Canadian Mortgage Credit Is Growing At The Fastest Rate In Almost 2 Years

Canadian mortgage debt had a strong start to the year. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high in January. Mortgage credit is now growing at nearly the rate it was before stress testing was introduced.
Canadians Now Have Over $1.63 Trillion In Mortgage Debt
Canadian mortgage debt ripped to a new record high at the beginning of this year. The outstanding balance of mortgage credit reached $1.63 trillion in January, up 0.2% from a month before. This represents an increase of 5.1% when compared to the same month a year before. Mortgage credit outstanding is now at a record high for dollars, and is experiencing robust growth.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Growth is still picking up, and is now the highest it’s been in months. The 5.1% 12-month increase in January marks the tenth consecutive month of acceleration. It’s now at the highest rate of growth since February 2018. This acceleration of growth is likely to rise in the near term.
Short-Term Growth Slows, But Still Points To Stronger Annual Growth
Short-term growth printed a big slowdown, but it’s still enough to push annual levels further. The 3-month annualized rate of growth reached 6.1% in January, a little lower than the 6.7% we saw a month before. This tells us near-term we’ll see the 12-month growth rise. The drop in the 3-month growth indicates we’re getting closer to seeing the rate stabilize.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change
The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadian mortgage credit is now seeing growth at levels not seen since the introduction of B-20 Guidelines. The throttling of mortgage capital led to an abrupt decline in borrowing. However, the market is now just a few bps under a full recovery. Just in time for B-20 Guidelines to be adjusted, to allow bigger mortgages.
