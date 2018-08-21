Canadians Withdraw Another $2 Billion In Home Equity Over A Month

Canadians can’t stop withdrawing their home equity. An analysis of filings from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) show the balance of loans secured by residential real estate hit a new record in June. The outstanding balance was primarily driven by consumer loans such as HELOCs. Meanwhile, business consumers are rapidly deleveraging from these types of loans.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Loans secured by residential real estate come in 2 flavors, business and personal. Loans secured by residential real estate for business purposes are pretty routine. Often when a new small business needs a loan, they have insufficient collateral to pledge. The owner will often put up their home as security, just in case the business defaults on the loan. Growth here is generally considered good, because it’s for a productive purpose. These people are borrowing to expand their business, and make more money. This is a sign of confidence in the economy, and we would like to see growth here.

Loans secured by residential real estate for non-business purposes is not so great. These are personal loans used to finance non-productive investments (like a new kitchen). The vast majority of these are home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), that allow homes to be used like an ATM. Since these are mostly used for consumption, seeing growth in this segment can be bad. In addition to borrowing from income growth, problems can occur after a quick rise in prices. Any correction can leave these homeowners with less equity than they planned. We don’t want to see huge growth here, unless you’re selling HELOCs.

Canadians Now Owe Over $286 Billion Secured By Real Estate

First, let’s look at the combined balance of both segments. The total of all segments of loans secured by residential real estate hit a new high. The outstanding balance reached $286.81 billion in June, up $1.966 billion from the month before. This represents growth of 1.83% from the same time last year, which is relatively low for the past few years. The last we saw the annual growth rate fall this low was September 2016. Now, let’s see where the growth is coming from.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Owe Over $258 Billion In HELOCs

The balance of personal loans secured by residential real estate hit a new record high. The outstanding balance hit $258.97 billion of the total in June, up $2.169 billion from the month before. That brings the annual pace of growth to 5.52%, tapering to the lowest pace of growth since May 2017. Despite being a lowest relative pace of growth, that’s still a lot of HELOCs. Which means there’s a lot of holes in home equity to finance consumer spending.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Business Loans Secured By Real Estate Fall

Business loans secured by residential real estate made a massive decline. The balance reached $27.84 billion in June, down $203 million from the month before. The annual pace of growth is now in decline, falling a whopping 23.16% from last year. Canadian banks haven’t seen growth levels this low for this segment since March 2013. Shortly afterwards, the Canadian business outlook slowed dramatically last time.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The balance of debt isn’t a problem by itself, but how the debt is being used might be. Households are drawing on home equity quickly, after a quick rise in prices were followed by a drop in sales. This could lead to a price correction, leaving many homes with less equity than expected. Meanwhile, businesses are using less of these loans, a sign of tapering confidence. Declining signs of business confidence and increased consumer debt. All while interest rates are climbing.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.