StatCan: New Condo Prices Stall In Toronto, Fall In Vancouver

Canada’s most expensive new condo markets saw price gains cool in the most recent quarter. Statistics Canada (StatCan) data shows new condo apartment prices saw growth slow in Q2 2019. Both Toronto and Vancouver saw flat to negative price growth in the quarter. Ottawa and Victoria on the other hand, saw prices soar, with the quarter outperforming most market’s annual price movement.

New Condominium Apartment Price Index

The new condo apartment price index (NCAPI) is StatCan’s stab at measuring new condo apartment prices. They take the developer’s sold prices, and measure similar units on a quarterly basis. A price index is then produced, showing inflation adjusted movements over time. It’s similar to CREA’s HPI or Teranet-National Bank’s House Index, but for new condo apartments. The list only includes six cities right now, but hopefully they’ll expand to smaller regions soon.

Ottawa New Condo Prices Make The Biggest Quarterly Jump

Topping the list for quarterly price movement is Ottawa, Victoria, and Montreal. Ottawa saw new condo apartment prices rise 8.4% in Q2 2019, when compared to just a quarter before. Victoria followed with an 8.3% increase in the same quarter, over the same period. Montreal new condo prices made a much more modest climb of 0.5%, when compared to the previous quarter. Considering this is the change over just three months, Ottawa and Victoria are out of control.

Canadian New Condo Apartment Quarterly Price Change

The quarterly percent change in new condo apartment prices.

Source: StatCan, Better Dwelling.

On the bottom half for new condo apartment price performance is Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. Vancouver made the largest decline with a 1.7% drop in Q2 2019, when compared to the previous quarter. Calgary followed with a drop of 1.2% for the quarter. Toronto rounds out the bottom performers, with prices flat from the previous quarter.

Victoria New Condo Prices Make Biggest Gains From Last Year

Looking at a longer period, Victoria, Ottawa, and Vancouver new condo prices made big increases over the past year. Victoria leads with the largest price movement, rising 20.3% in Q2 2019, when compared to a year before. Ottawa made a 12.0% increase compared to last year. Vancouver condo apartments came in third with an increase of 9.2% from last year. These are all massive gains, compared to the market’s historic movements.

Canadian New Condo Apartment 12-Month Price Change

The annual percent change for new condo apartment prices.

Source: StatCan, Better Dwelling.

The largest declines over the past year, weren’t all that large – with Calgary excepted. Calgary’s new condo apartments fell 9.5% in Q2 2019, when compared to last year – the largest drop on the list. Montreal followed with a drop of 1.8% over the same period. In third is Toronto, with an increase of 7.0% from last year. Yes, the third worst performing market on the list would be labeled as bubbly in the countries.

Smaller markets are seeing news condo prices make big gains, while larger markets cool. Toronto and Vancouver, both saw slower (or negative) growth in the most recent quarters. However, a quarter isn’t exactly a trend, and annual gains were still substantial.

