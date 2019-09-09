Canadian real estate owners are back to borrowing against their home equity. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of home equity lines of credit (HELOC) debt reached a new high in June. Growth is no longer near the peak seen a couple of years ago, but still much higher than usual.
Canadian HELOC Debt Rises To Over $302 Billion
Canadian residential real estate used to secure loans topped the previous record. The balance of loans reached $302.23 billion in June, up 0.35% from the month before. This represents an increase of 5.37% compared to the same month last year. The balance is a new all-time high, and the growth rate is still coming in higher than historic levels.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
The rate of growth fell from this year’s peak, but is higher than last year. The 12-month pace of growth in June fell for a second consecutive month. The 12-month increase is almost twice the pace of growth seen during the same month last year. The growth rate is still below the peak seen in 2017.
Personal Loans Secured By Real Estate Reaches Over $269 Billion
Most of the loans secured by residential real estate is for personal purposes. Personal loans secured by real estate reached $269.06 billion in June, up 0.19% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this number is 3.90% higher. Growth here is higher than usual, but is the lowest seen since March 2017, before the surge of growth.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Over $33 Billion of The Total Debt Is For Business Loans
Business loans secured by residential real estate was behind the majority of growth. Loans for business purposes represented $33.17 billion of the total in June, up 1.66% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this number is 19.12% higher. This is compared to a year with no to low growth, so the increase isn’t shocking.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Canadians are still scooping HELOC debt, but not quite at the pace of the frenzy. Personal growth has been slowing, helping to moderate total growth. However, they’re still using their home equity to borrow at a much higher clip than normal.
Are the spikes in growth lining up with new condo releases? It looks like 2015, July 2017, and April 2019 were big peaks. All big release months if I’m not mistaken.
This would line up close to the Vancouver pre-sale releases. Nice catch. Vancouver has the highest HELOC debt per home as well.
Shiller is calling another US housing crash, and they’re also active rate bound.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-05/nobel-laureate-shiller-says-u-s-home-prices-could-start-falling
so in the Fall of 2012 Total HELOC tied to Real Estate $240B and now $302B — so around 26% growth… and those HELOC tied to personal loans the growth has been even less ~ $225 to 270 or 20%
lower LTV ? less leverage it appears? because Cdn Real Estate prices are up much more than 26% since late 2012.
Thanks for the data, makes me feel better. Higher Equity !!