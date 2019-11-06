Canadian Households See Interest Rates Drop, But The Trend Is Still Higher

Canadians are paying lower interest rates for borrowing than last year. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows the effective interest rate has fallen as of the first week of November. The rate is lower than last year, but the longer-term movement is still towards higher rates.

Effective Interest Rates

The household effective interest rate is an index of interest paid on loans. The index includes both mortgage and consumer debt. It’s also a mix of both discount and posted rates, provided by lenders. It’s not perfect, but it gives us a better idea of where the rate trend is moving. Not just the overnight rate, but the actual interest rate trend of what people are paying on loans.

Borrowing Rates Are Down From Last Year

The effective interest rate is up from last month, but still down from a year ago. The effective interest rate reached 3.70% on November 1, up 0.27% from a month before. This represents a decline of 6.09%, when compared to the same month last year. The effective rate has been moving within a single basis point since August. That is, while lower than last year, they’re struggling to push any lower.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Lower Than Last Year, But Still Trending Higher

The effective interest rate is lower than last year, but the trend is still towards higher rates. The 6.09% decline in effective rate, is dwarfed by the increases made over the past two years. Last year, rates during the same week were up 14.53% from a year before. The year before that, they increased 14.29% from the year before. Overall, rates are 9.79% higher over the past 5 years. Before 2018, you would have to go back to 2011 to find rates this high.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households paid on November 1st.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Borrowing rates are cheap, and have fallen from last year – but they are still higher than they used to be. The trend is still moving towards higher rates, despite a walk lower over the past year. This is a good thing, since higher rates are usually associated with a stronger economy. However, economic headwinds could push these levels lower. That would present a whole other set of challenges though.

