Two-Thirds of Mortgages In Arrears At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders, Are Uninsured

A lot of Canadians are going to non-bank lenders for their mortgage needs. A Statistics Canada (Stat Can) survey shows a substantial amount of new loans at non-bank lenders in Q1 2019. The high growth rate is also accompanied by a larger than typical rate of arrears for Canada. Most of the mortgage debt in arrears is uninsured.
Canadian Non-Bank Lenders Hold Over $324 Billion In Mortgage Debt
Even with a slow first half of the year, non-bank lenders still did a lot of mortgage business. They added 49,402 insured mortgages in Q1 2019, totaling $14.14 billion of mortgage credit. Non-bank lenders now hold 621,730 insured mortgages, totaling $138.55 billion in mortgage credit. That works out to 7.95% of mortgages added to the books in the quarter. Not a bad haul.
Mortgages Held By Canadian Non-Bank Lenders
The number of residential mortgages held by Canadian non-bank lenders in Q1 2019.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Uninsured mortgage credit printed even larger numbers for non-bank lenders. They added 74,769 uninsured mortgages in Q1 2019, totaling $18.63 billion in mortgage credit. This brought total uninsured mortgages to 1,099,121, adding up to $186.38 billion in mortgage credit. That means 6.80% of mortgages at the end of the quarter were from new loans.
New Mortgages At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders
The number of new residential mortgage issues at Canadian non-bank lenders in Q1 2019.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canada’s Non-Bank Lenders Hold Over 33,000 Mortgages In Arrears
Non-bank lenders appear to have more mortgages in arrears than typical lenders. They held 13,069 insured mortgages in arrears in Q1 2019, totaling $2.48 billion in mortgage debt. Of that, 1,704 of them, represents $315 million in mortgage debt, was over 90 days in arrears. That represents an arrears rate of 2.10%, much higher than the national average.
Mortgages In Arrears At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders
Mortgages in arrears at Canadian non-bank lenders, for Q1 2019.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Uninsured mortgages are doing a little worse than insured mortgages. Non-bank lenders held 20,224 uninsured mortgages in arrears in Q1 2019, totaling $3.78 billion. Of those, 2,359 were in arrears for more than 90 days, totaling $587.77 million in mortgage debt. That represents an arrears rate of 1.84%, lower than insured – but higher than the national average.
Non-bank mortgage lenders are still doing a lot of business. They represent about a fifth of all household mortgage debt. However, it also appears they are disproportionately represented for mortgages in arrears.
Taxpayers are on the hook for 1/3 of these boondoggles though?
“[uninsured] represents an arrears rate of 1.84%, lower than insured – but higher than the national average.”
Looks like ever so slightly more than 1/3rd.
Lately the news has been capturing a prediction for a recession to hit the US in 2020. Am wondering if it occurs how will Canada fare. Will our World Class cities continue to thrive?
Lots of condos slated to be occupied by 2022 and 2023 in Scarborough. I hope that there is a recession. It doesn’t affect me, because I don’t flip houses or work as a realtor for a living.
Canada side stepped a steep recession compared to the US in 2009. During the GFC of 09 Oil and real estate saved us. Not sure if this time around we will have leg to stand on but my opinion is we might have a harder time.
CPI is under control with the stats can jimmy-rigged way of counting numbers. Jobs somehow are still increasing even if the number again are questionable. Furthermore if there is a recession foreign investments could potentially dry up, this can slow the pace of home sales in Canada I believe the last leg we have to stand on… Then we will find ourselves in a hard place.
Don’t forget if there’s layoffs, then there’s less disposable income then there will be more bank repos hence more inventory which leads to lower prices… any thoughts?
Canada sidestepped the 2009 recession but also didn’t benefit as much as the USA during the so far decade long bull markets. So many mortgages already in arears causes me to wonder why real estate prices are so high and still rising in many places in Canada.
I would say that the prices are sustained by foreign buyers, so much so in Vancouver and Toronto. I travel often around Canada its obvious so much properties are a vehicle to park money. Travel to China and you’ll freak out at their infrastructure projects the “ghost cities” build it they will come…
I can attest that they are selling units but there’s no one living in them, merely a mean to park money. I think that the moment that we have a next liquidity crisis this bubble will find its prick! think of it this way, lenders right now often lend on margin the moment that risk is priced in to the lending market due to a liquidity event there will be less money going around bank wont trust each-other overnight rates will spike regardless what BoC sets interest rates. This is when we can see real estate take a hit. typing this up with haste while working hope I wrote this up clearly enough…
As home buyers fail the stress test from chartered banks they are taking out mortgages else where ..which results in higher mortgage failures..