the entire world economy has shifted to a new equilibrium since 2004, and the old standard indicators no longer apply. It is NOT business as usual, it is business as very UNusual. Only when the new equilibrium settles down will indicators be useful for prediction.
Catastrophe Theory. Look into it.