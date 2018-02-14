Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Showing “Excessive Exuberance” Shows CMHC Indicator

Canada’s largest real estate markets may be seeing irrational buying. The Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation (CMHC), a Crown corporation, has developed a new method of tracking over enthusiastic buyers. The method detects periods of accelerated price growth, in Canada’s largest markets. The most recent readings show Toronto and Vancouver are showing excessive exuberance. Montreal on the other hand, is not.

Measuring Speculation By Looking For “Excessive Exuberance”

The CMHC is running a new framework to track “episodes of excessive exuberance,” or “excessive optimism.” For those unaware, “exuberance” is a term made popular by former US Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan. He said “irrational exuberance” to describe tech investors in the late 1990s. This was just prior to what we now know as the dot-com bubble. The US Federal Reserve has since begun saying “excessive exuberance,” when describing similar markets.

Excessive exuberance are periods when buyers of assets no longer consider fundamental value. Instead, these buyers acquire assets based on “what something could be.” They often believe in unrealistic returns, and dismiss risk, while overlooking fundamentals. The belief in large, risk free returns, often drives people to devote most of their net-worth to the exuberant asset class. Heck, some desperate people even begin risky forms of borrowing. Often the amount of leverage used mathematically can’t end well.

The CMHC indicator measures this for housing, by looking for periods of rapid price escalation beyond fundamentals. It’s modeled after the indicator the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas created to measure housing exuberance after the Great Recession. The big difference is the current CMHC iteration does not tell you how exuberant we are. It just gives us a score of 1 for exuberant, and 0 for not. That doesn’t tell you how much risk is involved, but typically the longer the period of exuberance, the larger the risk becomes.

Toronto Real Estate Is Showing Excessive Exuberance

You probably didn’t need someone to tell you this, but Toronto real estate is currently in a phase of exuberance. The first period of exuberance ended right before real estate prices crashed in the early 90s. The second period of exuberance started in 2005 and went to the middle of 2010, when rates were violently slashed to prevent a crash. The third phase, which is the one we’re in today, started in 2015, and goes into the last set of data the CMHC analyzed.

Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.

If you believe in unicorns, and fairies – you might be thinking we just had a soft landing. For those of us that are more realistic, the exuberance would persist to today, since there was no external policy measure to preserve prices.

Vancouver Real Estate Is Showing Excessive Exuberance

Vancouver has only displayed one prior period of exuberance, other than the one we’re currently in. The first period began mid-2003, and ended in 2007 with the global recession. The current one ended in late 2015, oh, I don’t know.. right around the largest capital migration in modern history. It persists until the most recent data point analyzed by the Crown Corporation.

Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Is NOT Showing Excessive Exuberance

Montreal real estate buyers have only showed two prior periods of excessive exuberance, and not recently. The first period of accelerated price climbing started in 1988 and ended in 1990. The most recent one we’ve seen, started in mid-2000, and ended in mid-2006. Despite the recent pumps from brokerages that Montreal real estate is scorching hot, we have yet to see an actual data point confirming this.

Source: CMHC. Better Dwelling.

Since excessive exuberance is relative, all markets will experience it as some point. It’s a natural phase of the real estate cycle, and it was first observed over 100 years ago. Typically periods of exuberance are followed by low or negative periods of growth, to return balance to the asset’s price. The length of recovery depends on how much leverage was used in order to send it higher. It’s unclear how much leverage individuals buyers have been using, and how risky the borrowers have become. Although there are some signs that people have become a little frenzied with their borrowing.

