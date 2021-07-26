Foreign Investment In US Real Estate Falls To A Decade Low: NAR

Despite a booming US real estate market, foreign buyers have been sitting this one out. National Association of Realtors (NAR) data shows foreign buyers made a big drop in the year ending March 2021. The pandemic didn’t have much of an impact on budgets, but fewer buyers came to market.

Foreign Buyers Spent 27% Less On US Real Estate

The dollar value of US real estate purchased by foreign investors continued to slide. NAR estimates non-residents purchased $54.4 billion of real estate in the year ending March 2021, down 27% from a year before. This works out to 2.8% of the $1.96 trillion total existing-home sales made over the same period. Foreign dollar investment into residential real estate peaked in 2017 at $153 billion, and has slid lower ever since.

Foreign Buyer Dollar Volumes For US Real Estate

The dollar volume of homes purchased by foreign buyers in the US.

Source: NAR; Better Dwelling.

Fewer Foreign Buyers Want US Real Estate

The number of foreign buyers slid more than the dollar volume. There were 107,000 foreign buyers in the year ending March 2021, down 31% compared to the year before. This works out to ~1.8% of the transactions over the period. Similar to the dollar volumes, the number of sales also peaked in 2017 at 284,500 homes.

Top 5 Foreign Buyers of US Real Estate

The number of homes purchased by foreign buyers from the top 5 countries.

Source: NAR; Better Dwelling.

The top five countries represent a significant share of all foreign buyers. Canadians were the largest share, representing 8% of transactions. It was followed by Mexico (7%), China (6%), India (4%), and the United Kingdom (4%). Together these markets represent 29% of all foreign purchases.

Foreign Buyers Spend More Than Locals

Foreign buyers typically scoop more expensive homes than typical, it would seem. The median purchase price for a US existing home was $326,300 in March, the last month of the foreign buying data. Foreign buyers had a median purchase price of $351,800 in the year ending March 2021. That’s significantly higher, which makes sense since these are often people with enough scratch for a second home in another country.

Median Purchase Price Of US Real Estate Bought By Foreign Buyers

The median purchase price of US homes purchased by foreign buyers.

Source: NAR; Better Dwelling.

Regarding the top 5 groups of foreign buyers, some paid even larger premiums. The median price for buyers from India ($538,900), China ($476,500), and Canada ($400,900) were noticeably higher.

Foreign buyers are tapering, continuing a longer-term market trend. That isn’t to say the pandemic didn’t have an impact, it most certainly did. However, the impact only seems to apply to lower-income foreign buyers, since the median purchase price made a significant climb.

