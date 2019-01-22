Canadians Using Real Estate For Personal Loans Accelerates For A 5th Month

Canadians took a break from borrowing home equity, but are back in full force. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show home equity borrowing reached a new record high in November. The month was also the fifth consecutive we’ve seen acceleration of growth in this segment.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Regular readers can skip this, but for new readers – here’s a quick explanation. Loans secured by residential real estate are when borrowers use their home equity to secure a loan. The most common form of these loans are home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), but there are a few other similar loans. By pledging home equity, they can borrow at a lower rate than an unsecured borrower. They can also often skip those pesky income checks that make sure you can pay the loan back. These loans fall under two categories – personal or business.

Both loans are done in similar fashions, but they mean different things. Personal loans are generally for consumption, and are used for non-productive reasons. Canadian banks advertise these as a “convenient” way to buy a second property, or finance a vacation. Not the worst way to spend it, but it’s a non-productive pillaging of home equity. That can become a problem when you’re borrowing at peak prices.

A business loan secured by residential real estate is typically for productive reasons. A borrower is pledging their home equity for access to business capital. Since people borrow to expand their business, this is considered a positive sign. These borrowers are not just borrowing to make a productive investment. They’re also demonstrating that they’re confident enough in the economy to expand at this time. We want to see growth here.

Canadians Borrowed Over $296 Billion of Home Equity

Canadian households set a new record for borrowing home equity. Bank filings show households owe over $296.2 billion in November, up 0.7% from the month before. This represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same month last year. It’s also the fifth consecutive month we’ve seen this number grow. Let’s break it down to see where this growth is coming from.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Secured $266 Billion of Personal Loans With Home Equity

Personal loans represented the vast majority of debt secured by home equity. Banks held $266.4 billion in November, up 0.63% from the month before. This represents a 6.42% increase compared to the same month last year. In addition, this is also the fifth consecutive month the annual pace of growth has accelerated. Households are increasingly turning to home equity to fuel personal loans once again.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Secured $29 Billion of Business Loans With Home Equity

The balance of business loans secured with home equity is falling. Banks held $29.8 billion in November, up 1.37% from the month before. This represents an 8.34% decline compared to the same month last year. It’s also the 8th month in a row that we’ve seen this number showing negative annual growth. Why wouldn’t the credit segment we want to see expand, shrink right here?

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadians printed a new record for debt secured by residential real estate. Many lenders and regulators likely didn’t think much of the issue as prices made record gains. However, we’ve officially entered an era where home prices are growing at a slower pace than the equity being extracted. That means without a price drop, home equity is disappearing faster than it’s being built.

