Canadian Property Bubble Nears Systemic Failure, And Not Even A Big Crash Can Fix It

Canadian real estate markets have become such a large bubble, even a crash can’t fix prices. That’s what the Globe’s Rob Carrick argued earlier this week. The personal finance expert says it’s now too late for young adults in Toronto and Vancouver. Policy failures made markets so inefficient over the past few years, ownership is now an unrealistic dream for them. As a result, the trend of flight to small towns might be a more permanent shift, even after the pandemic.
Crunching the numbers, Rob might be right. Even an earth shattering 30% crash can’t make these cities affordable for most. Over just a few years, these cities are now unrealistic options if prices rise, stay the same, or even crash. Here’s the numbers on how unrealistic the market has become for young adults.
About Today’s Numbers
Just a quick primer on the assumptions and numbers used. We used local board prices for the typical home, a.k.a. benchmark. We’re then going to look at how long it takes to save a down payment, as well as the income to cover a mortgage. If you want a detached home, it would be easier to build a time machine than save the down payment in either Toronto or Vancouver.
For the income used in these calculations, we used the median income for people aged 25 to 35 years old. We assume a dual income household, saving 10% of their gross income. Incomes are also assumed to have grown in real terms, which isn’t the case for Toronto. Yes, I’m being generous by using lower home prices, and higher incomes. You know me, ever the optimist.
For the mortgage nerds, there’s also a few assumptions needed that are generous. The amortization period used is 25 years, with monthly payments. We’re also assuming the payment is a max of 30% of your income, but it’s only the mortgage cost. It excludes taxes, maintenance, and insurance — which need to be less than 5% of the income, or incomes need to be higher.
The mortgage rate is also assumed to be 2%, which is what you’d find today, but far from normal. For mortgages to stay this low, Canada would perpetually need to be in recession. If that happens, homeownership is probably one of the smaller issues.
One last point, we’re looking at the Greater Regions for Vancouver and Toronto. If you want to live in the city, you’ll likely need to pay much more. We’ll also look at the next real estate market, where young people are currently fleeing. These markets are already seeing massive price growth though.
It Would Take Up To 31 Years To Save A Down Payment Today
First, let’s start with down payments in Gangster’s paradise — Greater Vancouver. At February’s prices, the GVA would require 307 months of savings (31 years) to save the minimum. If you plan to flee to Fraser Valley, you’re looking at 128 months of savings (11 years). For those not from Vancouver, Fraser Valley is the adjacent real estate board to the GVA. It’s basically a suburb of a suburb.
Greater Toronto real estate seems affordable in contrast, but really isn’t. The typical down payment requires 135 months of saving (11 years) for the minimum. Fleeing to Hamilton cuts it down to 105 months of savings (9 years) for the minimum. You’re going to have to stop crying, because we’ve got a lot of numbers to go through.
Note to American readers: Canadians say Toronto is like-NYC, but it’s a generous comparison. For context, the city’s density is similar to Philly. The Greater region’s GDP is about the size of Detroit. Greater NYC’s GDP is similar in size to all of Canada. It’s not quite the same, and you’re more likely to be able to buy a place you can afford in NYC than Toronto, on the same income.
How Long Does It Take To Save A Down Payment If Prices Fall 10%?
The real estate industry and government find anything more than a 10% correction to be absurd. That’s less than a year of prices rolling back. GVA real estate prices falling 10% drops the minimum down payment to 136 months of savings (11 years). In Fraser Valley, it’s about 108 months of savings (9 years).
You might have noticed Greater Vancouver’s number dropped significantly. That’s because below $1,000,000, the down payment threshold drops significantly. Allowing smaller down payment on higher prices sounds like the solution then, right? Unfortunately that’s a credit expansion, and is most likely to facilitate higher prices as a result.
In Greater Toronto, it still takes at least a decade to save. A 10% drop in a typical home price would lead to needing 114 months of savings (10 years). In Hamilton it would take about 87 months of savings (7 years). Getting better to live an hour (without traffic) away from Toronto.
How Long Does It Take To Save A Down Payment If Prices Fall 30%?
Greater Vancouver real estate prices start to look reasonable with a 30% drop. Only by contrast though. A typical home would take 90 months of savings (8 years) to save the minimum down payment. In Fraser Valley it would take about 68 months of savings (6 years). Keep in mind, this is still just for a typical home. A 30% price drop for detached homes would still need 320 months of savings (26 years) for the minimum down payment.
Months For A Downpayment On Canadian Real EstateThe number of months it would take a dual income household, aged 25 to 35, to save for a downpayment. Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Greater Toronto real estate prices at 30% also look somewhat affordable. The GTA would require 74 months of savings (6 years) for the minimum down payment. In Hamilton it’s a much more reasonable 52 month of savings (4 years). A detached Greater Toronto home would require 99 months of savings (8 years) for the minimum down.
If prices crash this much, the down payment time improves — but there’s other things to consider. The number of months assumes wages rise in line with real estate prices. Canada’s economy is so heavily concentrated in real estate though, it would be tough to see wages rise near-term.
When New York City saw real prices falling ~26 from 2006 to 2012, it took a lot of the economy with it. By 2017, the population had peaked, after prices only half recovered. They’re finally above the 2006 peak, but it was a long time. Prices didn’t move for almost 15 years, and they’re now rising against a falling population. That usually doesn’t last super long.
Household Incomes Still Need To Be At Least $128,100 To Carry The Mortgage
Oh, crap. Did I forget to mention the mortgage payments aren’t possible for people making those wages? In Vancouver, you currently need to earn at least $147,600 to make the payments on a typical home in February 2020. Over in Fraser Valley, you can get away with $143,700 per year. That’s 44% and 40% higher than the current median household income, respectively.
Greater Toronto real estate also requires much bigger salaries to carry the mortgages. The payments on a typical GTA home needs a minimum salary of $148,570. In Hamilton, it’s estimated at $128,100 at minimum. The minimum income is 45% and 25% higher than the current estimated household income, respectively.
Incomes Still Need To Rise If Prices Crash 30%
Greater Vancouver real estate payments still can’t be covered by a median salary, even with a 30% crash. Covering the mortgage payments on a typical GVA home works out to a $118,200 minimum income. If you flee to the burbs in Fraser Valley, that income is a $103,100 household minimum. The minimum GVA income is 15% higher, and Fraser Valley is 1% than the current median income. If things crash and stay at that level, Fraser Valley is affordable. So congrats, BoC. You’d nail one major employment region.
Canadian Minimum Household IncomeThe minimum income required to carry a mortgage on a typical home, at current levels, compared to a 30% real estate price drop. Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Greater Toronto real estate would be almost affordable at this level to carry. Households require $106,500 of household income to cover the minimum payments. In Hamilton, the current minimum income would cover the payments. Even though mortgage payments would be affordable, you have to consider employment.
Real estate prices absolutely cratering makes prices affordable, but there’s the economy. For the above wages to work, they need to move in line with house prices. However, a crash like that would see a weak employment market, making it tricky to not see your own wages fall.
Canada’s addiction to real estate also led to a buildup of risk never before seen. The country is almost twice as dependent on real estate as the US was before the Great Recession. If its two major markets suffered a major drop, the adjustment of capital allocation is likely to take longer. The environment would also force entrepreneurs to seek out more attractive regions. With those entrepreneurs, go the jobs.
Preserving real estate prices is also likely to have a similar effect at this point. Let’s assume the best outcome, where prices move smoothly with income from here. In the GVA, today’s 25 year old couple would be 56 by the time they have a down payment. If they were ambitious and wanted a teardown detached, they would be 63 by the time they saved a down payment. Not exactly a reality most people would enjoy. In fact, it could be a worse scenario than the one many of their parents immigrated to avoid.
Usually people are smart enough to figure out there’s better opportunities for them. That’s why the flight to smaller cities and small towns is likely to persist for much longer. Canada saved banks from systemic risk during the Great Recession, by transferring systemic risk to its major cities.
I remember when Montreal was Canada’s global city. I explain this to clients by telling them to think about the age pyramid. They understand it. They understand we need more immigrants to float their taxes as well.
Now what happens when the top transfers lower? Yes, some money will be downward distributed, but the size of the pyramid isn’t large enough to absorb it at increasingly higher prices.
Even if you pull in more immigrants, you over run price growth risk for rentals before you create enough wealth for the youngest people. It doesn’t matter if interest rates go to minus twelve, you’re going to want diversification from just a primary residence.
Generational shift. Happens once every 20-30 years. People will be back, it’ll just be a different city.
I think it’s important for people to be really honest about the situation. A 30% drop is unlikely. Even if it is, does you want to 50 when you plunk down for that first home?
I also see a lot of families that should be very rich, and take home $200k+/year. They’re buying tiny condos. This is the kind of housing you used to buy when you were low income. Now its’ all they can afford.
Moved to Kingston when the pandemic first broke out. Smartest decision I ever did, and not just because prices are rising here. It was just a constant struggle to think about buying a condo, then hoping it goes up and then giving 6% to Realtors and fees, then wondering if it goes up.
I don’t even care about the value of my home. It’s just a relief to buy something and not be house poor.
Can confirm. Moved to Hamilton 2 years ago. Thought I’d hate it, but one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. The pandemic sucks, but it’s nice to be in a place where small businesses aren’t shutting every day, and new ones are popping up. A lot of stuff happening here.
The biggest mistake the government made was propping up real estate during the pandemic. If the worst economic and health crisis didn’t drop real estate prices what will? Sub sequent printing of fake money by all the major economies of the world. At this point even rational people who were waiting on the side lines jumped it. And it makes sense.
If they printed all that money it makes sense much of it will end up in real estate in the coming years. What we can do is do what Asia is doing. Hold home prices steady and allow inflation to go up 10 year. That way 10 yrs down the road home prices will be less in real terms compare to everything else.
Congratulations, TO and Van are now World-Class cities. Enjoy!
And the best part is that prudent responsible savers get to pay for the fallout while the overleveraged parasites get bailed out.
The simple reality is the last 20 years have painted a clear signal to those who have studied here and hoped to thrive: it’s not likely to happen.
You have upper-middle-class professionals here wondering if they can afford a f*king condominium shoebox. Yes, I know that’s the norm in Hong Kong, but it’s a striking difference from the egalitarian, progressive ethos of that westerners have been taught to believe that their future is just going to keep getting better if they just worked hard and followed the rules.
The sheer amount of wealth from the benefactors of the last 40 years of globalization (chinese elite, emirati oligarchs, russian kleptocrats) is enough to own just about every piece of real estate your country produces multiple times over at prices that your populace simply cannot compete with. They will be the underclass soon if they aren’t already.
Then you add in credit creation and a cultural addiction to real estate, and you have a situation where the government has no choice but to prop up this ballooning sector to a higher % of GDP. To hell with GDP per capita or other material advances in living standards. What matters now is supporting the market because they simply do not know what else to do. The factory jobs left ages ago, the technology also left, and the innovation left. The productivity of the country is crap. All that remains is the FIRE economy and becoming real estate agents, boys. Also becoming UBER drivers and low-productivity service sector workers.
This country in particular is destined to forever be a branch plant for the American companies and a piggy bank for overseas wealth.
If you are a young person, the writing is on the wall. You better find happiness in things that aren’t material wealth. Whether this is a bubble isn’t even relevant anymore. Let’s say the prices drop by 50%. Great. It’ll take a generation of dedicated policy to even get back to an optimistic future where the country produces “quality” jobs. We all know that’s not happening. Not to mention the issues of the Boomers retirement plans.
The West is Finished. Live it up boys it’s the roaring 20s. Join the exuberance in the equity/crypto/stock markets or get left behind I guess?
Brilliantly well said. The straw that breaks the camels back here I say is we have less to offer than we did before I don’t see that immigrating to Canada is the no-brainer it once was for the investor classes abroad. I believe for five years or so this whole dynamic goes into reverse. If you are a recent immigrant please share your perspective here with me and let me know if I am wrong. If you are smart well educated have $500k to invest is it a no brainer that GTA is where you ultimately want to be?
Rental yields are a lot better around the country. Toronto was great 5 years ago, but now prices have increased so much, there’s few projects to jump into. If you’re looking for cashflow, Toronto and Vancouver aren’t it. If you’re looking to speculate, sure.
30% crash? these people of out of touch, the market will go up 30% if the government does not stop printing money..
Do like me. I rent a 4 bedroom semi in GTA for $2,150. Space my money and invest it. I managed to buy multiple homes in distant locations for very low cost earning me rent to cover my Toronto living costs. Yes GTA is a ridiculous bubble …. people need to use their head and think outside the box. It’s awkward at first but homeownership is overrated. The key is living comfortably and being financially secure. Our over leveraged GTA homeowner friends are not as comfortable.
All the CERB/CEWS/small business loans/fraudulent claims have no where to go but housing, the safest asset backed by govt. guarantee. There is no reason to build an industry when one can get 30%, with leverage 200% safe return every year. Why convince a bank to lend you a money to start a business when bank is standing at your door to lend a mortgage as large as you want.
I’m a fairly recent immigrant. I planned to buy when I moved here but when I saw the market go up 20% in one year, I decided to stay on the sidelines. I used to regret not buying, but not anymore. I’ve seen a few bubbles in my time, and even if this one inflates indefinitely, I don’t want to be in a market that is so obviously overvalued. I like Toronto – it’s a vibrant, diverse and socially liberal city – but if rents go back to pre-pandemic levels, then I’ll have to reconsider my attachment to the city. What people trapped in a bubble don’t seem to realize is that there is a world outside Toronto.