If Toronto’s Condo Market Is A Bubble, What The Heck Is Halifax?

Halifax real estate is pitched as an affordable alternative to Toronto, once the world’s second-largest bubble. That pitch was successful, helping prices nearly double over just two years. There’s just one problem—Toronto’s condo bubble has popped, with prices falling 21% and all signs pointing to further declines. With Halifax condo prices near all-time highs, the gap is closing fast. If Toronto’s condo market was a bubble, Halifax is either due for an epic correction or about to take the crown.

Halifax Condo Prices Nearly Doubled Over 2 Years

The cost of a typical condo apartment in Halifax.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Halifax condo apartment prices slipped recently, but they remain lofty. The benchmark condo apartment hit $473,500 in August, down 1.0% (-$4,800) from last year. However, they’re only 1.9% (-$9,000) below the record high. Let’s just quickly recap this market in recent years, because it doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

Condo prices made a remarkable surge over a very short period of time. The benchmark climbed a mindboggling 88.1% (+$222,700) from January 2020 to the record high of $475,600 in April 2022. Most people hear that and recall Canada’s population boom—but borders were largely closed in 2021, leading to half the annual growth typically seen in Canada. Prices fell in 2022 as Canada’s population growth rate hit a new record, and hit a new all-time record in 2023.

Halifax Condo Bubble Shows Clear Signs of Exuberance

It’s not a coincidence that prices began to fall just a few days after Canada’s rate hike. A single rate hike, which brought the overnight rate to 0.50%, was enough to temporarily stop price growth in its tracks. A market halting abruptly on such a minor hike is, without a doubt, a sign of a break in the speculative mindset.

Halifax prices took off once again and hit a new high in 2025, since a trade war is great for the economy. Just kidding. At the end of 2024, governments ordered employees back to work in an effort to bolster downtown real estate prices. The plan proved more effective in Halifax, where public service accounts for 29% of employees, compared to 17.6% in Toronto.

Speaking of Toronto, it’s now well considered a real estate bubble and prices have been steadily collapsing since 2022. It doesn’t appear to be letting up soon either, with record high inventory in the resale market and new condo sales at a record low. In other words, Toronto is in a bubble, and prices are expected to fall further with weak demand, and Halifax is still near its record high.

Halifax Condos Set To Become More Expensive Than Toronto?

Canadian real estate prices: The price of a typical condo apartment in Halifax and Toronto.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Getting close, eh? A Halifax condo was just 49% of the cost of one in Toronto when prices initially took off in January 2020. As of August, that gap was just 82%. Nova Scotians are probably thinking “people from Toronto drove prices higher.” Bingo, reinforcing the stretched valuation argument.

There is a well observed phenomenon in real estate called a housing bubble contagion. In a rational real estate market, real estate’s fundamentals are based on proximity to amenities. Prosperity comes with perks like better jobs and elite schools, and it costs more to be closer.

In a bubble, people disregard access to amenities and buy whatever they can, wherever they can—maxing out the budget their leverage provides. People pay huge premiums and send prices soaring in far flung regions with the relative justification that it’s “cheaper than X city.” Prices effectively flatten across the region, an issue that even caught the eye of the Bank of Canada (BoC).

Halifax is a little far for an exurb, but the justification of prices being relatively affordable to Toronto fits the bill. A justification not just observed from Toronto’s fleeing geriatric millennials, but also by people within Halifax. But now that Halifax isn’t providing nearly as big of a discount and Toronto condo prices are a near impossible sell, where does that leave Halifax?

Ultimately, it’s anyone’s guess how this continues. However, let’s put this into context. Either Halifax condo prices grew at 2.69% CAGR for 15 years, then suddenly leapt to 37.1% for two years—and the market is perfectly efficient. Or Halifax real estate is about to correct in a spectacular fashion.