This Week’s Top Stories: Toronto Real Estate Prices Are Falling, and Bankruptcies Are On The Rise

Toronto

Toronto Bankruptcies Jump Almost 5% In June, Here’s Where Was Impacted Most

Bankruptcies in Toronto are on the rise, bucking the national trend. Our analysis of consumer bankruptcy filings show 824 bankruptcy filings with Greater Toronto postal codes in June 2017, a 4.16% increase from the same month last year. Total outstanding liabilities in these filings add up to $44.1 million, against a $7.32 million in assets.

Toronto Real Estate Is Officially Crashing… Kind Of

Toronto real estate prices are taking a dive. The benchmark composite price in the city is now $755,400, which is a 7.4% decline from the May peak. Prices are up 14.25% from the same month last year however, which is still a generous gain.

Vancouver

Vancouver Real Estate Gets A Lift From Higher Condo Prices

The price of a home in Vancouver is still on the rise. August 2017 saw the composite benchmark, the price of a typical home, rise to $1,029,700. This is a 1.01% increase from the month before, and a 10.35% increase from the same month last year.

Applications For BC’s Down Payment Assistance Program Slows Down

BC’s first-time homeowner loan helped give a lift to declining sales this year, but applications have slowed dramatically. The province has now received 2,623 applications. This means the pace of applications being filed have slowed about 29% since the first quarter.

Vancouver Bankruptcies Jump Almost 18%

Vancouver bankruptcies are on the climb. An analysis of filings show that June 2017 saw 184 bankruptcy filings, a 17.94% increase from the same time last year. While this is a substantial jump, the total number of bankruptcies per capita remains relatively low compared to cities like Toronto.

China

Mainland Chinese Real Estate Buyers Continue To Dry Up

China’s foreign exchange reserves continued to climb, as capital controls continue to throttle the amount of capital leaving the country. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) reported reserves of US$3.091 trillion in August, a 0.35% increase from the month before. This is the highest the reserves have been since October 2016.

Using this number, we estimate “hot money” from Mainland China to have slowed down dramatically. We estimate US$46 billion in hot money left the country using our model, almost 40% lower than the same month last year.

