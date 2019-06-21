Canadian Real Estate Price Growth Looks Absurd When Compared To Bubbly US Cities

Canadian real estate prices have been distorted by a massive overextension of credit. Just how bad has it become? The view is always tricky from inside the bubble, so let’s compare them to our neighbors down south. Comparing prices to the frothiest US cities, we can see how odd Canadian real estate has become. The rate at which Canadian real estate prices have grown dwarfs even the frothiest of US cities.
About The Data
Today we’ll be looking at home price growth in Canadian and US cities, using two home price indexes. For US prices, we’ll be using the Case-Shiller Home Price Index (CS HPI), the pioneer in home price indexing. For Canadian prices, we’ll be using the Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI), which is modeled after the CS HPI. Instead of comparing direct prices, we’re going to be looking at the percent change from the year 2000. The prices will be compared to March 2019, the last available month in the CS HPI.
The Canadian cities we’ll be looking at are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver – the 3 largest markets. The US markets used will be San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City (NYC), and Seattle. The first two are being used because UBS ranked them as bubble cities, with unsustainable price growth. NYC and Seattle are included because people in Toronto and Vancouver like to compare their cities to those, respectively. NYC and Seattle are both also considered to be high price growth markets.
Canadian Real Estate Price Growth Is Absurd Compared To The US
Since 2000, Canadian cities have experienced absurd price growth to major US “bubble” cities. Toronto real estate prices have increased 239.9% as of March 2019, when compared to prices in 2000. Montreal real estate prices have increased a more modest, but still large, 189.08% over the same period. Vancouver, which recently lost the throne to Canada’s most expensive real estate market, increased a whopping 315.58%. None of the US cities have shown that kind of increase. These numbers are inflation adjusted.
Canadian Real Estate Price Change
The percent change for real estate prices in Canada’s largest real estate markets from January 2000.
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index, Better Dwelling.
Toronto Real Estate Prices Grew Over 133% Faster Than NYC
Toronto real estate prices are some of the fastest growing in the world. When compared to Los Angeles, price growth was over 33.67% higher from January 2000 to March 2019. Over the same period, they grew 45.27% faster than prices in San Francisco. Prices grew 61.01% faster than they did in Seattle. Toronto demolished NYC for price growth, growing 133.39% faster. Toronto prices are some of the fastest growing in the world until recently. UBS ranks it the third largest real estate bubble, just behind Hong Kong and Munich.
Toronto Real Estate Price Change
The percent change for Toronto real estate prices from January 2000.
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Prices Grew Over 207% Faster Than NYC
Few places in history have ever seen real estate prices grow as quickly as they did in Vancouver. Vancouver real estate prices grew 75% faster than those in Los Angeles, when measured from January 2000 until March 2019. Prices grew 91.10% faster than they did in San Francisco during the same period. Vancouver crushed Seattle, with price growth that was 111.81% faster. New York City isn’t even close, with Vancouver real estate prices rising 207.02% faster over the past 19 years. UBS listed Vancouver just under Toronto on their bubble index, and you can probably guess why.
Vancouver Real Estate Price Change
The percent change for Vancouver real estate prices from January 2000.
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index, Better Dwelling.
Montreal Real Estate Grew Just Over 5% Faster Than LA
Relative to Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal real estate prices are making a relatively stable move. Montreal real estate prices grew just 5.43% faster than Los Angeles prices from January 2000 to March 2019. Canada’s second most populated city outpaced San Francisco by 14.50% during the same period. Prices grew 26.90% faster than Seattle, and 83.95% faster than New York City. Montreal did not make any of the bubble lists, and prices grew at less than half the pace of a typical Canadian city over the past 5 years.
Montreal Real Estate Price Change
The percent change for Montreal real estate prices from January 2000.
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index, Better Dwelling.
The Canadian economy is much more dependent on real estate than the US has ever been – even during the 2006 peak. Residential investment represents just under 8% of GDP in Canada, almost twice that of the US. This means the business of buying and selling real estate is very important to Canada.
So important, high prices are needed to continue to drive producer incentive to build. When prices fall, so does the supply developers are willing to build – as Vancouver is seeing. Consequently, the Canadian government has been willing to inject money to prop up prices, and turn a blind eye to billions in questionable purchases in Toronto and Vancouver. Of course, that brings its own issues in driving price growth as well.
Like this post? Like us on facebook for the next one in your feed.
18 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Love when everyone says “Toronto is like New York City!”
You mean because over the next 10 years prices will still be lower than they were in 2017?
You don’t even have to go to NYC to see Toronto prices can stay still forever. After prices in Toronto peaked in 1990, they didn’t hit that level again until 2012. People go full retard when they try to remember Toronto prices.
They look at the movement from 2015 to 2018, then say everyone always thinks its a bubble! They’re all wrong, prices haven’t dropped! Yeah, you’re looking at a three year window, and comparing it to a few months afterwards. You need time before the waster income is removed from the general economy.
I’m not surprised to see growth % to be higher than the big 4 U.S. cities since 2000. Canada came out of a pretty steep 90s recession where our real estate was way undervalued compared to the U.S. and so the price growth made up for the 90s recession, then continued on to its current values. The 2008-9 U.S. recession didn’t make much of a dent here, so the market comparisons are not apples to apples, anyway.
True. But we also did not get back to the 1990’s inflation adjusted peak until 2012. Which on this graph shows that prices were at 105% compared to the base year of 2000. So they doubled during that 12 year period proceeding a correction which had ended 4 years earlier (1996). Between 2012 and 2017 we grew another 150% in a 5 year period. Los Angelas pumped out a 150% return in the 5 year period between 2000-2005.
Does USA have crazy socialists entitled for everything?
Does USA impose rent control with below inflation rental cap?
Does USA force developers to provide 20+% of new units for the need of affordable or social housing?
Does USA create punitive taxes for empty/vacant properties and foreign capital in all cities?
If answer to any question is “No” or even “Sometimes, depends”, then you know WHY Canadian RE is growing so fast. Instead of treating it as anomaly, learn to treat it as a rational consequence to very specific actions.
Was Canada going through the same debt deleveraging as the US when we also slashed rates to almost 0%?
Did the USA get the same resource boost to its economy as a % as Canada, due to the unprecedented building boom in China?
Is “Snow washing” a term that applies to the United States?
Is Toronto the next New York?
If answer to any question is “No” or even “Sometimes, depends”, then you know WHY Canadian RE GREW so fast. Instead of treating it as YOUR OWN GENIUS, learn to treat it as a rational consequence to very specific actions.
Toronto is more than next New York.
33k people left New York in 2018. 120k arrived into Toronto, largest increase among entire north American continent.
I guess you will enjoy reading this:
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/190611/dq190611a-eng.htm
Ontario has the highest share of resident owners
Overall, the vast majority of residential property owners were individuals and were residents of Canada, accounting for 95.5% of owners in Ontario.
…
Millennials account for a small share of residential property owners
Millennial owners, defined for the purpose of this release as those born from 1980 to 1999, accounted for approximately 1 in 8 residential property owners in Nova Scotia and 1 in 7 in Ontario and British Columbia.
Mm
If you are trying to convince us there is a never ending stream of renters at higher and higher rent amounts then you are barking up the wrong tree.
I’m still unsure why you keep insisting that there isn’t a problem with all that’s been going on?
He’s worried about his “investments” and thinks that if he can come here and stick it to the bears that it will help save his shirt. Could also be a RE agent who has had a lot more free time on his hands since 2017.
Not trying to convince anybody. There are market forces, I am teaching you to know those forces.
And the market law says “YOU CANNOT GET VALUABLE GOOD AND SERVICES WITHOUT REWARDING THE MANUFACTURER”.
Housing is an extremely valuable service for population nowadays. You, as a socialist, only know how repossess existing goods (let’s take house from him and give it to us, because it is fair). But the only way to solve your “problem” is not to repossess, but TO CREATE new value. And for that you need to reward people who are professionally trained to do it.
It’s that simple. Of cause it is a problem for you because your social actions don’t work. Not a problem for me though, since I can safely count on your inability to overcome your socialist agenda.
But I’m a nice guy, so I tell you the truth about potential solutions, lol. My evil part though laughs because it knows that it is never gonna happen and you will never change your view.
Main point was interest rates but feel free to ignore that one.
To your points
If you come through programs like QIIP then you are a resident. The number of residents in the GTHA who own more than one (two, three, thirty) properties doubled between 2010 and 2016 (sure its even higher today). We have also been building way more year over year than NY over the past decade as well.
Immigration will dip during a recession (SEE NY). And it regards to us surpassing them……. you think the financial hub of Canada will ever surpass the Financial hub of the US/World?
I read through the info you posted, did you?
I see your statscan and raise you:
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/11-626-x/11-626-x2019001-eng.htm
Tock. BD4L.
Mm
You say crazy socialists. Where are you from? I don’t know many Canadians that would use that term? I feel like you don’t really have a grip on any data points and rely on purely conjecture. Where are you from Mm? Are you here playing casino with our homes?
Paul, I rely on deep understanding of market forces and use data as proof.
Every day I see Canadians who have no idea how market works, focusing only on their feeling of entitlement.
I’m sure you will say nothing except mud and personal attacks in response. But I will tell you this story of market forces. Just in case if it helps to any uneducated socialist to return to reality.
Here’s the story.
There is a nice city Moscow in Russia. No rent control, no entitlements, no socialism, but same evil and greedy landlords as in Canada, maybe even greedier.
After USSR collapsed, entire country population flooded into Moscow seeking high wages. City was overpopulated and GREEDY LANDLORDS (favorite term of Canadian socialists) immediately took advantage of the situation. Which means, rent skyrocketed, of cause.
Very similar to Toronto, eh? The only difference is lack of rent control and lack of socialism.
Now let’s see what happened after that…
Same greedy landlords quickly invested in new constructions in massive volumes (because they could). Government couldn’t do it because it would require an astronomical financing. As a result an extremely high demand for housing was satisfied by large construction volumes in just 3-5 years.
Even considering high currency inflation there, today city has lot of vacant rentals waiting for tenants and both resale and rental prices are lower than 5 years ago. Lower in local currency. Simply because supply/demand balance was changed in healthy way.
Does that story teaches you anything useful? Maybe the fact that tales about debt to income are not as valuable as they seem?
Or maybe that such scenario will NEVER happen in Canada because socialists will never allow greedy landlords to abuse tenants?
You are 3-5 years away from massive affordability improvement. But the funny part is that its not gonna happen because YOU will prevent it.
Go ahead, show me proof of not understanding my story in your reply, lol.
what you’ve noted suggest limits to supply within the market. Is that what you’re getting at?
The top 3 are supply side factors which, yes in econ 101, increase prices when there is demand..buuuutt..you know we’ve been building at record pace.
Sure, initially it was meeting pent up demand but over the last 3 years the units are to satiate the ‘investors’ who, to be honest wouldn’t buy in this market based on the above. Rent caps, forced social housing and whatever your first point references make TO real estate less atrractive to REAL investors. And the 20% is not correct, there may be some building earmarked for social housing but I was in TO until a year ago and have many friends there; if 1 in 5 people in their building were single mothers or new immigrants we’d hear about it all the time.
Now, if you’re Uncle Tony and looking to flip assignments then you don’t care because you’re playing the asset not the cash flow.The last point is a tax targeted towards Uncle Tony who is a speculator, not an investor.
No idea what you’re getting at and as Grizz noted we had rebounded by 2012 and then just kept going. Based on what? The factors you mention?
Tock.BD4L.
I like to see this wrong understanding of high construction volumes over and over again.
The fake idea is “Oh, look at all these cranes, we cannot possible have lack of supply, we can harass investors more and more without any effect on volumes”.
In fact, that is very delicate subject with devil in details.
Construction is a multi-year process. It requires motivation to finance, ability to finance and many other factors. What you see today in construction with number of cranes is a result of financing that happened in ultra-hot 2017 Q1. By mistake you think that it represents the current state on incentives to finance new units. However, true data is already knocking in your door each month, signalling that new projects are at multi-year lows.
When rent control was cancelled in 1990, it took 27 years to create really high volumes of new units. Wynne destroyed it in a second by Fair Housing Plan.
Nowadays we have cancelled rent control for new units by Doug Ford. It is a positive thing, as long as you are ready to wait another 27 years.
So rent control was cancelled in 1990…. the peak of the last bubble. Prices fell in nominal terms for 6 years and then took another 16 to recover in real terms.
So what is your point…. that by 2040ish we will be back to prices today in real terms and the next building/ price boom will happen around 2046?
No city region in the USA holds 25% of the country’s population. Its bound to affect the cost of RE at a base level. Same thing happened in Montreal from 1850-1910 when the city population blew up. My ancestors had eight people living in a one bedroom apartment at the time. Luckily, things are not that bad now.