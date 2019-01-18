All But Two Canadian Real Estate Markets Have Fallen From Peak Prices

Canadian real estate prices are starting to take a breather, after an epic run. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show prices across the country were down a few points in December. The vast majority of markets are now off all-time highs, with only two printing records in December.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Down 2.28% From Peak

Canadian real estate prices fell in December, but remain positive over the past 12 months. The benchmark price of a home across Canada hit $616,700 in December, down 0.34% from the month before. This represents a 1.63% increase compared to the same month last year, and is down 2.28% from peak. The decelerating growth is worth taking a mental snapshot of.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Change

The 12 month price in change of a typical home across Canada.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Two of Canada’s Most Expensive Real Estate Markets Are Suburbs

Canada’s most expensive real estate markets are Vancouver, Oakville, and Fraser Valley – in that order. Vancouver’s typical home price fell to $1,032,400 in December, down 2.69% from last year. Oakville, a Toronto suburb, saw the price of a typical home hit $941,500, up 3.32% from last year. Fraser Valley was the third most expensive at $834,700, up 2.52% from last year. Yes, two of those markets were suburbs of major cities.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price

The price of a typical home in Canada’s largest real estate markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

The most affordable markets are in Eastern Canada, and the Prairies. Moncton had the lowest typical home price at $180,300 in December, up 2.47% from last year. Regina home prices fell to $267,400, down 5.22% from last year. Saskatoon fell to $289,600, down 1.24% from last year. Most affordable isn’t translating into a good investment in this case. All three markets underperformed the national average over the past 5 years.

Ontario Real Estate Prices Are The Biggest Gainers

Ontario real estate markets were the biggest gainers last month. Ottawa printed the largest gain with a typical home price hitting $394,700 in December, up 6.88% from the same month last year. Guelph was in second with prices reaching $524,100, up 6.77% from last year. Niagara was in third at $391,800, also up 6.77% from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change – 1 Year

The 1 year percent change in the price of a typical home, in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Western Canadian real estate led the way lower. Regina’s benchmark price of $267,400 in December was 5.22% lower than last year, the biggest drop of any major market. Next was Calgary with a benchmark of $413,900, down 3.16% from last year. In third was Vancouver’s benchmark of $1,032,400, down 2.69% from last year.

Only 2 Canadian Real Estate Markets Are At Peak Prices

The days of pushing new highs every month is over in most of Canada, with only Ottawa and Montreal sitting at peak. Ottawa’s benchmark price of $394,700 in December is an all-time high for the region. Montreal’s benchmark is $348,700, also an all-time high for the region. Both markets seem to be booming, but they aren’t if you take a longer perspective. Over the past 5 years, both markets grew at half the pace of the national average.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change From Peak

The percent change from peak pricing for a typical home in Canada’s largest markets.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Far from peak and resting in correction territory are Edmonton, Regina, and Barrie – in that order. Edmonton’s benchmark price was $319,200 in December, down 14.61% from the peak reached in June 2007. Regina’s benchmark hit $267,400, down 13.1% from the peak reached in July 2012. Barrie, another Toronto suburb, reached $466,000, down 12.52% from the peak hit in April 2017.

Toronto and Vancouver real estate prices both made very similar drops from peak. The benchmark in Toronto reached $764,200 in December, down 6.26% from the peak hit in May 2017. Vancouver real estate reached $1,032,400 in December, down 6.54% from the peak hit in June 2018.

There’s some year-over-year comparison distortion, first noted by a big six analyst. Prices across Canada made an abrupt decline in December 2017. This lead most of the market to appear like it’s printing much larger gains one year later. However, we just didn’t make as big of a taper this year. That’s why it’s important to look at both the annual price movement, as well as peak performance.

