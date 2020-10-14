CMHC: Mortgage Deferrals On Toronto Real Estate 12%, Vancouver 11%

Canadians are beginning to resume paying their mortgages, after many requested deferrals. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) broke down insured mortgage payment deferrals in August. At a national level, CMHC is seeing the rate of payment deferrals similar to the general market. Broken down by city, we see the most expensive markets are overrepresented. Even overrepresented, those higher rates seem relatively low compared to oil-driven markets.
Mortgage Payment Deferrals Across Canada
CMHC mortgage payment deferrals are falling, but they are still in-line with the general market. The CMHC reported mortgages on payment deferrals fell to 10.89% in August, down from 12.28% the previous month. Our estimate based on filings is 10.78% for the total mortgage market at Canadian banks. More bluntly, insured mortgage payments are deferred at a similar rate to the national average.
Canada’s Largest Real Estate Markets Are Still In Double Digits
Breaking down CMHC deferrals by market, we see the largest ones are mostly overrepresented. Toronto had 12% of mortgage payments deferred in August, Montreal 10%, and Vancouver 11%. Toronto is seeing payment deferrals much higher than the national average. Montreal is doing better, likely due to much more affordable prices. Vancouver is just slightly higher than the national number, but not by much.
CMHC Mortgage Deferral Rates By CityThe rate of CMHC-insured mortgages on payment deferral in August. Source: CMHC, Better Dwelling.
Prairie Real Estate Markets Have The Highest Rates
The Canadian Prairies have the highest rates of mortgage payment deferrals. Edmonton is the highest rate on the list, with 21% of mortgages on payment deferral. Calgary follows with 18%, and Saskatoon at 15%. Cheap real estate didn’t make much of a difference in these regions.
It’s important to remember most people that took mortgage deferrals didn’t need them. Since banks were readily providing them to almost anyone that asked, anyone that needed a few months of cashflow got it. The higher the rate though, the higher potential for local shock.
First, the number of people that needed mortgage deferrals are likely to be higher in regions where the rate was highest. Second, resumption of payments will send savings rates and spending lower. Any regions that saw a bump in spending from diverted funds, are likely to see that spending pull back.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
8 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
What’s going to be interesting is the number of people that claimed primary residence, rented it out, and then claimed deferrals. Lots of threads on how to “make” money that way, and I’m sure a lot of those people are left high and dry with falling rents.
Bank of Canada is going to negative interest rate first.
Then maybe to 0 Mortgage rate to pump up the housing market again.
And if that dose not work goes to negative mortgage rate so if you borrow you get some money back.
Macklem puts ‘dangerously over-leveraged’ Canadians on notice
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/macklem-puts-dangerously-over-leveraged-canadians-on-notice-1.1505447?fbclid=IwAR2jldPwmv2yoANR2dZwphlqHBKVSf_BY5oSBfWEt61lCK_u9Ym4WOxnUH0
It is funny their action is the reason for it, then they give warning too. Maybe is my uncle fault.
When you deal with criminals dont listen to what they say, watch their actions.
Propping up residential real estate is a crime against our nation, criminals must be punished.
In order to avoid the bubble from bursting they have to pump it more.
No worries. Our prime minister will bail everyone out. No risk in life these days.
Agian, people with multiple residential properties should NOT be allowed to defer. This proves the government will do anything to prop up this real estate bubble.
Propping up house prices is a crime against all Canadians.
Bail out from pocket of more than %50 of Canadian with less than $35000 gross income which they do not have any hard asset or house , and they have to deal with inflation of more than %20 a year on a daily purchase of food and necessities , because the government dose not want the rich people feel the pain. and transfer the pain it to average people.