Canadian Household Debt Tops $2.2 Trillion, But Growth Drops To 1983 Levels

Canadian household debt reached a new high last month, but continues to see growth slow. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the balance of outstanding credit reached a new record high in June. The record came with the slowest annual rate for June in decades, dragged down by a lack of consumer credit.
Canadians Owe Over $2.2 Trillion In Debt
Canadians owe a record amount of debt to institutional lenders as of last month. The outstanding balance of credit reached $2.21 trillion in June, up 0.59% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, the balance is now 3.6% higher. Even with the record, the growth rate is very slow.
Canadian Household Debt Outstanding, Percent Change
The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The growth rate is rising from recent lows, but is very low for Canada. The 3.6% 12-month growth is an improvement from the 3.4% growth seen just a few months ago. For the month of June, it’s the lowest 12 month growth since 1983. Let’s break down these numbers to see where the slowdown is.
Over $1.57 Trillion Is Mortgage Debt
The vast majority of Canadian debt held by institutional lenders is mortgage debt. There was $1.575 trillion in outstanding debt in June, up 0.57% from the month before. The increase works out to 3.7% compared to the same month last year. On the upside, this is the third consecutive month the 12-month rate of growth has increased. On the downside, it’s still unusually slow for Canada.
Canadian Household Debt Outstanding In Dollars
Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Over $632 Billion Is Consumer Debt
The balance of debt held is consumer debt, which seeing growth fall. There was $632 billion in outstanding consumer credit in June, up 0.63% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this represents a 3.3% increase. This makes it the slowest 12 month growth since March 2016, and the slowest June since 2015.
Canadian Household Debt Change
Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Household credit is still growing, but at a very slow pace. Mortgage debt is seeing an improvement compared to recent months. However, it appears to be at the expense of consumer credit.
