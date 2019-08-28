Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal See Delinquencies On Large Mortgages Rise

Canadian real estate owners with large mortgages are falling behind on payments. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data shows a climbing delinquency rate on large mortgages in Q1 2019. The rate remains relatively low, but does show the trend is reversing, and the market peak is behind us.

What Are You Looking At?

Today we’ll be looking at mortgage delinquencies, sorted by size at origination. The rate of delinquency is a lagging indicator, and means lower liquidity. That makes sense, since if someone can’t afford their house, they list if for sale. If they can sell before they fall behind on their payments, it’s not an issue that shows up in stats. It’s when people slow their buying habits, or prices drop, that an issue arises. The trend usually starts with more expensive homes, which have a smaller pool of buyers to begin with.

The data is segmented by size at origination, from small to supersize. The CMHC segmented the mortgages at $100k breakpoints. Mortgages under $100k are the smallest bracket, and those $400k and higher are the largest. Smaller mortgages were more common 5 or so years ago, when home prices were much lower. Recent and older luxury purchases are most likely represented in the highest segment.

Toronto’s Large Mortgages See Delinquencies Rise

Toronto real estate is seeing delinquencies on larger mortgages increase. Mortgages between $300k and $400k at origination had a delinquency rate of 0.10% in Q1 2019, up 25% from last year. Those $400k and higher at origination also had a delinquency rate of 0.10%, also up 25% over the same period. Both segments are still relatively low, but the trend is heading higher. We have to go back to 2016 to see the rate of delinquencies at this level.

Toronto Residential Real Estate Mortgage Delinquencies

The delinquency rate of residential mortgages in Toronto, sorted by size at origination.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling.

Toronto is seeing the opposite trend with smaller mortgages, and delinquency rates. Mortgages less than $100k at origination saw the delinquency rate fall to 0.11% in Q1 2019, flat from a year before. Those between $100k and $200k at origination reached a delinquency rate of 0.10%, down 9.09% from a year before. Mortgages between $200k to $300k reached a rate of 0.08%, down 11.11% from a year before. If the are older mortgages like we suspect, the holders are benefiting from falling rates. Lower payments mean a lower chance of delinquency.

Vancouver Mortgage Delinquencies Rise In Most Ranges

Vancouver is seeing a similar trend, with a more varied range on defaults. Mortgages between $100k and $200k at origination saw the delinquency rate rize to 0.14% in Q2 2019, up 16.67% from last year. Those between $200k and $300k reached 0.12%, up 33.33% over the same period. Mortgages $400k and larger at origination hit a delinquency rate of 0.11%, up 22.22% from the year before. The first two segments are the highest rate of delinquency for the segments since the end of 2017. The rate of delinquencies for mortgages $400k and over is the highest since the end of 2016.

Vancouver Residential Real Estate Mortgage Delinquencies

The delinquency rate of residential mortgages in Vancouver, sorted by size at origination.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling.

The rate of delinquency was flat or improved in two size brackets. Mortgages less than $100k at origination stayed flat at 0.16% in Q1 2019. Mortgages between $300k and $400k at origination reached 0.09%, down 18.18% from a year before. Both segments are now the lowest they’ve been since 2018.

Montreal Mortgage Delinquencies Are Almost 3X Toronto

Montreal mortgage delinquencies are almost 3x higher than Toronto, and are rising. Mortgages less than $100k at origination had a delinquency rate of 0.22% in Q1 2019, up 4.76% from a year before. Mortgages between $100k to $200k at origination reached 0.32%, up 6.67% from a year before. Those between $200k and $300k reached a delinquency rate of 0.29%, up 3.57% from a year before. Mortgages $400k or larger hit a delinquency rate of 0.30%, up 3.45% from a year before. This is a little surprising considering the rising sales and prices seen in this market.

Montreal Residential Real Estate Mortgage Delinquencies

The delinquency rate of residential mortgages in Montreal, sorted by size at origination.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling.

Montreal only saw one bracket where the delinquency rate didn’t rise from last year. Mortgages between $200k and $300k at origination had a delinquency rate of 0.32% in Q1 2019, flat from a year before. The rate was last this low in 2018 Q3, so not too long before that.

Canada’s largest real estate markets are seeing rising delinquencies on higher priced homes. Once again, the overall rate is still relatively low. However, a rising rate on larger mortgages may indicate liquidity problems are brewing.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.