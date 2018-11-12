Real Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Is Pointing To An Early 80s Style Meltdown

Canadian mortgage credit growth is falling, but how bad is it in real terms? People are comparing today’s low growth numbers to the mid-1990s. While there are some parallels, it more accurately resembles the early 1980s. Mortgage credit growth, when adjusted for inflation, is heading towards negative numbers. We haven’t actually experienced negative real growth in over 30 years.
Why Real Mortgage Credit Is Important
In order to more accurately observe trends, analysts will sometimes inflation adjust dollar amounts. Inflation is the decrease in power of money, caused by rising or falling prices in goods. Inflation tends to obfuscate the true trend over long periods of time. Did the currency go to s**t, or did we see a behavioral change? Was it low growth, or negative growth? To get a better picture, it’s sometimes (almost always) useful to adjust for inflation. When numbers are adjusted for inflation, they’re called real numbers.
Looking at real numbers allows us to observe the trend, without the distortion of currency value at the time. This is particularly important when looking at the early 1980s for Canada. During that period, inflation was totally out of control. Today we often think of that period as low growth, with a brief negative contraction. In actuality, it was a very large contraction in real terms.
Okay, no one thinks about the early 1980s rate of credit growth, but some of you should!
Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Is Over 3%
Canadian mortgage credit growth is pretty weak when looking at unadjusted numbers. The annual pace of growth fell to 3.38% in September, down 38.76% from last year. This is the lowest pace since June 2001, and on target to head lower according to recent performance. It’s low growth, but at least it’s not negative is what most are thinking.
Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth
The annualized pace of mortgage credit growth at large Canadian lenders, unadjusted for inflation.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Real Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth Is Almost 1%
When adjusted for inflation, the picture is getting a little more dreary for lenders. Real mortgage credit is at 1.14% growth in September, 70.76% lower than last year. The rate is falling at nearly twice the pace most people are expecting. Real credit growth hasn’t been this low since 2001, and even then it was only this low for 4 months.
Canadian Mortgage Credit Growth (Real)
The annualized pace of mortgage credit growth at large Canadian lenders, adjusted for inflation.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The low growth will most likely to turn negative, considering the current trend. In 2001, the last time real credit was this low, interest rates were slashed to stimulate growth. That helped reverse the downward spiral after 4 months. Today, that’s not on the table.
The Bank of Canada’s most recent hike occurred less than a month ago. Typically, the bank’s own research shows it takes between six and twelve months to adjust to a policy hike. The full impact of the hike won’t be felt for another half a year at least. The bank is also on the path to rate normalization, which means the policy rate needs to rise another 42%. That four month window in 2001 is probably looking pretty good to lenders right now.
We’re currently overestimating growth, and thinking of it as heading towards low growth. In reality, we’re heading towards negative growth, once adjusted for inflation. That includes the record amount of immigration we’re trying to use as credit growth stimulus.
36 Comments
It’s actually close to a hybrid. We have low growth, high immigration, and a buttload of speculative capital like in the 1990s. Anyone that says what happens next is predictable, has no idea what kind of beast we’re looking at.
We also haven’t experienced a global real estate cycle sync. It’s going to be weird, but I see ZIRP in the not so distant future.
Immigrants as stimulus is an interesting perspective. Without formalizing that, people are expecting each immigrant to bring in a ton of money, and prop up the markets. Only time will tell if bringing in rich immigrants can bolster the system.
We can just watch Sweden… they recently posted the lowest GDP growth in the EU and having massive employment problems… all after their own little immigration ‘boom’.
REinvestors hoping for immigrants with suitcases full of cash to save them are going to be in for a big surprise.
But Canada has Trudeau
I love partisan comments but you know what gets me really hard? Stupid shit like this. Not the place. I mean, retarded shit is allowed and encouraged but if you drop anything political Blue gonna come for ya. Tick tock. BD4L.
To infinity, and beyond!
Household debt might be high, but they’ll need to slash rates. In the early 1980s even though rates were high, people had to buy real estate, or watch their money rapidly turn to garbage. Lending rates had to detach from interest rates, and propel much faster.
Don’t forget that 3 month annualized pace of growth is already negative in real terms, by the BOC’s own measures.
https://betterdwelling.com/real-canadian-mortgage-credit-growth-is-pointing-to-an-early-80s-style-meltdown/
Honest question. If things are so bad, why aren’t prices falling?
That’s a subject of market debate. They’re called “noise trades” by DeLong. If enough people buy assets at a higher price, they can break an efficient market.
http://www.nccr-finrisk.uzh.ch/media/pdf/DeLongShleiferSummersWaldman_JoB1991.pdf
The question has since turned into, if these trivial noise traders make non-trivial amounts of money, they become the market. When they become the market, are they now bound by the efficient market theories promoted by Freidman? We found out in 2008.
Listen to this podcast….
Ross Kay, November 5, 2018 |
“Canada’s Housing Correction Continues Since 2016 Warning”
https://www.howestreet.com/2018/11/05/canadas-housing-correction-continues-since-2016-warning/
It just takes time as the article says. It’s going to be a shit show when it happens.
They are in York Region. But you have to look at sale prices not listing prices. Listing prices are generally, either stupid or aspirational, depending on your point of view. My modest home’s comparables are already down 15%+ from peak 2017. Only thing not falling is large five bedroom homes. There are not many around and they seem to be coveted still.
This ∆
They are falling, but its not news that is ‘fit-to-print’.
I have 2 millennial kids. I hear your concern. It’s almost a universal concern.
Consider this: when trades have to compete for work it costs about $100 to $150 per foot to build a nice house. A 2000 square foot house is worth about $200K-$300K. Plus the land. Unfortunately people buy the ‘house’ and it happens to come with land. Smart money buys the land.
But you have to take crazy buyers out of the equation and that is where time comes in.
If you see a house trying to get $1.95M. I can almost assure you that the vacant land is not worth $1.65M.
This is what I’ve been thinking for years. And as a millenial it’s locked me out of the market.
I’m so frustrated how the BoC sold out my generation and robbed us of home ownership at a younger age in exchange we didn’t join the world in recession but have all the same lingering effects.
I think the best time to buy a house is coming in the next couple years (not months). Save your money and get ready to buy from someone who may need you to save them from bankruptcy. Mutual benefit! I hope things go well for you.
When was the last time you built a house and where? There is zero chance you can build a custom build “nice house” from scratch in the GTA for $100 a square foot. Gutted reno’s can go for that easily.
A custom build home is in the $200 to $400 sq/ft range. That’s not including land.
Maybe a cookie cutter builder house can get by at $150 sq/ft but that’s bland and boring not nice.
Neo – I built a house in Oakville before prices for everything went insane. In 2010.
A nice house doesn’t need a $25000 front door or an elevator. A cookie cutter house might do the trick for the person who wants a house for their family. You said they cost $150 per foot. So we agree. Breath. It’s all going to fine.
Well, it isn’t 2010 and you can’t get houses for 2010 prices either so no real point in quoting that price. And no, we don’t agree. Tracked “cookie cutter” builder homes are garbage. The materials, the workmanship, everything. There is nothing nice about them. Any reputable custom home builder isn’t building you a house for $150 a sq/ft in the GTA. If so, tell me who they are.
It may cost Mattamy that much or less to BUILD it for that but they aren’t CHARGING that to the homeowner, especially when they get into their insane mark ups on things that come standard in a custom home. We won’t be going back to 2010 though, maybe 2015 or 2014 if it gets really bad. So breathe, everything is going to be fine.
By the way a nice solid wood mahogany 8′ front door with a 4 point antitheft lock on a custom home is $4,000 -5,000 dollars. Not sure what this door is made of that costs $25,000.
Asssseeetttt bubbbbbllleeee! Like one time on blow I paid someone $5 for a cigarette; I guess I need to get into the cocaine and tobacco business? Tick tock. BD4L.
Simple answer – home equity line of credit, until these are maxed people will just keep using them to finance their expenses.
You must have your head in the clouds or reading all the fake media. Here in West vancouver, prices are off by as much as 30% from their highs. The real estate industry uses the term bench mark price. It is a lagging indicator. They manipulate their data, to give you the idea that realestate is not in a full blown correction. If you want to do your own research, go on twitter and see https://twitter.com/mortimer or https://twitter.com/SteveSaretsky and https://twitter.com/kt52545265
To paraphrase a big bank – No one is as rich as they think.
Including immigrant investors. I sold my house to a yet-to-immigrate investor who managed to put 50% down ($1.2M sent out via friends and family in $50k units) and got the balance via traditional mortgage. I know the rent on the property is not paying the mortgage or the tax fully. And now the home country is curtailing exporting capital. What looked like a ton of money looks less so.
It’s a sinking ship. It’s not sustainable. At least house prices will come down.
BOGO?
Did you sell before 2018? Capital smurfs are supposedly in short supply this year. Some lenders are letting people borrow against yuan denominated assets though, which is just madness.
2016. I have a friend who sold in the same month as I did to someone who is said to have bought 10 houses in Oakville that day. The ones I know of are empty still. I don’t see how any of that helps Canadians on an ongoing basis.
Unless he wants to liquidate them all 🙂
BOGO
So when is the recession supposed to start here in Canada and how long is it expected to last?
Bahhhhaaaa…you know the hangover where they ask for directions? As if you just ask someone for something, like a child, and you’ll just get what you want. tsk tsk…i can assure you, anyone with this information is sitting in hot tub full of cristal with 10 victoria secret models, a dinosaur and a jesus/david/mohammed frankenstein who just sits there asking ‘can I get a drink? who’s dick do I have to suck to get a drink, I’m the god damn messiahs!’. Seriously, you scream millenial. Hope this helped. Tick tock. BD4L.
Major correction:
While Inflation is the decrease in power of money, it is NOT caused by rising or falling prices in goods.
Inflation is caused by an increase in credit issuance.
This increases the money supply, diluting its purchasing power thus making everything more expensive.
Nope. The increase in money supply or the decrease in purchasing power are causes of inflation. Austrian school economists call deflation negative inflation as well, so technically it’s correct.
Usually the increase in money supply is the cause, but sometimes the detachment of the money supply happens. Venezuela is an example; The cost of goods is rising much faster than the print of money.
You’re missing the root cause of inflation my dear friend.
It’s the increase in credit issuance that’s inflationary which increases the money supply.
Conversely, when debt is repaid or defaults, it’s deflationary as the money supply contracts.
When this latter occurs, each monetary unit buys more thus prices go down.
loose credit inflates everything. Example. I was speaking to my shwarman guy. I was asking about real estate then I mentioned the bubble, he didn’t know what I meant and then I just straight up said ‘your costs have gone up over the last 2 years considerably correct? from your inputs to any trades correct? Maybe even your rent jumped’ He said yeah, his lettuce has double just in the past 3 months along with most of his produce. He sources meat local so that isn’t an issue. All the work he’s done has come in 2 or 3 times what he paid 3 -5 years prior (8 years ago). just ASK THE QUESTIONS. talk to your neighbours. the guy down the road who does roofs. logistics workers. tick tock. BD4L.
My neighbour a few doors down had a fully staged RE “open house” yesterday (northern York Region, modest subdivision) and nobody visited. Not one single soul. There were ads in local publications, road signs pointing the way…and Nada. Zero shoppers.
We should all move to China. I just read that about 22% of all their housing is vacant.