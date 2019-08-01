Over Half of Canada’s GDP Growth Came From Real Estate and Construction

Canadian real estate is still one of the biggest drivers of the economy. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) numbers show gross domestic product (GDP) climbed in May. The monthly climb, which was higher than expected, was driven by growth in real estate and construction.
Canadian Gross Domestic Product Rises 0.2% In May
Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) made an increase on both a monthly and annual basis. GDP came in at $1.97 trillion in May, up 0.23% from the month before. This represents an increase of 1.37% compared to the same month last year. The monthly increase is higher than analysts had expected. The 12-month change was 29.97% below the median growth rate over the past 5 years. That’s a mixed message on growth.
Canadian Gross Domestic Product Growth
The 12 month percent change Canadian gross domestic product.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Real Estate Hits A New High, Over 12% of GDP
Canada’s real estate sector is growing at nearly twice the pace of GDP. Revenues for real estate, rental, and leasing hit $250.69 billion in May, up 0.43% from May. This represents an increase of 2.67% from last year. The segment is now 12.75% of GDP, a little under the all-time peak of 12.92% reached in May 2016. Keep in mind this doesn’t include the financing, and construction of real estate.
Real Estate As A Percent of Gross Domestic Product
Real estate, real estate rental and leasing as a percent of GDP.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Construction Jumps From The Month Before
Construction made a big monthly jump, but fell short of last year’s number. Construction reached $137.93 billion of GDP in May, up 0.89% from last year. This represents a decline of of 4.88% from last year. Residential real estate represents $49.62 billion of the amount, up 2.18% from the month before. The growth for this segment is also down 5.57% from last year. Construction made a large contribution to the monthly GDP rise, but was a drag on annual numbers.
Construction As A Percent of Gross Domestic Product
Real estate, real estate rental and leasing as a percent of GDP.
Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.
Over Half of GDP Growth Was Real Estate and Construction
The real estate and construction industries were responsible for most of May’s rise. GDP increased a seasonally adjusted $4.52 billion in May. Broken down, the growth in real estate rental and leasing accounted for 24.24% of that growth. The increase in construction represented 27.06% of growth, residential construction being over 80% of that number. That was a lot of percentages, but the takeaway is pretty simple. Real estate and construction were 51.3% of the monthly growth in May.
Real estate is still a major driver of the economy, despite the slowdown in resales. Which makes sense, since there’s a record amount of new real estate construction. One headwind to note is that most of these buildings going up were purchased a couple of years ago. Slowing absorption of pre-sales over the past year could present a hiccup in the future.
During the Great Recession real estate jumps a full point worth of GDP, and everyone thinks this is going to be normal going forward?
Residential investment in Canada is higher than it was during the 2008 bust, higher than it was in the US before the crash, and has only been this high in Canada during the 1970s. There’s a lot of interesting dynamics going on in this regards.
In the late 1970s, Canada also had a real estate flight issue. People were worried about wages not growing, few opportunities to move higher, so they invested in real estate driving it to similar levels of building. Great for housing supply, but it ended up forcing people to run inflation very, very high in contrast.
Debt deflation is going to be much more complex of an issue than Canada’s bank economists present. They can run inflation to deflate the record debt levels, but then the cost of borrowing runs high too. At the same time, modern monetary policy also depends on low rate, credit bound stimulus. It’s actually a problem so complex, not even central banks fully understand it, so there’s a scramble to try and figure it out.
Even some junk bonds are negative yielding now. EU negative bound. Japan is negative. Switzerland is negative. You need a 4% cut to kick start and economy after a recession, and most advanced economies don’t have that kind of gas without dipping into deep neggies.
You know you’re printing too much money when institutional investors have to pay high risk borrowers to take out a loan.
Anyone know what the overbuilding is like, and where it falls back to regular amounts of building? Because if it falls 30% or so, it’s going to be a kick in the gut.
There is no overbuilding in Canada, because the units are sold in advance. It’s not like the US, where they build and then sell the units afterwards.
Much wrong is here.
Let’s start with the US has a similar set of development financing rules compared to Canada.
I’ve wondered this myself – if all these buildings were pre-sold, I assume that the majority will be occupied at some point. The issue I see is that these people moving into the new builds are coming from somewhere – some will be first time homeowners, but many will be current renters or homeowners. Once they move into their new build, there old unit/house will be available.
If demand slows, and pre-sale buyers have another property to sell, or landlords need to find a new tenant, someone is going to get kicked in the gut.
Don’t forget the investor aspect. 40% of units sold in Toronto are to investors, and half of them are negative caps about to face with a lot of purpose built competition. There’s also all of the agents that bulk buy units with 5% down, and try to sell the assignment before the next 5% is due.
If there’s a perception that money can be made, people create excess demand. The more public potential returns become, the more excess demand is created. A junior in my office, who makes a decent paycheck, bought 5 units because his agent said he can sell them at a discount. Which, to me, seems odd that the agent couldn’t find the capital himself, and would rather split the profits if it was such a sure thing.
good to know our economy is diversified and producing products that will make us globally competitive……smh
I often wonder what the pitch is to new immigrants.
“Come to Canada, it’s a better life.”
Cool, what can I do there?
“It’s just better, the economy is booming.”
What’s the economy booming from?
“Sigh. Dude, if you don’t come, the economy crashes.”
Real world example.
One year ago our IT department hires an immigrant from Singapore, skilled pro on the cisco/networking side of the business.
He just let us know that him and his wife are returning to Singapore in a few months…
You might ask why is that? Answer is: pay too low, housing too expensive.
I’ve heard of some anecdotal cases of this, but this is a very real first hand account.
6 figures is not even enough for this town anymore. Forget mortgage, even if you want to rent the prices are astronomical.
I’ll take a 25% pay cut and move to Ottawa…where I’ll still be winning compared to the mess here.
similar case at the bank i work in. 2 people from India left after 6 months here. A few years ago getting a job at a bank right after landing here was a dream come true. Now not so much. There are still people getting away from horrible living standards in other countries but if they have money and a good education there are other places in the world that will give you a better standard of living with potentially better weather
It probably goes like this:
Come to Canada, the government is handing out freebies in so many ways! With more coming during election years every 4 years. Free healthcare paid by people paying higher taxes so if you are in your late 40s/early 50s and want to retire/semi retire and not want to worry about high healthcare cost that can bankrupt your nest egg if you fall critically ill at older ages, come! There is even ODSP and OW that feeds you should you become eligible for them.
Bring your kids to study here (but maybe work in the States after) and then bring your aging parents too! Buy a house here and enjoy all that Canada has to offer. No fear that the government will take possession of your assets unlike in some countries.
So many other benefits, so what are you waiting for? Come!
This support what I have been saying about Canada. Canada produces noting of value for the world. Two main pillars of Canadian economy ( GDP) are real estate and immigration.
I bet if you make a calculation of the how much GDP can be associated to temporary visa student, temporary worker visa and other temporary immigration visa programs, you would find that immigration contribute to 25% of Canada GDP.
Canada is a failed nation incapable of competing into international market. Every government either liberal or conservative supported this immigration, real estate policies. This tell me that deep inside, every governmental official knows that Canada is a failed nation. The Thailand economy is more diversify then the Canadian economy, that tell you a lot about the Canadian economy.
If you are young, before investing time and energy in Canada, just travel a bit. Young Whites now seems to like Eastern Europe and South East Asian.