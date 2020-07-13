Canadian Real Estate Prices Grew Over 29x The Rate of US Home Prices

Canadians know real estate prices have grown very quickly, but most likely have no idea how fast. US Federal Reserve data shows when US home prices took a dive during the Great Recession, Canadian prices didn’t. Instead, Canada has flooded the market with a number of policies designed to increase the amount of debt households can carry. Consequently, Canadian home prices have seen prices grow not twice, or even ten times as fast as US home prices. They’ve grown a whopping 29x faster.
Canadian Home Prices See Accelerated Growth
Canadian real estate prices have been on a tear, even just this year during a pandemic. The price of a home in Q1 2020 is up 2.4% from the previous quarter. Compared to last year, prices are up 3.4% once adjusted for inflation. Over the 12 months period, all of the annual growth came from just the two most recent quarters.
Canadian Real Estate Prices
An inflation adjusted index of Canadian real estate prices, vs the US.
Source: US Federal Reserve, Better Dwelling.
To contrast, US home prices made a much slower climb in the quarter, but still saw roughly similar growth. The price of a home in Q1 2020 was up 0.5% from the previous quarter. Compared to last year, prices are up 3.3% once adjusted for inflation. This was the slowest annual rate of growth for US home prices since 2013. While Canadian price growth is accelerating, US home price growth is decelerating.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Grew 29x Faster Than US Prices
Recent acceleration while the global economy slows down isn’t just a new phenomenon – it’s been happening since the Great Recession. Canadian home prices have increased a whopping 88% since 2005, almost doubling in 15 years. To contrast, US home prices have increased just 2.9% over the same period. In other words, Canadian home prices have increased 29x faster than US home prices. That’s adjusted for inflation as well.
Canadian home prices have increased at a breakneck speed, along with household debt. This isn’t just in major cities either, this is a national index. Cities like Toronto and Vancouver… and even smaller markets like Niagara, have likely over performed this rate of growth. Locals may not understand just how much prices have increased from up close, but if zoomed out against the global economy – it’s astronomical growth.
lol. That’s nuts.
What’s nuts is how scared Canada is of diversification, it’ll pump taxpayer dollars to prop up inefficient industries.
Canada doesn’t have another industry. Housing is the new oil. The government will triple down to make sure it keeps going.
In healthy environments housing and finance are in symbiotic relationship with the real economy. The problems begin when symbiotic relationship mutates into parasitic. Governments of all levels in Canada chose to nurture the parasite at the expense of the host of real economy concocting this bizarre idea that a bigger parasite will make the host better off.
It does not work this way. When the host gives up the ghost the parasite follows.
Which is why even in the CMHC forecast, they don’t see prices correcting to fundamentals.
Even still, the real estate industry finds the possibility of prices falling even a little preposterous.
Interesting that between 2008-2013 the BoC Chief was Carney, that international financial superstar. I guess that parasite was his baby. Too bad it was nurtured to maturity by the vanilla Poloz who missed his chance to do the right thing.
Scary thought that the environment is in Carney’s purview. We may be doomed all around.
Big suburban buying boom right now. Remote work means people are looking to exit the city for a little more space.
Here in Waterloo people are losing bids by 80-100k over ask right now and the supply is so tight it’s just rocketing. Thousands of open high paying tech jobs in KW and almost nothing to buy.
Home prices in Niagara are still quite affordable.
In 2008 the US had the sub prime mortgage collapse.. Canada didn’t, instead CMHC had the 40 year mortgage with zero down mortgage.
My Wife’s Neice & family immigrated to Vancouver from the Phillipines about 2005. “See that man pushing a shopping cart?” I tried to warn them. “He’s one of the richest people in Canada. He’s broke. The man across the street with a BMW and a big house owes $1,000,000.” Within a few years they had the big house the big cars, were financing fancy vacations with HELOCs – been carrying the big debt on their shoulders ever since. Stressful way to live.
No wonder personal debt is way up
Sooo prices are not coming down because people keep on buying at these crazy prices.