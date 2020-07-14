Over 1 In 5 Canadians Are On CERB, The Country’s Emergency Income Benefit

Millions of Canadians are still on the government’s emergency income benefit. Government of Canada (GoC) data shows a small drop in users of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by July 5th. Though there was a drop, about one in five Canadians are still using the benefit. Here’s how these numbers break down per province.

CERB Benefit Users Drop Slightly In July

The number of Canadians using CERB has dropped slightly, as more people return to work. There were 8,245,910 unique applicants on July 5, 2020, down 1.9% from a month before. We’re still up from 15.87% from the beginning of April, but the numbers are coming down. While encouraging, this is just a small decline compared to the size of the program.

Ontario Has The Biggest Number of CERB Recipients By Volume

The provinces with the most CERB users also have the largest populations. Ontario led with 3.30 million people on CERB on July 5, about 40% of all CERB beneficiaries. Quebec follows with 1.88 million people, about 23% of the total. BC comes in third with 1.10 million CERB beneficiaries, 13% of total users of the benefit. This is predictable, but there’s one surprise when looking at CERB users on a per capita basis.

Canadian CERB Recipients By Province

The number of unique applicants for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by province on July 5, 2020.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Alberta Just Beats Ontario For Highest Per Capita Use of CERB

In contrast to the size of population, the biggest provincial user of CERB is Alberta – very narrowly passing Ontario. Alberta’s 1.0 million users of the benefit are about 22.41% of the most recent quarterly population estimate. That’s just a touch higher than Ontario’s 3.3 million users that make up 22.40% of the population. BC comes in a third with 1.88 million people, which is about 21.92% of the population. The rankings mostly stay the same, with the exception of Alberta’s high per capita use.

Canadian CERB Users As A Percent of Population

The percent of the population using CERB by province, and the national average.

Source: Government of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Despite the small decline in CERB recipients, millions are still dependent on it. Considering economies are partially re-open, millions still don’t have a job to return to. Provinces with the highest concentration of users are likely to have the hardest time getting back to speed. They also face an overhang of what happens if benefits run out before jobs return.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.