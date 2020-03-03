Canadian Household HELOC Debt Is Barely Growing

Canadians are becoming a little more cautious about using their homes like ATMs. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show loans secured by residential real estate slowed dramatically in December. This segment of debt has been slowing in growth over the past year. Recently, the balance has begun negative real growth.

Canadians Have Over $304 Billion In Debt Secured By Home Equity

Loans secured by residential real estate, such as home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), are slowing in growth. The balance for all loans in this segment hit $304.04 billion in December, down 0.17% from a month before. This is just 2.18% higher than the same month last year. This is the first-time the monthly change hasn’t set a new record in almost two years.

The rate of growth is now at one of the lowest points in recent history. The 2.18% 12-month increase seen in December, is the lowest since June 2018. During that June, the rate of growth only lasted for a single month as well. We need to go all the way back to 2016 to find a period where the 12-month growth was this low, for more than a single month. Growth is now negative in real terms.

Personal Loans Secured With Home Equity Slows To Lowest Rate In Half A Decade

Breaking that number down, the weakness appears to be in personal loans. Personal loans secured by residential real estate reached $268.76 billion in December, down 0.53% from a month before. This represents an increase of 0.56%, when compared to the same month last year. This is the weakest 12-month growth since 2014, and the segment is negative in real terms.

Businesses Have Borrowed Over $35 Billion, Secured By Home Equity

Loans in this segment to businesses represented the rest, and they were doing better. The balance of business loans secured by residential real estate hit $35.28 billion in December, up 16.57% from a month before. This represents an increase of 2.67% compared to a year before. Not quite a new all-time record high, but substantial growth.

Canadians are drawing less cash from their home, despite cheaper rates. Home equity has previously been a strong driver of consumer spending as well. If this doesn’t change direction soon, expect more broad consequences.

