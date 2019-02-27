Canada’s Largest Real Estate Markets See Mortgage and HELOC Payments Soar

Toronto and Vancouver real estate prices are cooling, but payments are still soaring. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) numbers show a big increase for the average payment in Q3 2018. The average payment on mortgages and home equity lines of credit increased at over 2x the rate of inflation.
Toronto and Vancouver Mortgage Payments Rise Over 5%
The average mortgage payment ripped higher across Canada’s largest cities. Toronto households with a mortgage were paying an average of $1,710 in Q3 2018, up 5.95% from one year before. Vancouver, the country’s most expensive market, climbed to $1,734, up 6.34% from the year before. To contrast, Montreal’s average mortgage payment increased to $1,081, up 3.44% from the year before. Montreal is now outperforming the two in price growth, but lagged for many years prior.
Canadian Average Monthly Mortgage Payments
The average monthly mortgage payment in Canada’s 3 largest cities, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Equifax, CMHC Calculations, Better Dwelling.
Higher payments may be putting a drag on ownership, as the ratio of households began falling. Toronto’s share of consumers with a mortgage fell to 25% in Q3 2018, down 3.84% compared to a year before. Vancouver fell to 27%, down 3.57% from one year before. To contrast, Montreal made no movement from 29% from the year before.
Share of Canadians With A Mortgage
The share of Canadian consumers with a mortgage in Canada’s 3 largest cities.
Source: Equifax, CMHC Calculations, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and Vancouver HELOC Payments Rise Over 19%
Toronto and Vancouver’s average HELOC payment climbed even more than mortgages. Toronto HELOC payments increased to $583 on average in Q3 2018, up 19.47% from the year before. Vancouver reached $652 in Q3 2018, up 15.19% from the year before. Montreal topped out both cities with an average of $680, up 20.57% from a year before. Payments increased by nearly a fifth in just one year, which is a huge climb.
Canadian Average Monthly HELOC Payments
The average monthly HELOC payment in Canada’s 3 largest cities, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Equifax, CMHC Calculations, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and Vancouver real estate prices are down from highs, but rising rates pushed payments higher. The increase is especially noticeable on variable rate products like HELOCs. HELOCs payments are still larger and experiencing much higher growth in Montreal though. What’s up with that?
and that kids, is how Montreal’s new construction boom is probably being funded. Of course, blame foreign investors. It’s not cool when we point out domestic schmucks selling condos as investments, complete with return analysis but no regulation.
That’s funny. I thought this the other day when my neighbour was trying to convince me to buy condo assignments with him.
The guy boasts that he’s using his home equity to make he’ll more than he would at his desk job by the time it’s complete. Overseas buyers are playing a derivatives games with money they can spare. Locals are playing it with their life savings.
At what point does everything go burst? Folks don’t seem to be bothered that they’re laying down landmines and walking into the landmines at the same time. At some point, regulations won’t help to prevent those things going off. Unfortunately, everyone gets hurt, directly or indirectly.
Don’t forget even though the news cycle makes it seem like this has been happening forever, it’s only been the past few years. Prior to 2014, you couldn’t pay someone to take a Toronto condo.