Royal Bank Just Released Their Canadian Real Estate Forecast, Here’s The Numbers

Canada’s largest bank just released their provincial forecast for home prices across the country. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Economics’ forecast isn’t overly optimistic, but not all that bad either. Newfoundland is the only province they predicted will see price declines, although they don’t anticipate the huge price gains we saw last year.

Canadian Home Prices To Rise 2.2%

Royal Bank analysts expect national price growth to taper, and sales to decline. The price of a home across the country is expected to end the year at $490,600, an 11.1% increase from 2016. By the end of 2018, RBC analysts expect the price of a home to rise to $501,400, up just 2.2%. For context, the Bank of Canada (BoC) targets CPI at 2%. This means they expect prices to grow slightly faster than the rate of inflation next year.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada.

Sales are expected to decline nationally, as markets cool down. The country is expected to end with 509,300 sales, down 4.8% from the year before. In 2018, sales are expected to tumble even further to 488,000, a 4.2% decline from 2017’s anticipated end. Declining sales are somewhat expected as prices climb. The country also has a very high rate of homeownership, and growing that number is pretty tough.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada.

Ontario Home Prices To Rise 1.1%

The province of Ontario is expected to keep a substantial amount of gains this year, but next year isn’t looking so rosy. Analysts from the firm expect the year end price to be $578,500, up 18.9% from the year before. In 2018, prices are expected to hit $584,600, a 1.1% increase from this year’s expected end. Growing is better than not, but 1.1% is less than CPI.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada.

Sales are expected to decline across Ontario. The firm’s analysts expect year end sales to be 220,800, a 9% decline from last year. In 2018, they anticipate 210,700 sales, a decline of 4.6% from the year before. This is going to be a large chunk of the national decline.

British Columbia Home Prices To Rise 5%

The province of BC will continue to defy pricing logic according to RBC. They anticipate the year will end with a price of $763,200, a 6.5% increase from last year. In 2018, they’re predicting a year end price of $801,100, a 5% increase from this year’s anticipated end. Regional CPI measures are a little higher in BC, so it’s not a huge surprise that price growth is expected to lead the country.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada.

Sales will continue to slide across the province. The year end is expected to be 101,200, a 9.8% decline from last year. In 2018, it’s anticipated to fall to 93,100, another 8% decline on top of this year’s drop. Declining sales are typical in expensive markets, and BC has the largest affordability gap in the country.

Quebec Home Prices To Rise 2.8%

The province of Quebec is expected to see mild growth. Analysts from RBC expect the year end price to hit $315,900, a 4.2% increase from last year. In 2018, they expect prices to rise to $324,700, 2.8% higher than this year’s expected year end. This is a solid gain, but certainly not the “hot” market we keep hearing about.

Sales are expected to end this year higher, before dropping again. Analysts expect the year to end at 82,200, a 5.2% increase from last year. In 2018, they expect that number to drop to 79,700, a 3% decline.

Bank forecasts tend to be optimistic, and are typically conservative – two odd descriptions to combine, but I’ll explain. It’s not in their best interests to say that mortgage originations would be on the decline. They have a vested interest in that area. Conversely, had they said BC would see an 18% climb in 2016, they would have been considered real estate “pumpers.” That’s what happened, but they couldn’t predict that without being ridiculed. So take this as one opinion, and balance it yourself.

