Vancouver Real Estate Prices Rise, and Toronto Slips From Peak

Canadian real estate prices slipped from the all-time high, but not far. Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) show prices for the national index fell in October. Despite the decline, most markets are just below peak.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Just Off Peak
The C11, an index of Canada’s largest real estate markets, fell slightly from peak. Prices dropped 0.05% in October, but are still up 0.99% from last year. September 2019 was the peak, so prices are just 0.05% from the top. It’s a drop from highs, but not by much.
Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)
The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Toronto Real Estate Prices Fall From Peak
Toronto real estate prices slipped from an all-time high on the index, but are pretty close. House prices fell 0.16% in October, but remain 4.06% from the same month last year. The index reached an all-time high in September, so it’s 0.16% down from peak. Since this is a composite index, one would assume much of the gains came from condo appreciation. A trend that we’ve seen across other price indexes for Toronto real estate.
Toronto Real Estate Price Change
The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Makes First Increase In Months
Vancouver real estate prices finally stopped falling – for now at least. Prices increased 0.17% in October, bringing prices 6.17% lower than last year. Prices are now down 7.26% from the peak reached in July 2018. The uptick follows 12 months of declines for the index.
Vancouver Real Estate Price Change
The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Montreal Real Estate Prices Are Slightly Below Peak
Technically Montreal real estate prices fell, but the amount makes it almost negligible. Montreal real estate prices fell 0.08% in October, bringing prices 5.97% higher than last year. Since prices peaked in September, prices are now down 0.08% from peak. The city’s 12-month increase is the second largest in the C11, second only to Halifax. Wherever that is.
Montreal Real Estate Price Change
The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Still Down From Their 2014 Peak
Calgary real estate prices slipped once again. Prices in October fell 0.11%, and are now 1.70% lower than they were a year ago. Prices are now down 5.81% from the peak reached in October 2014. That’s right, prices peaked more than half a decade ago.
Calgary Real Estate Price Change
The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.
Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Canadian real estate prices dropped from peak technically, but not very far. The stronger than usual activity this past October, likely helped to prevent a larger seasonal decline.
it’s quite evident that the viewership of this site has declined. I think people began to realize that high price will be the new norm. this site has been championing the collapse for past few years now.
Have any stats to back that up? I and others I know still check in daily. I think it presents a more balanced statistically driven view of the Canadian real estate market than most other sources. Also they are more or less just presenting numbers now and next to no analysis. The stats are the stats…
There is a downward bias in this site but it serves as a useful counter-balance to the upward bias presented by the vested interests in the real estate industry.
Very few people want to know the truth…in all honesty the real truth is a ugly, and unnerving ..
Hence most people want to hear what they really want to hear..what will make them feel good about their decisions..Though these decisions are wrong.
They will hang onto these wrong decisions until they are forced to adjust..most only change their views when they’re forced to…as in the bank or lender tells them..
I think Better Dwelling has been giving us a real option to our own views and preconceptions of what is actually occurring.