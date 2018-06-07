Canadian Mortgage Lenders Are Collecting A Record Amount of Interest Payments

Record low interest rates? Don’t worry, lenders are making it up in volume. Statistics Canada’s latest release shows interest payments on mortgages in Q1 of 2018 are showing the largest growth since 2008. The multi-quarter record growth has households paying the most they’ve ever paid in interest per quarter, ever.

Canadians Paid A Record Amount of Mortgage Interest In Q1 2018

Record mortgage debt and climbing interest rates sent the dollar volume of interest paid to a record high. In the first quarter of 2018, Canadians paid a massive $45.9 billion in interest on their mortgages. That’s $1.6 billion more than the previous quarter. That works out to $5.124 billion more than the same quarter last year. Remember, this is per quarter.

If the number seems small, you need a little context. Canada’s record investment for the development of innovation “superclusters” is going to cost $950 million, over 5 years. Canadians added 168% the size of that 5 year investment to service mortgages, over one quarter. They could fund over 45 innovation super clusters every quarter, just on the interest paid on their mortgages. It’s mind boggling to say the least.

Canadian Mortgage Interest Paid

The amount of interst paid per quarter, to service mortgages across Canada.

Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.

Highest Pace of Interest Payment Dollar Growth Since 2008

Despite record low interest rates, banks are making it up on volume. The growth in Q1 2018 represents a 3.65% increase from the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the dollar volume of interest payments increased 12.53%, the highest rate of growth since Q1 2008. Note the rate of acceleration, and similarity to growth pre-Great Recession.

Canadian Mortgage Interest Growth

The annual percent change of mortgage interest dollar volume.

Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.

Highest Percent of Income Paid To Interest Since 2015

There is some good news, mortgage interest payments are a small amount compared to total income in Canada. The most recent quarter saw 3.45% of income go towards paying interest on mortgages. That ratio is 6.48% higher than the same quarter last year. The mortgage interest service ratio is now the highest its been since Q1 of 2015, but is still low. It should also be noted that the distribution of mortgage debt still makes this a concern, even at this level. The Bank of Canada estimates that 8% of households now hold 20% of the total debt.

Canadian Mortgage Interest Service Ratio

The percent of income used to service mortgage interest. This excludes principal.

Source: Statistics Canada. Better Dwelling.

Despite being just off record low interest, Canadians are paying a record amount of it to lenders. As rates continue to normalize, the dollar volume of these payments are expected to rise even further. Great news if you’re a bank, not so much if you have, or are looking to, take out a mortgage.

