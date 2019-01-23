Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Rises Over 30%, Sets New Record

Senior Canadians tapping their home equity is slowing, but still showing massive growth. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show outstanding reverse mortgage credit hit a new high in November. The annual pace of growth of outstanding credit was slower than last year, but still remains above 30%.

Reverse Mortgages

Reverse mortgages are a popular way for seniors to tap their home equity. A senior homeowner can borrow their home equity, and receive it in a lump sum or bulk payment. The loan is similar to a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but with one difference – they don’t have to make payments. Instead, a payment is only typically required in the event of death, sale of the home, or foreclosure.

Sounds great, but think about the demographic of borrower here. Seniors are usually on a fixed income, meaning a big loan isn’t likely to be paid quickly. At that age, they also aren’t likely to find new additional income streams either. That adds up to borrowers that will rack up interest for a very long time. To add salt to this wound, the growth we’re seeing today is at a near all-time low for borrowing rates. As today’s loans age, these households can see their equity vaporize pretty fast.

Canadians Owe Over $3.48 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

The balance of reverse mortgage debt reached a new record high. Filings show $3.48 billion outstanding in November, up 1.85% from the month before. This represents a 31.68% increase when compared to the same month last year. That’s very large growth, but it is tapering.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Double Digit Growth For Reverse Mortgage Debt

Reverse mortgage credit is a booming category, but growth is uh… less huge than it used to be. The 31.68% annual increase observed in November is down from the month before. It’s also 31% lower than the same month last year. That’s still very large growth, but smaller than it was last year. It’s not great, but it could be worse.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Reverse mortgage credit growth is decelerating, but is still very high. The segment of credit growth is still one of the largest across Canada. House rich, cash poor Boomers that want to avoid downsizing will probably continue piling into this segment. Piling in at peak housing prices, at the bottom of interest rates – what could go wrong?

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.