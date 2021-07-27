Canada Isn’t Just Seeing A Surge In Highly Indebted Buyers. They Have Little Equity

Canada’s central bank is warning about a rapidly deteriorating mortgage environment. Yesterday we unpacked Bank of Canada (BoC) data on highly indebted borrowers representing a larger share of mortgage originations. Today we’re looking at an issue that builds on that — these borrowers have little equity. Highly indebted households with little equity are the perfect recipe for disaster. They also happen to represent a larger and larger share of mortgage originations by the day.

Highly Indebted Is Different Than Having Little Equity

Highly indebted households have a debt load significantly greater than their income. A household is highly indebted when its loan to income ratio is above 450 percent. For example, a household with a $100k/year income and a $500k mortgage has a loan to income ratio of 500 percent. They would be highly indebted, according to Canada’s bank regulator.

Having little equity means your loan to value ratio (LTV) on the home is high. Let’s say you still make $100k, and have a $500k mortgage, but the house is worth $2.5 million. The LTV ratio is 20 percent and requires an 80 percent drop to wipe out the owner. This borrower is highly leveraged, but not necessarily high risk due to the fact they can draw on equity. This allows them to “smooth” missed payments.

Less equity would make it a different situation. If you earned the same, with the same mortgage, but your house is worth $555,000 — your LTV is 90 percent. Home prices only need to drop 10 percent for this borrower to be wiped out. Not only are they highly leveraged, but they also have no equity to ride out any issues.

People with little skin in the game can be quick to abandon it. That makes them more dangerous. Risk compounds when that person is both highly indebted and has little equity in their home. The most dangerous person is often the one with the least to lose.

Don’t take my word for it though, the BoC has crunched the numbers on the data. Households with a loan to value ratio of less than 65 percent have a 7.5% chance of missing payments. As the LTV rises, so does the risk. LTVs of 66 to 80 percent (+9.4%), further at 81 to 94 percent (+13.5%), and highest at over 95 percent (+16.4%). Missed payments are obviously the biggest sign of financial distress. This can mean foreclosure, but often means forced selling. That is the homeowner is distressed and needs to list, but it may not be obvious they need to sell.

Canadian Households Missing Mortgage Payments: Probability

The rate of probability for Canadian households missing a mortgage payment, by the loan to value (LTV) of the mortgage.

Source: Bank of Canada; Bank Filings; Better Dwelling.

Canada Sees Highly Leveraged Mortgage Borrowers With Little Equity Surge

Highly leveraged borrowers are stealing a larger share of originations these days. Borrowers with a loan to income ratio of 450 to 550 percent captured 3.66 points more of market share in 2020. When broken down by LTV, we see the increase is significantly higher in homes with less equity. LTVs 65 percent or less (+0.31 points), 66 to 80 percent (+1.86 points), and 80 percent or higher (+1.49 points) all show big gains in 2020.

Even more highly indebted people captured a similar rate of mortgage originations. Households with a loan to income ratio of 550 to 800 percent gained 2.88 points of mortgage originations. If broken down, we see LTVs 65 percent or lower (+0.64 points), and 66 to 80 percent (+2.24 points) represent the whole increase. The share of loans to households with an LTV of 80 percent or higher remains unchanged

Canadian Home Buyers With More Sane Amounts of Leverage Are Dropping Out

Households with lower amounts of leverage are dropping out of the market. Households with a loan to income ratio of 350 to 450 percent made a 1.13 point decline in the share of originations. All ranges of LTV made a relatively sharp decline — 65 percent or less (-0.27 points), 66 to 80 percent (-0.49 points), and over 80 percent (-0.37). Households with lower loan-to-income ratios typically have higher incomes.

Canadian New Mortgage Composition Change

The change in the share of new mortgage debt issued between 2019 and 2020. Data is grouped by loan to income ratio, and broken down by loan to value (LTV).

Source: Bank of Canada; Bank Filings; Better Dwelling.

Those with the lowest amount of leverage are disappearing fastest from this market. The share of originations with a loan to income ratio below 350 percent dropped 5.45 points in 2020. The LTV breakdown: 65 percent or less (-1.81 points), 66 to 80 percent (-1.97 points), and 80 percent (-1.67 points). These are typically households with the highest income.

Mortgages aren’t just deteriorating in quality due to the size of leverage. The market is also seeing highly leveraged borrowers making smaller down payments. This not only increases the probability of them not being able to pay but helps to push prices higher. If you’re willing to have a smaller share of equity, prices can expand even further than they have.

Can you blame them? Canada just paused mortgage payments for anyone that asked. There was no income qualification, just an offer to take a break from paying for your shelter. Households most likely think this is the new normal, regardless of what happens. Risk is dead. Long live risk.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.