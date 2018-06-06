BIS: Real Estate Prices Have Only Recovered In Half of G20 Countries Since 2007

Canadian real estate prices skipped the Great Recession, but most places weren’t so lucky. Analysts from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the central bank for central banks, crunched the numbers for G20 real estate prices. The majority of advanced economies saw home prices rise in 2017. Despite the increase, home prices in half of these economies are still below 2007 levels in real terms.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Increased The Fastest In The G20

Canadian real estate prices outperformed the rest of the G20 in 2017, according to the BIS. Canada saw prices increase by a massive 7.49% in real terms. In a distant second was Germany, with an increase of 4.81%. The US came in third, with an increase of 3.93%. Real estate prices in Canada increased over 30% faster than the next closest economy.

Only five G20 countries saw prices drop in 2017, with Russia, Brazil and Italy hit with the biggest losses. Russia saw prices fall 5.46% in real terms over 2017. Brazil did slightly better with home prices dropping 4.42%. All three of these economies had a bit of political turmoil last year, so it’s not unexpected.

Residential Real Estate Price Growth In G20 Countries (2017)

The percent change of residential real estate prices in countries across the G20 in 2017.

Source: Bank of International Settlements. Better Dwelling.

Canadian Real Estate Prices 3rd Fastest Rising Since 2007

BIS researchers also made a special note on performance since the Great Recession. Canadian real estate prices are up 44.8% since 2007, the third highest in the G20. Only India and Brazil ranked higher, rising 94.9% and 46.29% respectively. For context, US real estate was still down 3.31% from its peak in 2007, at the end of 2017. Canada is the only country in the group to see household debt to GDP rise above 100% since then.

The biggest losers for home prices since 2007 were Russia, Italy, and South Africa. Russia had the biggest drop with prices falling 49.81% since 2007. Prices in Italy and South Africa fell 25.92% and 18.53% respectively, since the Great Recession.

Residential Real Estate Price Growth In G20 Countries Since 2007

The percent change of residential real estate prices from 2007 to 2017, in G20 countries with comprehensive housing data available.

Source: Bank of International Settlements. Better Dwelling.

The word recession is often treated as a bad word, but they’re actually a routine procedure. They purge economic inefficiencies, to prevent them from getting out of control. The Great Recession was a purge of one of the worst economic inefficiencies since the Great Depression, in the 1930s. Two notable countries that saw real estate prices avoid any significant correction were Canada and Australia. Both countries now have their largest economic capitals topping the UBS list of real estate bubbles. How strange.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.