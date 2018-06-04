Canadians Are Now Paying The Most To Service Real Estate Debt Since 1992

Boomers can quit saying buying a home was harder in the 1990s now. Statistics Canada numbers show mortgage debt service ratios (DSR) at the end of Q1 2018 have reached levels we haven’t seen in over 26 years. Despite near record low interest rates, the size of loans have pushed unaffordability to similar levels. This becomes more of a concern today, as interest rates begin to rise and the debt is concentrated.
Mortgage Debt Service Ratio
A mortgage debt service ratio (DSR) is the amount of gross income dedicated to servicing a mortgage. Gross means before taxes, so a good part of income not going towards the ratio is spoken for. In Canada we only measure the principal and interest payments officially. This means other required payments like property taxes, etc. are not included. Debt service ratios are deceptively low as a result, when the number comes from the government. Even mortgage brokers include those fees usually.
Debt service levels are important for a general outlook of the economy. The more money going towards servicing debt, the less money there is to spend on consumer goods and services. The less money floating around your economy, the harder it is for the economy to continue to expand. This is why a sudden boom in housing, often leads to a bust for the rest of the economy. The opposite is also true. Less money servicing debt, means more money is available to fuel other aspects of the economy. Now that you’re caught up, let’s look at that ratio.
Mortgage Debt Service Ratio
The mortgage debt service ratio (DSR) rose to new highs. The mortgage DSR rose to 6.67% at the end of the first quarter of 2018, up 6.89% from the previous quarter. The huge jump is seasonal, but the number is still up 1.83% from the same quarter last year. The ratio now sits at the highest level since the fourth quarter of 1992. The 90s were the last time Canadians showed similar levels of exuberance for real estate.
Canadian Household Mortgage Debt Service Ratio
Canadian debt service ratio for mortgages, by quarter.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Distribution of Mortgage Debt Is Key
That number doesn’t sound like a lot, but understanding distribution is key. The 6.89% mortgage DSR is split across all households, but that’s not the case. Census 2016 shows only 41.2% of households have mortgages. Older households also tend to have higher incomes, as well as significant equity in their homes. Younger households are bearing the brunt of the record DSR levels.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) warned about the debt concentration just last month. They estimate 8% of households hold more than 20% of all household debt in the country. They further added that these households are “vulnerable” in the coming years, as rates continue to normalize. Since we’ve achieved record high mortgage DSRs at record low interest rates, expect fireworks to go off as rates normalize.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
Discuss On Facebook
6 Comments
But Boomers had to travel uphill both ways to pay their mortgage debt, so there’s that.
Correct, this is an absolutely worse scenario than in the early 1990s. Young people are being bamboozled into rushing into the market, because 20% of households need to prop up their consumer spending, fueled by refinancing.
There has never been a shortage of housing in Canada, there is often too many people that pursue ownership at the same time.
When it’s the right time to sell, it’s the wrong time to buy. When it’s the wrong time to sell, it’s the right time to buy. People that are not used to trading large assets for a living always make the mistake of thinking it’s the last chance to buy, when it’s the perfect time to sell. That never has, and won’t be the case.
You might miss out on a few points not rushing in, but I’d rather miss a few points and protect the principal, than rush in and lose a shit ton.
RE is a beast and history has shown us how easily very rich/smart/successful people lose EVERYTHING. It is a massive asset class that is controlled by the people and when the priorities shift, as they have, from household to investment we end up gobbling up debt, making bad decisions and then wondering what happened a few years later. Tick tock.
Vulnerable in the coming years? Try the next 6-18 months. Those who hold on to 2017 valuations will kick themselves for not selling earlier; unfortunately it will be 2027 before 2017 comes back, if we’re lucky. Try telling that to someone 60+ who was hoping to retire in 5-10 years with their house shouldering most of the burden. FOMO on the way down is probably going to be a lot worse than on the way up ..tick tock.
Could you comment on the reason(s) for the seasonality?