One In Five of Canada’s Insured Mortgage Deferrals Are In Ontario

Canadians are suddenly short on cash for their jumbo sized mortgages. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the country’s national housing agency, estimates over a tenth of insured mortgages are now on payment deferrals. The agency also added they expect the ratio of deferrals to nearly double over the next few months.
Quebec Has The Highest Ratio of Mortgage Payment Deferrals
By total volume of mortgages deferred, Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario are leading the country. The CMHC estimates 12% of insured mortgages across Canada are on payment deferral plans. Quebec represents the largest segment, at 27% the mortgages on deferred payment plans. Alberta is second with 26% of the insured payment deferrals. Ontario comes in third with 21% – just over one in five. Pricey BC is in a distant fourth, representing 7% of the pool. In terms of the total value of those mortgages, that’s a whole other story.
Ratio of Canadian Insured Mortgages On Defferal
The share of insured mortgages currently on deffered payment by province.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Ontario Mortgages Represent The Most Value Deferred
Insurance-in-force (IIF) is an insurance term that describes the value of active policies. Ranking this ratio by province, we see the same largest segments in deferrals, but a slightly different order. Ontario’s IIF comes in at 34.8%, the biggest share of the total. Quebec follows with 21.6% of IIF in the latest estimate. Alberta is third with 18.2% of the IIF. BC is once again in fourth, with an IIF of 13.2% at reporting. Despite Alberta leading in the ratio, Ontario may be a bigger problem. That’s before you consider a valuation to fundamental price gap.
Canadian Mortgage Insurance-In-Force
The share of total insurance-in-force (IIF) by province.
Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Insured Mortgages Deferrals Expected To Nearly Double
This is just the beginning of the deferral trend, according to the CMHC. The agency estimates the current 12% will rise to 20% by September. At this point, it’s unknown if we’ll see the ratio stay similar as more deferrals come in. Or if the increase of deferrals will be in the markets with the most sales activity in recent years. Either way, the ratio of deferrals are expected to rise a whopping 8 points by the end of summer.
In a short period, mortgage deferrals went from a minor statistic, to a major market risk. Payment deferrals are designed to help people ride out an economic event. However, not many realize riding out an economic event sometimes means asset disposal. If people on deferrals can’t resolve payment issues before the end of the term, they may be forced to sell. Which brings up a whole other set of problems if you only had 5% equity, and one of the more negative forecasts are right.
There’s a lot to be torn about on this one. On one hand, major cities like Toronto and Vancouver have the biggest bubble disconnects. On the other, smaller cities are going to struggle with employment restoration.
If I’m getting a discount on commercial space for the same rent in Toronto as it was in Hamilton last year, you better believe I’d prefer access to Toronto’s market over Hamilton.
Counter argument is companies have decoupled from office space, reducing the pressure on core employment. It’s an unspoken detail that cities try to attract major tenants to stimulate shopping in the core. Now they basically have to give everyone free office space to attract them.