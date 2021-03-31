Canadian Real Estate Overvalued, Toronto Needs A 28% Correction For Fair Value: IMF

Canadian real estate prices are one of the biggest threats to the country, said a global agency. The IMF recently completed its regularly scheduled staff report on Canada. Staff found real estate prices present one of the biggest threats to the country. The agency shared the detailed numbers produced by their valuation models with us. As you might expect, some markets are fairly valued, and some are — gasp, undervalued. Toronto and Hamilton real estate are not two of those markets. The Southern Ontario cities have valuations so stretched, they make Vancouver look reasonable.

Greater Toronto Real Estate Needs A 28% Drop To Be Fairly Valued

Greater Toronto residential real estate is massively overvalued, according to the global agency. The observed price of a home in the region reached $934,793 in Q2 2020. The attainable value for the same period only measures $671,154. In case you missed the gap between the two, it’s huge.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Vs Estimated Value

The observed price of a typical home in the Greater Toronto Area, and the estimated attainable value.

Source: Statistics Canada; CREA; RPS Real Property Solution; IMFnet; Haver Analytics; IMF staff calculations; Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto home prices would require a massive correction to become attainable. The observed price is 39.28% above what’s attainable. A 28.2% drop in observed prices is what would be needed to bring things in line with fundamentals. In an ideal situation, incomes and prices fall — meeting in the middle.

Greater Vancouver Real Estate Is 15% Overvalued

Greater Vancouver real estate prices are much higher, but the gap between the two isn’t nearly as large. The observed price for the region was $1,051,847 in Q2 2020. The attainable value for the same quarter comes in at $911,560. Some people in Vancouver are more than likely to be surprised by those numbers.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Vs Estimated Value

The observed price of a typical home in the Greater Vancouver Area, and the estimated attainable value.

Source: Statistics Canada; CREA; RPS Real Property Solution; IMFnet; Haver Analytics; IMF staff calculations; Better Dwelling.

Greater Vancouver’s gap between the observed and attainable price is still very large. Home prices are currently 15.4% higher than attainable through fundamentals. A 13.3% correction would be required to fix that. This is a very large gap still, Toronto’s epic gap just makes it look tiny in contrast.

Greater Montreal Real Estate Is… Fairly Valued

Montreal real estate shows not all Canadian markets are totally unaffordable. The observed price for the region came in at $461,157 in Q2 2020. The attainable value was actually $465,576 for the quarter. Yes, the attainable value is actually higher than the observed price value. Although that spread was likely wiped out by today.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Vs Estimated Value

The observed price of a typical home in the Greater Montreal Area, and the estimated attainable value.

Source: Statistics Canada; CREA; RPS Real Property Solution; IMFnet; Haver Analytics; IMF staff calculations; Better Dwelling.

Greater Montreal home prices moved in line with fundamentals, looking at the gap. Prices were 1% undervalued, according to their model. They had room to rise 1% before reaching the ideal value. Once again, prices have increased substantially since these numbers were crunched. Disposable income also slid lower. I don’t suspect these numbers are totally disconnected just a few months later, but they are worse.

Hamilton Real Estate Is The Most Overvalued Market In Canada

The Greater Hamilton Region did it. They caught the attention of the international community, just not for a good reason. The observed price of homes in the region reached $593,877 in Q2 2020. The attainable value was a much lower $418,042 for the same period. Hamilton used to be considered an affordable commuter city for Toronto. Now it’s valuations are even more disconnected from Canada’s largest city.

Hamilton Real Estate Prices Vs Estimated Value

The observed price of a typical home in the Greater Hamilton Area, and the estimated attainable value.

Source: Statistics Canada; CREA; RPS Real Property Solution; IMFnet; Haver Analytics; IMF staff calculations; Better Dwelling.

Hamilton real estate prices are increasing at a much faster pace than fundamentals. Home prices are 42.1% overvalued according to their model. That would require a 29.6% drop in home prices to correct. More recent pricing data shows Hamilton experienced a sharp price increase since Q2. The next report is likely to show valuations have stretched even further.

The IMF numbers may be generous due to the pandemic’s skew of disposable income. CERB benefits in Q2 2020 temporarily skewed disposable income much higher, having replaced twice the income lost. As CERB benefits were phased out, disposable income began falling back to reality. Canadian disposable income is now the fastest falling of any G7 country. The means the attainable estimates are higher than usual. In the future attainable prices are likely to fall.

Much like all analysis on asset pricing, the IMF isn’t capable of telling when, or if, prices will correct. Markets are only as rational as its participants. However, the agency is far from alone in sounding alarms on Canadian real estate prices.

Canada’s largest bank warned high home prices now risk destabilizing the economy. Preserving prices isn’t the solution many think would work either. One of the country’s top personal finance experts recently said not even a real estate price crash can save Toronto and Vancouver. Instead, Gen Z and Millennials should be realistic about their options, and explore other cities.

