Canadian Credit Is Decelerating, Mortgage Growth Falls To Lowest Rate In 17 Years

Canadian real estate sales are feeling the pinch of higher interest rates, and consumer credit isn’t far behind. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show household debt printed a new record high. Despite the record high, the rate of growth continues to slow for consumer debt levels. The decelerating growth is yet another indicator that the credit cycle has peaked.
Credit Cycles 101
To really understand why today’s data is important, you need to know the basics of one thing – credit cycles. Credit cycles are a huge topic, so we’ll stick to the basics – expansion and contraction phases. The expansion phase of credit trails the expansion in the business cycle. During this phase, assets and investments increase in value. The increased “wealth” is then used to make even more money, via the power of leverage (a.k.a. credit). During this phase, banks are very eager to issue loans. Consequently, credit balances inflate very quickly during the expansion phase.
When the business cycle peaks, it begins to decelerate, and so does credit. Assets and investments slow in appreciation, leaving less cash flow. This has the opposite impact, and banks tighten lending requirements and raise rates. The reason is, less cash flow means more risk, and a higher risk of borrower defaults. Higher interest rates shrink the credit pool, along with demand for loan originations. Existing debt holders then focus on deleveraging, and credit enters a contraction phase. Capisce?
Canadian Household Credit Is Up Over 4%
Canadians hit a new all-time high for household debt. The total debt at all institutional lenders hit $2.119 trillion at the end of May, up 4.41% compared to last year. Residential mortgages represented $1.50 trillion of the debt pile, up 4.41%. Consumer credit represented the other $608 billion, up 4.42%. If you’ve been following these numbers closely, you’ll notice that the rate of growth is slowing quickly.
Canadian Household Debt Outstanding
Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian Mortgage Growth Rate Drops Over 30%
The big takeaway is rapidly decelerating growth in mortgage credit. The growth rate in outstanding mortgage credit fell to 4.41%, nearly a third lower than the same month last year. Consumer credit falling to 4.42% seems a lot less severe in contrast, falling “just” 4% from last year. For context, mortgages are now at the slowest level of growth since August 2001. The rate of consumer credit growth is now at April 2017 levels. Historically, both growth rates have only dropped together before and after a recession.
Canadian Household Debt Change
Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians have been pushing new debt records for some time now, decelerating growth is a good thing. However, correcting and deleveraging a credit driven economy is never an easy road to go down. The BoC is going to have a tough time deciding whether they should be hiking rates later this month.
“At institutional lenders” is a key point. There’s even more debt the government isn’t considering, issued through private and foreign lenders.
Tick tock.
The important thing to remember is immigration is net positive, so a contraction in Canada looks like a low growth. We could be in the contraction phase, but we would need to balance the numbers against new immigrant lending.
Only StatCan could probably conduct such a study, but it’s not in their best interest to produce a data point that isn’t pro-Canada.
If credit growth is slowing, why are condo prices still rising in Toronto?
Condo prices are a lagging indicator. They are more akin to the band playing on, long after the Titanic has hit the iceberg. Party on!
I’m curious, as anyone seen what the sales volume vs price was like in the last couple of months in the condo market? From my observations 2 things are happening the prices are growing but the sales volume is decreasing can anyone confirm if my observations are correct or point me to a good place to find that sort of data?
You are correct. The last two charts on this article show rising inventory levels, less sales, but higher prices.
https://betterdwelling.com/city/toronto/toronto-condo-prices-hit-a-new-all-time-high-inventory-jumps-to-21-month-high/
They also published one that shows more condo buyers are going to subprime lenders, which means they’re bidding up prices using money not even banks will lend them. That should be of concern considering our banks will lend almost anything to anyone.
observations over ladt 2 weeks. A friend of mine was looking at condo rentals in north east GTA. She said in almost all instances the owners/landlords were marketing for lease/sale and preference was to sell right away……she lost out on a number of these as she was looking to rent only.
this is at some of the “newer” boxes in the sky developments =)
Were poorer than we think. Wait till Nov =(