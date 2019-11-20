Canadian HELOC Borrowing Slows To The Lowest Level In Over A Year

Canadians are slowing the pace at which they use their homes as an ATM. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) show loans secured by residential real estate reached a new all-time high in September. The new high came with some of the lowest 12-month growth Canadians have seen in a long time.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Loans secured by residential real estate is home equity used as collateral. It’s a quick and easy way to borrow from the value of your home. Since lenders have something to sell if they can’t pay it back, they charge lower interest rates on the debt. The most common form is a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but other similar products exit.

Canadians Borrowed Over $303 Billion of Home Equity

The balance of debt tied to residential home equity hit a new record. The balance of loans reached $303.93 billion in September, up 0.17% from a month before. This represents an increase of 3.98%, when compared to the same month last year. It’s a record high, but also the slowest 12-month growth in over a year. Most of this weakness is personal loan growth.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Over $270 Billion of Home Equity Debt Is For Personal Loans

The majority is for personal, or “non-business” use, and it’s also reached a new record high. Personal use represents $270.28 billion in September, up a minor 0.08% from a month before. This works out to a 2.65% increase compared to last year. If that growth rate sounds low for this segment, that’s because it is. Canadians haven’t borrowed home equity at this slow of a pace, since the beginning of 2017.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Over $33 Billion In Home Equity Loans Are For Businesses

The balance of residential home equity debt is for businesses – which is growing very fast. Filings show a balance of $33.65 billion in September, up 0.93% from the month before. This represents an increase of 16.06% compared to the same month last year. There’s still a couple of months with higher balances, but the growth rate is still huge.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Canadians are borrowing home equity at a slower pace, which gives a mixed takeaway. Since a large portion of consumer spending was HELOC driven, the economy might experience a hiccup here. On the other hand, lower levels of debt mean households would be more resilient to economic shock.

