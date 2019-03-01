Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate See Mortgage Delinquencies Start To Climb

Toronto and Vancouver real estate is seeing default rates climb from recent lows. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) numbers show the ratio of delinquencies is climbing in both cities as of Q3 2018. The increase is most notable for the largest mortgages, a potential sign that reduced liquidity is making an impact.
Mortgage Delinquencies
First, a quick note on mortgage delinquencies and defaults, which are largely misunderstood by experts. Delinquencies and defaults do not tell you if the size of loans are appropriate for the market. Instead, they are an indicator of a real estate market’s liquidity. Low default rates mean the market is highly liquid, and asset disposal is fast. High defaults rates mean the market less liquid, and the higher they climb the less liquidity. Let’s go through that without the technical language barrier.
In plain english, delinquencies don’t tell us a lot about income to mortgage health. Think of it this way, if you found out you couldn’t afford your home, what would you do? Those of you that can’t ask your mob boss for a loan, would list it for sale. If the amount of time it takes to sell is less than 60 days, there’s little reason to default. You can be 30 days late on your payment, list your home for sale, and sell it before being marked “delinquent.” Heck, you might even make some extra cash, and feel like a genius for not being able to pay your bills. What a glorious time to be alive, right?
Delinquencies start to rise when liquidity disappears. As real estate markets cool and public interest becomes lower, people are in less of a rush to buy. If a homeowner falls behind on their payments, they still list their home for sale. It doesn’t mean that people are in a rush to close as quickly as the seller needs. Here’s where we see an uptick in delinquencies – when buyers aren’t as motivated for a quick sale. TL;DR low delinquencies are indicative of a frothy environment, and high defaults are indicative of a lack of liquidity. The exact opposite of what most experts often say.
Toronto Real Estate Delinquencies Rise Over 28% On Larger Mortgages
Toronto CMA experienced a sharp annual uptick in delinquencies larger mortgages. The smallest mortgages ($100k or less) were 0.13% in Q3 2018, up 8.33% from the same quarter last year. Mortgages between $100k and $200k were 0.11% delinquent, flat from the year beforer. From $200k and $300k they were also flat from last year at 0.10%. Between $300k and $400k reached 0.09%, about the same as last year. The big change was in mortgages $400k and larger, which reached 0.09% – up a whopping 28.57% from the year before. More expensive homes (likely with larger mortgages) take longer to sell. The faster climb here should have been expected.
Toronto Real Estate Delinquencies By Mortgage
The percentage rate of delinquencies on mortgages in Toronto CMA, segmented by the size of mortgage at origination.
Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Looking at the recent all-time lows, we can see how much more dramatic of a shift is occurring. Mortgages delinquencies for originations $100k and smaller are up 30% from the recent low hit in Q1 2018. Between $100k to $200k is the only segment still at its recent low. From $200k to $300k, delinquencies are up 11.11% from the all time low in Q2 2018. Mortgages from $300k to $400k are 12.5% from the low reached in Q1 2018. Once again, the largest climb was in mortgages over $400k at origination, up 28.75% from the low observed in Q4 2017.
Vancouver Real Estate Delinquencies Mostly Up From All-Time Lows
Vancouver CMA is seeing a similar trend, with the largest mortgages showing a fast climb. Mortgage delinquencies for loans originating at $100k and smaller, reached 0.17% – up 6.25% from the year before. From $100k to $200k they reached 0.11, down 31.25% from the same time quarter a year before. Between $200k and $300k it fell to 0.10%, down 16.67% from a year before. Between $300k and $400k delinquencies reached 0.10%, flat from a year before. Mortgages sized $400k and up reached 0.09%, the biggest climb of 11.11% from the year before.
Vancouver Real Estate Delinquencies By Mortgage
The percentage rate of delinquencies on mortgages in Vancouver CMA, segmented by the size of mortgage at origination.
Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.
All but one segment showed a rise in delinquencies from all-time lows in the past few years. Mortgages delinquencies between on loans $100k and smaller are up 13.33% from Q1 2017. From $100k to $200k, is the only segment at an all-time low. Mortgages from $200k to $300k are up 11.11% from the low last observed in Q2 2018. From $300k to $400k delinquencies are up 25% from the low hit Q2 2018. Mortgages above $400k are up 11.11%, from the low last observed in Q2 2018 as well.
Canada’s largest real estate markets both saw delinquencies on larger mortgages climb. The rate is still low in the grand scheme of things, but inventory is rising and sales falling both cities. This makes it more difficult for a distressed seller to liquidate in a timely fashion. That can turn a delinquent loan into a defaulted loan fairly quickly. If this doesn’t reverse soon, expect motivated sellers to bring prices further down. After all, a home’s price is only as strong as its comp.
let the bloodbath begin
Expensive homes mean big incomes. If they can’t pay their incomes, who thinks middle class homeowners are going to be able to handle their mortgages?
absolutely correct Ethan Wu.
I don’t think you have thought this through. Involuntary vacant home surges cause all kinds of mayhem in neighbourhoods. Divorce, violence, huge spikes in B&E’s (copper plumbing theft too), squatters, unkept properties, condo corps unable to pay bills as too many folks & banks stop paying condo fees.
I saw it first hand in the U.S in 2008, it was not discount RE shopping awesomeness, it was very scary. It happened very quick too. People smashed and trashed their homes as they left. Bailiffs left possessions in the driveway exposed to the elements for months. Families were living out of cars in Walmart parking lots. I don’t wish that on any society.
Thank you. That’s a very great point you made. A lot of folks don’t seem to realize that when that thing hits the fan, no one comes out unscathed. I mean, I love the prices to moderate and have a soft-landing, not in a way that creates chaos. That’s an evil wind that blows no one no good.
it sucks that it has come to that point. no one wants anyone to suffer, But we only have ourselves to blame, we did it to our selves
Bang on, Sumskillz. As much as prices seem pricey in my view, I know that a ton of baggage will come with prices falling.
Fingers crossed things don’t get AS bad as you described above.
That’s why the government has to bail out homeowners who get into trouble. It helps to preserve home equity for the rest of us.
I think you’ll be very disappointed in the government’s ability – or lack thereof – to preserve your home equity.
Gosh darn delinquents. They should lock em and throw away the keys… to their condo.
Any guesses on what happens if BoC and the Fed slash rates again this year? Or does something like that only happen once this ball starts rolling downhill?
Secondly, I can almost foresee asset prices increasing due to currency devaluation/inflation as much as I can see them decreasing… What is a guy to do…
If imbalances exist in the RE market, the currency devaluation/inflation strategy, depending on how extreme, could result in flat or rising RE prices in nominal terms however they would still fall in real terms. IE the price of almost everything else you could buy would be rising at a much faster rate………….hopefully wages as well. I think we still will see notable declines in a nominal sense but for sure some of the imbalance will be addressed through currency measures …………… If you are holding large sums of cash , near cash, or CAD denominated assets right now waiting for a “cheaper” entry point to CAD RE, you might want to reevaluate your strategy. CAD RE will do bad, our currency might do a lot worse. The reality sucks, the medicine for an economy and households that took on way to much debt is probably to bail them out by punishing the savers that did not…………….. the savers that could be the ones in a position to invest and help start the next up cycle…………. I guess its fashionable nowadays to want to make everyone equal poor.
In other words, move your CAD cash to USD ASAP?
Thats one option……… but I’m not overly confident in the mid to long term prospects for the USD either. China shaky, Europe shaky, honestly no idea what the safest bet is right now. Best thing as always is to diversify. Don’t have too many eggs in one basket.
That’s just it. There’s no hiding. The question “What is a guy to do…” has no easy (or even reasonable) answer. $CAD? $US? Bloated equity markets? Ridiculous CAN RE? BTC? Paper gold? A few kilos of gold buried in the (rented) backyard?
Punish savers for a decade, then really stick it to ’em when all hell breaks loose. I’ve been mentally preparing myself for this outcome for some time, but it ain’t gonna make it any easier.
You never know, maybe $CAD won’t be as terrible as many of us suspect. A guy can dream.
Two things:
1) As low as the current BOC rate is, it’s up 350% in less than two years. It takes on average about 18 months for rate change impacts to become apparent.
2) Based on the non-statistical sample I’ve seen the average current private RE loan rate in Toronto is around 12%.
Do you really think that these prices are heading higher? I mean these prices:
https://twitter.com/StephenPunwasi/status/1100433328308576256?s=19
Any models predicting that currency devaluation / inflation might push prices higher ignore the fact that any such development will hit the overleveraged much harder and much faster.
BTW, I absolutely don’t blame people deciding to pack and move instead of waiting. Unfortunately it makes a lot of sense. This is an absolutely expected outcome of the decade of unbridled RE speculation and funny-money friendly policies. There is no free lunch.
This comment is not meant to encourage any particular decisions. Manage your risks according to your priorities.
With the CDN economy unexpectedly slowing in the 4th quarter, listings piling up. Prices at stratospheric levels. Sales moribund. China Capitol Controls. The RE industry who provides manufactured “data” and unsubstantiated claims of with the compliance of the media that desperately needs the advert revenue. CREA’s meme of “higher prices for 2019” is particularly problematic (Not sure why they are allowed to make unsubstantiated predictions taken out of vapour,The problem? RE associations control the data AND are only interested in one thing Revenue for their members. NOT THE PUBLIC! if a stock broker, did what they constantly do they would be sanctioned by the securities commission)
There will be a lot of pain as this unwinds and many questions in the coming years. At the very least we need a public inquiry to determine how we got here. I’m thinking the Banks, CMHC, Politicians, RE industry all have contributed to this complete and absolute debacle.
The music has stopped and the chairs have been taken away
I’m curious about the jump from mortgage origination value to home price. In Vancouver or Toronto a 400K+ mortgage could easily be a new entry to the market with <20% down.
Also new entries to the market are more likely to be young and not yet at peak earning potential. Not saying that they are in a more precarious work position than the older cohort, but likely fewer assets to cushion a personal financial shock, like a job loss or unexpected bill/medical issue.
What most people don’t understand is that even if 5-10% of the homes start selling below market prices, it starts a self feeding spiral where comps get lower and lower causing refinancing difficulties for existing home owners which in turn cause delinquencies causing them to sell at lower prices reducing comps even more. This is how a “crash”happens
I think “liquid” should be replaced by “fluid”. How can real estate be liquid, otherwise.
Time to lower the interest rate and 40 year amortization period
Punwasi actually commented on that on his Twitter. Called it a “perfect storm,” because it extends negative real rates, destroys savings, and runs the risk of not increasing demand.
https://twitter.com/stephenpunwasi/status/1099005424555225088?s=21
….retirement crises pending.
That was here before and caused idiot values.
I think everyone is jumping on the OMG train a bit too quick here and BD has exposed some bias allowing the narrative.
This is a first indicator, normally BD will clarify that a trend requires many data points not just one month. Were at the presumed bottom of delinquencies so any variation is going to show an outsized %swing. Let’s wait a few months and assess what is going on.
Keep an eye on it…. but dont start sharpening your sword just yet.
Analysts say three is enough to see a trend reversal. Toronto just printed three quarters of climbing. If it was GDP falling, it would be a recession plus change.
Hey John,
This is not the first indicator, if it were your comments would be spot on.
1. GTA (and most other markets) average sales price peaked in April 2017 at over $920k and has been dropping ever since. In Jan ’19 it was $748k – a 19% drop. A 20% drop is usually termed a “Bear Market”.
2. Total yearly homes sold in GTA peaked in 2016 at 113k, 2018 sales were 78k – a 30% drop. That’s a lot of sales commissions not being received and land transfer taxes not being collected.
3. DOM in GTA was 9 or 10 in Spring 2017, it is now 30+.
4. A significant portion (around 25%) of new mortgages over the past 2-3 years are sub-prime – they call them “alternative” – which means high interest rates, often times in the double-digits and they are rising.
5. Countless FOMO’s have purchased investment properties over the past couple years only to rent out at negative cap rates (the owner has to kick in money each month because the rent doesn’t cover all the bills) counting on the continued value appreciation to save them, which it no longer is.
6. In late 2016 and early 2017 Sales to New Listings was 80-90%, and very few cancelled listings. Now it’s 40-50% and for nearly a year there have been more cancelled listings each month than homes sold. That means there could be 10’s of thousands of shadow listings just waiting to be listed.
And on it goes.
So you have lower prices, fewer sales that are taking longer, exhausted sellers, lack of buyers, expensive credit, and investments that aren’t working out. Not to mention all the other factors brought up in the various BD articles over the past few weeks.
There are many indicators in the the banks’ financial statements that came out this week, too.
Sorry I wasn’t overly clear on what I meant.
What I meant is this is the first time we’ve seen a reversal of the delinquencies data. With a focused view on just delinquencies we shouldn’t jump on this as gospel just yet. We need more months of data to define the trend.
From the broad view you’ve described I am comfortable to say from my arm chair that you’re 100% right and this is a trend reversal that is developing before our eyes.
We just cant say it has happened until the data shows that it has happened consistently… it could just be fluctuation.
It seems BD retains its readers by giving the same kind of reports what the readers love reading no matter if the prediction comes true or not. I doubt if the readers remember at all how long BD has been making predictions in these lines.
I was present at the CMHC presentation BD made in 2017. The layout was average prices peak in 2017, sales drop in 2018, and spin off spending results in a recession by Q2 2019. Prices would be “minimally” impacted until the recession introduces an external shock. 2016 was their first year, when they secured funding from a big US tech firm to build predictive modeling using API.
One thing I’ve noticed about amateur real estate investors is they dismiss reports by saying people have been saying this and that since 2008. Wong actually made a presentation at our institution explaining that it would have been nearly impossible for a substantial drop to stick prior to 2014, prices hadn’t even reached their inflation adjusted 1990 peak by then.
Making up things up to dismiss sources might seem like a good idea, but it won’t actually convince anyone that manages enough money to actually move the needle change their mind. If you’re just spending time on the internet to make yourself feel better, you’ll get better value jerking off.
Boy o boy Grizz it’s looking like gold and art are on the menu for durable stores of wealth.