Two-Thirds of Mortgages In Arrears At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders, Are Uninsured

A lot of Canadians are going to non-bank lenders for their mortgage needs. A Statistics Canada (Stat Can) survey shows a substantial amount of new loans at non-bank lenders in Q1 2019. The high growth rate is also accompanied by a larger than typical rate of arrears for Canada. Most of the mortgage debt in arrears is uninsured.

Canadian Non-Bank Lenders Hold Over $324 Billion In Mortgage Debt

Even with a slow first half of the year, non-bank lenders still did a lot of mortgage business. They added 49,402 insured mortgages in Q1 2019, totaling $14.14 billion of mortgage credit. Non-bank lenders now hold 621,730 insured mortgages, totaling $138.55 billion in mortgage credit. That works out to 7.95% of mortgages added to the books in the quarter. Not a bad haul.

Mortgages Held By Canadian Non-Bank Lenders

The number of residential mortgages held by Canadian non-bank lenders in Q1 2019.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Uninsured mortgage credit printed even larger numbers for non-bank lenders. They added 74,769 uninsured mortgages in Q1 2019, totaling $18.63 billion in mortgage credit. This brought total uninsured mortgages to 1,099,121, adding up to $186.38 billion in mortgage credit. That means 6.80% of mortgages at the end of the quarter were from new loans.

New Mortgages At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders

The number of new residential mortgage issues at Canadian non-bank lenders in Q1 2019.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canada’s Non-Bank Lenders Hold Over 33,000 Mortgages In Arrears

Non-bank lenders appear to have more mortgages in arrears than typical lenders. They held 13,069 insured mortgages in arrears in Q1 2019, totaling $2.48 billion in mortgage debt. Of that, 1,704 of them, represents $315 million in mortgage debt, was over 90 days in arrears. That represents an arrears rate of 2.10%, much higher than the national average.

Mortgages In Arrears At Canadian Non-Bank Lenders

Mortgages in arrears at Canadian non-bank lenders, for Q1 2019.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Uninsured mortgages are doing a little worse than insured mortgages. Non-bank lenders held 20,224 uninsured mortgages in arrears in Q1 2019, totaling $3.78 billion. Of those, 2,359 were in arrears for more than 90 days, totaling $587.77 million in mortgage debt. That represents an arrears rate of 1.84%, lower than insured – but higher than the national average.

Non-bank mortgage lenders are still doing a lot of business. They represent about a fifth of all household mortgage debt. However, it also appears they are disproportionately represented for mortgages in arrears.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.