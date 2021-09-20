Canadian Mortgage Debt Sees Fastest Growth Since 2008, Balance Hits 89% of GDP

A few months ago, central banks were worried Canadians wouldn’t borrow debt. Now Canadians are borrowing at one of the fastest rates in history, and have an astronomical pile of it. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows outstanding mortgage credit reached a record high in July. There are some signs mortgage credit is slowing, but it still has enough juice to drive growth for a few months. Households accumulated so much mortgage debt, the balance is nearly the size of 90% of Canada’s GDP.

Canadian Mortgage Debt Reached Nearly 90% of GDP

Canadian mortgage debt soared to a new record high, at one of the fastest rates ever. The balance reached $1.75 trillion in July, up 0.9% ($16.2 billion) from a month before. When compared to a year before, this represents an increase of 9.6% ($153.1 billion). At this balance, mortgage debt is about 88.63% the size of gross domestic product (GDP). It’s an absolutely mind-blowing number, to say the least.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt

The outstanding balance of Canadian residential mortgage debt held by institutions.

Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.

Mortgage Debt Is Growing At The Fastest Rate Since 2008

Annual growth is moving at a breakneck speed and hasn’t moved this fast in over a decade. We haven’t seen the annual rate of growth hit such a large number since September 2008. Back then, home values were just a fraction of today’s size. Such a large growth rate at this balance is highly unusual.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt

The 12-month change in the outstanding balance of Canadian residential mortgage debt held by institutions.

<em>Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.</em>

YTD Mortgage Debt Jumped Nearly 3x More Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

The sheer dollar amount prices have gained is mindblowing. Year-to-date (YTD) mortgage debt increased $97.3 billion, about 83.8% larger than last year. A major accomplishment, considering last year was 53.9% bigger than the year before that. Households added mortgage debt at nearly 3x the growth pre-pandemic. It’s a low rate environment so debt is expected to expand rapidly. Relative to the size of the Canadian economy, this is a very large amount of mortgage debt for just a year though.

Canadian Residential Mortgage Debt YTD

The net-flow of mortgage credit year-to-date in July, compared to prior years.

Source: BoC; Better Dwelling.

Peak Growth Is Likely Very Close, But Expect A Few Higher Prints

There are some signs the rate of growth is beginning to reach a peak, such as the monthly and 3-month growth rates. Monthly growth came in at 0.9% in June, down from the 1.4% reported a month before. The 3-month annualized rate of growth fell to 13.6%, down from 14.2% over the same period as well. A look at the latter shows there’s still room for the annual rate to rise, but it’s approaching a peak.

Mission accomplished for low interest rates luring consumers into borrowing credit. Households are now borrowing mortgage debt at one of the fastest rates in history. It produced some cheap economic growth, but they have nearly the GDP in mortgage debt. This will almost certainly be a throttle on natural economic growth going forward.

