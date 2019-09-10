Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Is Up Over 26% From Last Year

Canadian seniors are slowing down on the equity binge, but they’re still tapping quite a bit. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show reverse mortgage debt reached a new high in June. Canadian reverse mortgage debt is decelerating in growth, but is still one of the fastest growing segments of debt.

Reverse Mortgage Debt

A reverse mortgage is an increasingly popular way for seniors to tap their home equity. Lenders will give you a lump sum or regular payments, secured by the equity in your home. They’re similar to a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but no regular payments are not required. Instead, the balance is only generally due in the event of death, sale, or default.

For this privilege, they generally charge a higher fee than a HELOC. Combining no payments and a higher interest rate is a great way to see your home equity vaporize. So it’s always best to thoroughly think a move like this through. Got it? On to the data.

Canadians Owe Over $3.74 Billion In Reverse Mortgage Debt

Canadian reverse mortgage debt printed another all-time high, with huge growth. The outstanding balance of reverse mortgages reached $3.74 billion in June, up 0.6% from last year. This represents an increase of 26.3% compared to the same month last year. That works out to over $778.9 billion in reverse mortgage debt added over the past year.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt

The total of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

There’s Less Reverse Mortgage Growth, But It’s Still HUGE

Canadians are tapping reverse mortgage debt at a slower rate, but it’s still a high rate of growth. The 26.3% 12-month rate of growth seen in June is 42.34% lower than the same month last year. The 12-month increase is the smallest number since October 2017. Even with the slowing growth, it’s growing at nearly seven times the pace of regular mortgage debt.

Canadian Reverse Mortgage Debt Change

The annual percent change of reverse mortgage debt held by regulated finacial instituitions.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadian seniors have slowed the reverse mortgage binge, but growth is still high. Aside from the irregular bump on filings over the past year, the general trend is still moving higher. Growth is expected as Canada’s population continues to age, and home equity is used to make up for the rising pension short-falls.

