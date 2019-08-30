Canada’s GDP Gets A Boost By Deepening Reliance On Real Estate

Canada’s dependence on real estate to grow the economy just got deeper… or made a death rattle. Statistics Canada (StatCan) numbers show residential investment showed quarterly growth in Q2 2019. The increase represents one of the few sectors of growth that boosted GDP in the most recent quarter. While residential investment rose on the quarter, it still fell from last year.

Residential investment, a.k.a. residential structures, covers the direct contribution of real estate to GDP. Included in the numbers are construction, renovation, and ownership transfers. Construction covers the building of single and multi-family units. Renovation covers large renovations, but not minor stuff like painting. Ownership transfer costs include agent commissions, and lawyer fees. You may have noticed, but it’s a far from comprehensive list of real estate’s contribution to the economy. Instead, it’s only the numbers that can be easily and directly attributed.

Boring – why is this important? Studies show residential investment is strongly linked to the business cycle. Countries with high rates of ownership, like Canada and the US, show the strongest link. Those with low rates of ownership, like Japan, have the weakest. The higher the dependence on residential investment, the more it influences the business cycle.

Residential Investment Rises On The Quarter, Falls On The Year

Residential investment boosted GDP for the quarter, but moved lower from last year. Investment for the quarter reached $136.9 billion in Q2 2019, up 1.35% from the previous quarter. This represents a decline of 3.16% compared to the same quarter a year before. The growth was the second highest for quarterly GDP growth, second only to exports.

Residential Investment As A Percent Of GDP Gets A Small Uptick

Residential investment as a percent of GDP made a small increase on the quarter. Residential investment hit 6.56% of GDP in Q2 2019, up 0.45% from the previous quarter. The small uptick wasn’t enough to reverse the trend, still falling 4.78% from last year. GDP growth became a little more reliant on the industry, but the trend is still slowing. It was still the lowest percent of GDP for a Q2 since 2009.

Canada’s dependence on residential investment increased, but the trend is still lower. On the quarter, it was still one of the largest contributors to GDP growth. But the small increase, is still only a single increase at this point. Compared to last year, these numbers are still on the decline.

