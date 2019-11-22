Vancouver Real Estate Prices Rise, and Toronto Slips From Peak

Canadian real estate prices slipped from the all-time high, but not far. Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) show prices for the national index fell in October. Despite the decline, most markets are just below peak.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Just Off Peak

The C11, an index of Canada’s largest real estate markets, fell slightly from peak. Prices dropped 0.05% in October, but are still up 0.99% from last year. September 2019 was the peak, so prices are just 0.05% from the top. It’s a drop from highs, but not by much.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Fall From Peak

Toronto real estate prices slipped from an all-time high on the index, but are pretty close. House prices fell 0.16% in October, but remain 4.06% from the same month last year. The index reached an all-time high in September, so it’s 0.16% down from peak. Since this is a composite index, one would assume much of the gains came from condo appreciation. A trend that we’ve seen across other price indexes for Toronto real estate.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Makes First Increase In Months

Vancouver real estate prices finally stopped falling – for now at least. Prices increased 0.17% in October, bringing prices 6.17% lower than last year. Prices are now down 7.26% from the peak reached in July 2018. The uptick follows 12 months of declines for the index.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Are Slightly Below Peak

Technically Montreal real estate prices fell, but the amount makes it almost negligible. Montreal real estate prices fell 0.08% in October, bringing prices 5.97% higher than last year. Since prices peaked in September, prices are now down 0.08% from peak. The city’s 12-month increase is the second largest in the C11, second only to Halifax. Wherever that is.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Still Down From Their 2014 Peak

Calgary real estate prices slipped once again. Prices in October fell 0.11%, and are now 1.70% lower than they were a year ago. Prices are now down 5.81% from the peak reached in October 2014. That’s right, prices peaked more than half a decade ago.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices dropped from peak technically, but not very far. The stronger than usual activity this past October, likely helped to prevent a larger seasonal decline.

