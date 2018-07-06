Low Growth? Canadian Mortgages Are On Track To Go Even Lower

Canadian real estate sales are trending lower, and taking mortgage growth with it. May’s numbers from the Bank of Canada (BoC) show we’ve hit the lowest pace of growth in years. Despite the low levels of growth, this number appears to be heading even lower.

Annualizing Data To Understand Performance

First, you’ll need to know WTF is annualizing data. Annualizing a trend is a quick and easy method of tracking growth. It sounds complicated, but it’s just taking a short period and projecting for the whole year. This allows us to compare short-term growth to the long-term trend.

Reading it is much easier than calculating it. If the shorter annualized period falls below the long-term, expect numbers to taper. If the shorter annualized period rises above the long-term, expect it to increase. It’s nearly impossible for the long-term trend to do otherwise. The BoC commonly uses 3-month annualized trend, so we’re going to stick with their numbers for today. If it’s good enough for the country’s central bank, it’s probably good enough for you, your Majesty.

Canadian Households Owe Over $1.509 Trillion To Institutional Lenders

First, the total dollar value. Residential mortgage debt held by institutional lenders reached $1.509 billion in May, up $3.856 billion from last month. That represents a 4.4% increase compared to the same month last year. Remember, this is just large institutional lenders, so that excludes most private lenders. The debt levels are likely to be significantly higher, as private lenders become more popular.

Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Growth Is Slowing, and Is On Target For Slow Even More

Record debt levels are leading to credit exhaustion, with no short-term bump in sight. The annual rate of growth at 4.4% makes it one of the lowest level since November 2014. Annualizing the balance’s change over the past three months, we get a rate of 3.5%. The period being annualized is also interesting by itself. This is typically the busiest season for home shopping, and mortgages are showing low growth.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Mortgage growth dropping at the busiest time of the year, doesn’t speak well for the market or economy. Higher interest rates and steep home prices deter new borrowing from buyers. They also force existing debt holders to spend more on servicing the debt they already have. As rates climb, it’s hard to see mortgage growth returning to its recent glory any time soon.

