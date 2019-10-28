Canadian Mortgage Growth Improves, But It Was Still A Very Weak September

Canadian mortgage credit is growing, but isn’t quite where it should be. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the balance of mortgage debt hit a new high in September. Mortgage credit growth has improved substantially from last year. However, the improvements to growth, still don’t bring it into typical range.

Canadians Owe Over $1.6 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

The balance of outstanding mortgage credit at institutional lenders is chugging higher. The balance hit $1.6 trillion in September, up 0.5% from a month before. This represents an increase of 4.2% from the same month last year. The new balance is a new record high for the segment, and improvement from last year’s rate of growth.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The 12-month rate of growth is improving, but it’s pretty far from the healthy level Canadians are used to. The 4.2% increase in September is up 16.7%, compared to the same month last year. However, last year was the smallest 12-month growth for September in at least 3 decades. Last month, was the second lowest 12-month growth for September, since 2001. Things are getting better, but they’re far from back to normal. To put that in context, we’re at tech bubble bursting, 9/11 levels of mortgage growth.

Canadian Mortgage Growth Likely To Improve Near-Term

Annualizing the past 3-months, we can see some near-term growth for mortgage debt. By annualizing 3-month growth, we’re projecting what the whole year would look like, if it were like the past 3-months. It’s a common way of seeing how short-term growth looks, in contrast to the same period last year. The 3-month annualized pace of growth reached 4.9% in September, about 16.7% higher than the current pace. This means the 12-month rate of growth is likely to increase in the short-term.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadian mortgage credit growth is improving, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot. The increased rate of growth looks impressive, but it’s compared to a multi-decade low. Last year’s growth was artificially suppressed, by new mortgage regulations. At this point, anyone telling you it’s a recovery is taking a generous view of the numbers. The only thing that’s clear is the numbers are better than last year.

