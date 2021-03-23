IMF Recommends Canada Implement Anti-Speculation Taxes, Cites Real Estate As Risk

Canadian real estate prices are once again the focus of an international agency. An IMF annual staff audit cites home prices as one of the biggest threats to the country’s economy. The agency suggests avoiding tax deductions and subsidies, which will compound the country’s rising inequality. They also recommend mitigating leverage build up, and taxing speculators — similar to how Canada targeted foreign buyers.
Canadian House Price Correction A Top Risk For Economy
One of the top risks for the country is home prices, warns the international agency. The IMF is concerned a turn in the pandemic, or interest rate normalization, can destabilize housing markets. The agency warned of interest normalization during the foreign buyer “mini-bubble” in 2017. Soaring debt and home prices have since become a national issue, as the BoC uses housing to drive an economic recovery.
One suggested solution is to ensure adequate loss buffers. In addition, provide “emergency liquidity as needed.” Lastly, to “loosen policy if credit falls significantly.” They probably should have elaborated on “significantly,” since Canada is credit trigger happy.
Canada Is Experiencing Rising Inequality — Subsidies and Tax Deductions Will Make It Worse
Canada has been experiencing rising inequality, and it’s going to get worse. The agency bluntly states, “the crisis will also exacerbate wealth differences between asset-rich and asset-poor households.” After all, if you’re inflating the price of assets, those without them suffer from an even larger gap. Those with fewer assets will not gain nearly as much as those with many assets.
Canada’s solution in the past has been subsidies and tax deductions — and it hasn’t really worked before. That’s because it’s the exact thing experts warn against doing. The agency basically subs Canada’s strategy, by stating “well-intended measures — like direct subsidies and tax deductions — can have perverse effects on housing affordability by favoriting those that can already afford to buy a house at the longer term-disadvantage of those that cannot, thus worsening existing inequalities.”
Canada Should Tighten Lending, Remove Financial Supports
The IMF also recommends Canadian banks start becoming more prudent with lending. “Banks should be encouraged to lend under prudent conditions and be forward-looking concerning their pricing,” suggests the agency. They further, “mortgage contract parameters should be set such that borrowers can cover higher interest payments in the future.”
Canada’s federally regulated banks already test borrowers for the ability to handle higher rates. One assumes this means they would like to see more broad testing, or not to loosen the current measures. Ultimately, measures should be taken to “mitigate a system-wide buildup of leverage.”
IMF Recommends Canada Tax Real Estate Speculators
One somewhat unexpected recommendation from the agency is implementing demand cooling measures. The country addressed the foreign buying “mini bubble,” in 2017. However, that segment of speculator is no longer the broad issue seen across the country. Now domestic speculators, who were given the home-field advantage, have taken over unchallenged.
The staff suggests, “provincial and municipal real estate taxes on non-residents could be eliminated or harmonized into broad-based tax measures targeted at speculative activity more generally.”
The market inevitably may get new cooling measures, but they won’t get them in the near term. BMO recently said they don’t see the ability to implement them before the Spring market. At this point, fast rising home prices are unlikely to be challenged. Some economists believe this will result in a textbook bubble — making it more dangerous to cool.
Canada won’t implement cooling measures, because it views people the same way as it constructs a CPI basket — you can substitute.
Who cares if you can’t have the local millennials in the city? You’ll find new ones that are willing to work for less and pay more.
This… is an odd take, but starting to feel strangely accurate every time you hear Canada rushing to issue new debt and attract more wealthy immigrants, without every addressing the rising inequality.
Except to give subsidies to developers, and more debt to young people (Hello BC’s second mortgage). Now we’re finding out this is the OPPOSITE of what they should have been doing to make things more affordable.
As everyone suspects, Canada won’t implement any measures on its own.
Like money laundering, foreign buying, vacancies, and beneficial ownership… the global economy will force it to be responsible. We’re like the little brother that can’t get a job, and needs to constantly scheme to make an economy.
This is spot on and hilarious!
I wonna cry because there is no future. If IMF started commenting what is going on, it is very smelly.
The IMF previously commented on Toronto and Vancouver’s foreign buyer/money laundering bubbles in 2016, and Canada was forced to take action after it became an international embarrassment. Maybe it’s a good thing.
Why is this not being reported in the mainstream media?