US New Home Sales Plummet, Inventory Surges, and Prices Give Back Some Gains

US housing is all of a sudden cooling very quickly. US Census data shows single-family home sales fell for a third consecutive month in June. The decline in sales helped to push new housing inventory to pre-pandemic levels. Prices are still elevated, but they did give back a significant amount of gains last month.

US New Home Sales Fell For A Third Month

US new single-family home sales fell for a third consecutive month, as housing cools. There were 676,000 new homes sold in June at the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR). This is 6.6% lower than the month before, and a whopping 19.4% lower than last year at this time. The market hasn’t seen such a low volume of sales since April 2020, when the pandemic first started. A little odd considering how different the economy (and housing!) has been since then.

US New Home Sales

The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of US new home sales.

Source: US Census; HUD; Better Dwelling.

US New Housing Inventory Surges To Pre-Pandemic Highs

Inventory of new homes across the US went from scarce to nearly oversupplied in a few months. There were 6.3 months of supply in June, the highest level seen all pandemic, and on the high end of balanced. If it smashes through 7 months of inventory, it would technically turn into a buyer’s market. That’s when prices are expected to fall, or sellers start giving more concessions.

US New Housing Sees Median Price Roll Back To March Levels

Speaking of falling prices, new home prices slipped a little lower last month. The median sale price fell to $368,800 in June, down 3.12% from the month before. Prices are still 8.12% higher, but that’s a sharp pullback from May’s all-time high. In just a month, they rolled all the way back to the lowest level since March.

US Median New Home Prices

The median price of a new home sold in the United States.

Source: US Census; HUD; Better Dwelling.

The US new home market is starting to look a little healthier with rising levels of inventory. Prices are still fetching a very large premium compared to just a year ago. If falling sales and higher inventory continue, it’s not hard to see a chunk of that premium disappear soon.

