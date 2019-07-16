Canadian Household Borrowing Rates Have Nearly Fallen Back To Last Year’s Levels

Canadian borrowing rates are dropping from the multi-year high reached earlier this year. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show the effective household borrowing rate is falling as of July. The rate, while lower than peak, is still significantly above 2017 levels of cheap credit.

Effective Household Borrowing Rate

The effective household borrowing rate is the interest rate a typical household pays. The number comes from consumer and mortgage loans, using posted and discount rates. The loan data is directly from lenders, so it’s one of the most accurate pictures available. The rate shows us what real people are paying, not what’s advertised.

When looking at the rate, we’re not looking at actual number so much as the direction. If it moves higher, lending is getting tighter. If it goes lower, lending is becoming more loose. The former implies the economy is getting stronger (with a few exceptions). The latter implies credit growth needs stimulus, which is generally a bad thing. One notable exception is 2015, when the BoC cut rates in what they thought was a recession. The 2015 recession C.D. Howe argues never existed, but the stimulus was already given. We’ll file that under W, for “Whoops.”

Household Borrowing Rates Are The Lowest Since… A Year Ago

The effective borrowing rate paid by Canadian households is coming down. The index fell to 3.75% on July 5, down 1.31% from the month before. Rates are now up 1.63%, when compared to the same month last year. They haven’t been this low since… well, the same week last year.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate

The Bank of Canada’s weekly effective borrowing rate for Canadian households. The number is a weighted average of interest rates on mortgage and consumer credit products.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Credit Still Isn’t As Cheap As It Was In 2017

Rates are trending lower, but they are not as low as they were two years ago. The 1.63% increase may seem small, but in 2018 rates increased a massive 21.78% during this week. Canadians are still looking at a 23.76% increase compared to two years ago. If the impact is still too abstract, it’s best to think of it like a mortgage rate.

Canadian Household Borrowing Rate Change

The 12 month percent change for the effective interest rate households faced on Jun 14.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

If this were mortgage rates, the impact over the past year is minimal. The current increase in the borrowing rate would have reduced ~0.63% of borrowing power from a year ago. One year ago, borrowing power dropped 6.87% from a year before that. Today’s hike is minimal compared to a year before. This could be a sign that weak credit growth is something that may warrant stimulus soon.

The typical household borrowing rate is slowing in growth, but is far from 2017 levels. There’s been a sharp decline this year, but year-over-year growth is still happening. Dropping to 2017 levels would likely need economic shock to knock it down there. If economic shock happens, you won’t need to watch rates to know where we are.

